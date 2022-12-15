Country Music Artist Aaron Goodvin announces Ontario Tour with special guest Hailey Benedict

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - St Albert-bred, Nashville-based country music artist Aaron Goodvin brings his tour to Ontario in February 2023! Goodvin has had quite the career trajectory. He has topped the charts, had several top 10s, received multiple CCMA and JUNO Awards, and has been named CCMAs Songwriter of the Year. In addition to being an electrifying live performer, Aaron Goodvin's music resonates with fans worldwide. Opening the shows for Goodvin is Hailey Benedict. A rising talent in the Canadian Country music industry, this dynamic singer is also a prolific songwriter, captivating audiences with her heartfelt original music.

Tour Dates:

February 9, 2023 - Regent Theatre, Picton, ON

February 10, 2023 - Orillia Opera House, Orillia, ON

February 11, 2023 - Flato Academy Theatre, Lindsay, ON

February 16, 2023 - Meaford Hall, Meaford, ON

February 18, 2023 - Wingham Town Hall Theatre, Wingham, ON

About Aaron Goodvin: It's no small thing when a notorious straight shooter like Aaron Goodvin says, without exaggeration, that his current EP Lucky Stars contains "the best stuff I have come up with since… ever. I write a lot of songs. A lot of songs. And these are my best seven." The EP has already produced Goodvin's second career number one in Canada with "Boy Like Me" and the Top 10 follow up single, the title track "Lucky Stars." "You Ain't" featuring Meghan Patrick is the latest release and is already garnering strong reaction from fans and radio.

The Alberta-bred, Nashville-based country music star's previous two albums have, in no particular order, topped the charts, produced a number one single and several top 10s, scored multiple CCMA and JUNO Award wins and nominations — notably winning 2018 CCMA Songwriter of the Year.

Oh yes, and yielded the bona fide anthem "Lonely Drum," a double-platinum, global juggernaut that continues to pull ecstatic fans into its orbit, including radio host Bobby Bones, who championed the track on his internationally syndicated show.

And now, there's the exhilarating Lucky Stars. Co-produced by Grammy Award–nominated Matt McClure with Goodvin alongside an esteemed lineup of collaborators, the new EP is that rarest of things: familiar yet completely new. And very, very ambitious.

Tickets go on sale December 16th at 10AM. To purchase tickets and for more information visit: www.aarongoodvin.com

