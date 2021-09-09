Beutel, Goodman & Company to assume sub-advisory responsibilities for Counsel Canadian Value and IPC Private Wealth Visio North American Equity

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Counsel Portfolio Services today announced the appointment of Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd. as sub-advisor for Counsel Canadian Value and IPC Private Wealth Visio North American Equity effective on or about October 29, 2021.

Counsel Canadian Value is an underlying investment to Counsel Conservative Portfolio, Counsel Balanced Portfolio, Counsel Growth Portfolio and Counsel All Equity Portfolio, while IPC Private Wealth Visio North American Equity is an underlying investment to IPC Private Wealth Visio Income Pool, IPC Private Wealth Visio Balanced Pool and IPC Private Wealth Visio Growth Pool.

Counsel also announced that Counsel Monthly Income Portfolio will re-allocate a significant portion of its Canadian equity exposure to invest in Counsel Canadian Dividend and IPC Canadian Equity, which are sub-advised by Lincluden Investment Management Ltd. and Guardian Capital Group Ltd., respectively.

Counsel Canadian Dividend invests in mostly Canadian equity securities for the purpose of generating dividend income, achieving long-term capital appreciation and aiming to protect capital. IPC Canadian Equity invests in a portfolio of high-quality equity or equity-related securities issued by Canadian companies, which are expected to have a lower risk profile relative to the S&P/TSX Composite Index. This change will take place on or about October 29, 2021.

About Counsel Portfolio Services Inc.

Counsel Portfolio Services Inc. is a subsidiary of Investment Planning Counsel Inc. (IPC Inc.). With $5.1 billion in assets under management as at August 31, 2021, Counsel provides comprehensive, objective portfolio solutions utilizing the strength and expertise of third-party portfolio managers. Counsel, through IPC Inc., is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's premier financial services companies.

