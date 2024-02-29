Counsel Portfolio Services Announces Addition of Mackenzie Financial Corporation as Sub-Advisor Français
Feb 29, 2024, 19:44 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Counsel Portfolio Services Inc. ("Counsel") today announced the addition of Mackenzie Financial Corporation as sub-advisor for the following funds:
- IPC Essentials Income Portfolio
- IPC Essentials Balanced Portfolio
- IPC Essentials Growth Portfolio
- IPC Private Wealth Visio Income Pool
- IPC Private Wealth Visio Balanced Income Pool
- IPC Private Wealth Visio Balanced Pool
- IPC Private Wealth Visio Global Opportunities Balanced Pool
- IPC Private Wealth Visio Global Advantage Balanced Pool
- IPC Private Wealth Visio Balanced Growth Pool
- IPC Private Wealth Visio Growth Pool
- IPC Multi-Factor Canadian Equity
- IPC Multi-Factor International Equity
- IPC Multi-Factor U.S. Equity
- IPC Private Wealth Visio North American Equity High Income
No changes have been made to the investment objectives, strategies or operations of these funds, and there is no impact to the risk ratings.
About Counsel
Counsel is a subsidiary of Investment Planning Counsel Inc. (IPC Inc.). With $4.7 billion in assets under management as of January 31, 2024, Counsel provides comprehensive, objective portfolio solutions utilizing the strength and expertise of third-party portfolio managers. Counsel, through IPC Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Canada Life Assurance Company ("Canada Life"). Canada Life is a subsidiary of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX: GWO) and a member of the Power Corporation of Canada group of companies.
