TORONTO, Feb. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Counsel Portfolio Services Inc. ("Counsel") today announced the addition of Mackenzie Financial Corporation as sub-advisor for the following funds:

IPC Essentials Income Portfolio

IPC Essentials Balanced Portfolio

IPC Essentials Growth Portfolio

IPC Private Wealth Visio Income Pool

IPC Private Wealth Visio Balanced Income Pool

IPC Private Wealth Visio Balanced Pool

IPC Private Wealth Visio Global Opportunities Balanced Pool

IPC Private Wealth Visio Global Advantage Balanced Pool

IPC Private Wealth Visio Balanced Growth Pool

IPC Private Wealth Visio Growth Pool

IPC Multi-Factor Canadian Equity

IPC Multi-Factor International Equity

IPC Multi-Factor U.S. Equity

IPC Private Wealth Visio North American Equity High Income

No changes have been made to the investment objectives, strategies or operations of these funds, and there is no impact to the risk ratings.

About Counsel

Counsel is a subsidiary of Investment Planning Counsel Inc. (IPC Inc.). With $4.7 billion in assets under management as of January 31, 2024, Counsel provides comprehensive, objective portfolio solutions utilizing the strength and expertise of third-party portfolio managers. Counsel, through IPC Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Canada Life Assurance Company ("Canada Life"). Canada Life is a subsidiary of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX: GWO) and a member of the Power Corporation of Canada group of companies.

