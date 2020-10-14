TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Counsel Portfolio Services Inc. ("Counsel") today announced the launch of IPC Focus Portfolios, a series of solutions that combine a diversified allocation to equity and fixed income assets with the security-selection expertise of leading asset managers. The result is a portfolio of concentrated investments in top growth companies.

IPC Focus Portfolios give investors the opportunity to benefit from the growth of equity markets over the long term through continuous exposure to global markets. The equity components will be sub-advised by an exclusive team of top active equity mangers – Picton Mahoney Asset Management, Marsico Capital Managers and Mawer Investment Managers – for a mix of investments in global large-cap equities. The portfolios also include a bond component – managed by Mackenzie Investment Management – for balance and added diversification.

"We're giving investors access to a strong combination of investment experts that is not otherwise available to Canadians, all within a set of streamlined single solution portfolios," said Kevin Hurlburt, Executive Vice-President, Products and Services at Investment Planning Counsel. "Our objective approach to manager selection is just one more way in which our Portfolio Service supports advisors in meeting their clients' goals with portfolios built to match their specific needs and preferences."

The new portfolios will be available for purchase starting October 19, 2020:

IPC Focus Conservative Portfolio

IPC Focus Balanced Portfolio

IPC Focus Growth Portfolio

Changes to IPC Essentials Portfolios

In tandem with the renewal of its Simplified Prospectus, Counsel today also announced changes to IPC Essentials Portfolios, including a reduction in fees and changes to the investment strategy of the portfolios.

Counsel is lowering the management fee and implementing a minor re-ordering of the names for each of the IPC Essentials Portfolios.

Revised Portfolio Name Current

Management Fee % Series A / F & I New Management Fee % Series A / F & I IPC Essentials Income Portfolio 1.55 / 0.55 1.45 / 0.45 IPC Essentials Balanced Portfolio 1.55 / 0.55 1.45 / 0.45 IPC Essentials ESG Balanced Portfolio 1.55 / 0.55 1.45 / 0.45 IPC Essentials Growth Portfolio 1.55 / 0.55 1.45 / 0.45

To broaden the appeal for IPC Essentials Portfolios among Canadian investors, Counsel is adjusting the portfolios' strategies more toward market-based outcomes. As such, Counsel is eliminating allocations to trend-following strategies and removing the overlay dynamic currency management strategy for each of the IPC Essentials Portfolios.

In addition, Counsel is setting a fixed monthly distribution for each series of IPC Essentials Income Portfolio per the table below for investors who wish to receive a regular monthly cash flow from the Portfolio.





Fixed Distribution Series Monthly Distributions Per Security Series A $0.01 Series F $0.02 Series I $0.03

About Counsel Portfolio Services Inc.

Counsel is a subsidiary of Investment Planning Counsel Inc. ("IPC Inc."). With $4.7 billion in assets under management as at September 30, 2020, Counsel provides comprehensive, objective portfolio solutions utilizing the strength and expertise of third–party portfolio managers. Counsel, through IPC Inc., is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's premier financial services companies.

