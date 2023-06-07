TORONTO, June 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Counsel Portfolio Services Inc. ("Counsel") today announced that it has received securityholder approval at the special meetings of the securityholders held on June 7, 2023 to merge certain funds (the "Mergers"). The Mergers are expected to take effect on or about June 16, 2023.

Terminating Fund Continuing Fund IPC Essentials Equity Portfolio IPC Essentials Growth Portfolio IPC Essentials ESG Balanced Portfolio IPC Essentials Balanced Portfolio



Additional information concerning the Mergers is contained in the meeting materials that were mailed to securityholders in connection with the special meetings and are available on www.sedar.com and at www.ipcportfolios.ca

About Counsel Portfolio Services Inc.

Counsel Portfolio Services is a subsidiary of Investment Planning Counsel Inc. (IPC Inc.). With $4.4 billion in assets under management as at May 31, 2023, Counsel provides comprehensive, objective portfolio solutions utilizing the strength and expertise of third-party portfolio managers. Counsel, through IPC Inc., is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's premier financial services companies.

SOURCE Counsel Portfolio Services Inc.

For further information: Cameron Penner, Proof Strategies Inc.,Phone: (613) 670-5815, Email: [email protected]