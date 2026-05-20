Could a Gondola, Zipline or Sky-High Lookout Be Coming to Wasaga Beach?

"This is the kind of idea that gets people talking," said Mayor Brian Smith. "A signature aerial attraction could give visitors another reason to choose Wasaga Beach for a day trip, weekend getaway or family vacation, while supporting local businesses and strengthening the year-round tourism economy."

Potential concepts could include a gondola or cable system, zipline, aerial park, elevated walkway, canopy experience, observation structure or another innovative aerial experience.

The Town has not selected a project, operator or location. The RFEOI is an early, non-binding step designed to test market interest, identify potential partners and gather high-level ideas before any future procurement or Council decision.

"Destination Wasaga is about building on what people already love about our community while imagining what comes next," adds Mayor Smith. "Wasaga Beach is ready to think boldly about the future of its waterfront, downtown and visitor economy."

The RFEOI is part of Destination Wasaga, a long-term, community-driven initiative to transform Wasaga Beach's iconic waterfront and downtown into a world-class recreation and nature-based destination. The vision is grounded in creating a public and accessible waterfront, supporting a year-round tourism economy, integrating nature, culture and community spaces, and delivering memorable, experience-driven attractions.

At this stage, the Town is seeking high-level information only. Submissions may include company experience, examples of similar projects, proposed attraction concepts, key features, visitor experience, potential ownership or operating models, implementation approach, preliminary cost ranges, technical or site considerations, and environmental or accessibility considerations.

With potential concepts ranging from elevated walkways and observation structures to ziplines, aerial parks, gondolas or cable systems, the RFEOI invites ideas that could create a highly visual, experience-driven attraction connected to Wasaga Beach's waterfront, downtown, gateway areas or key visitor destinations.

"This is about opening the door to big ideas while doing our homework," said the Town's CAO, Andrew McNeill. "The RFEOI will help the Town understand what the market is interested in delivering, what models may be feasible, and how potential attractions could align with the Destination Wasaga vision."

Information received through the RFEOI may help inform the Town's next steps, which could include engaging with select proponents, refining the project scope, issuing a future Request for Proposals, entering into direct negotiations with one or more proponents, or taking no further action.

Interested vendors can review the full Request for Expressions of Interest (RFEOI) and submit applications through the Town's Bids and Tenders platform: wasagabeach.bidsandtenders.ca

At a Glance

What: RFEOI for potential signature aerial attractions in Wasaga Beach

Where: Wasaga Beach waterfront, downtown, gateway areas or key destination connections

Possible concepts: Gondola, cable system, zipline, aerial park, elevated walkway, canopy experience, observation structure or other aerial attraction

Status: Early, non-binding market-sounding process

Submission deadline: June 4, 2026

Goal: Support Destination Wasaga and strengthen Wasaga Beach as an iconic, year-round destination

About Destination Wasaga

Destination Wasaga is a long-term initiative to reimagine Wasaga Beach's waterfront and downtown as a vibrant, sustainable, four-season destination. The plan focuses on public access, recreation, nature-based tourism, community spaces, private-sector investment and memorable visitor experiences.

Media contact:

Karla Findlay

Special Projects Leader

Email Karla

Sandra Watts

General Manager of External Relations | Director of Communications, Destination Marketing & Intergovernmental Affairs

Email Sandra

SOURCE Town of Wasaga Beach