LAVAL, QC, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Alimentation Couche-Tard, a global leader in convenience and mobility, has once again received the 2025 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA), which recognizes the world's most engaged workplace cultures. This is the fourth consecutive year Couche-Tard has been named a GEWA winner.

Despite momentous challenges in a rapidly evolving workplace, Gallup found that Couche-Tard continued to engage and develop its people in innovative ways, setting new benchmarks for workplace excellence.

"Congratulations to this year's Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winners for setting the standard for a thriving workplace. Your commitment to creating an environment where employees feel valued, heard and empowered to do their best work is truly remarkable. By prioritizing both people and performance, you are shaping the future of work and proving that exceptional workplaces drive real results," said Jon Clifton, Gallup's chief executive officer.

"At Couche-Tard, we know that an engaged workforce is the foundation of our success. When team members feel empowered, valued, and supported in their growth, they're passionate about winning our customers," said Ina Strand, Chief People Officer. "Our myVOICE employee engagement survey conducted in partnership with Gallup continues to be an invaluable tool in ensuring we listen to our colleagues, act on the insights we gain every year through this process and continue striving for improvement. We are honored to be recognized once again with a fourth straight Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award."

"There is nothing more important to me than protecting and promoting the strong One Team culture we have at Couche-Tard," said Couche-Tard President and CEO Alex Miller. "The continued recognition from Gallup combined with team retention rates that outperform our industry segment show that we are on the right track. We will continue to build on this momentum, ensuring our workplace remains one where our team members can grow and thrive while living our values and embracing our mission to make our customers' lives a little easier every day."

Gallup's meta-analysis on team engagement and performance is the most comprehensive workplace study ever conducted, with data on more than 3.3 million employees in 347 organizations across 53 industries and 90 countries. Highly engaged organizations significantly outperform their peers on important business outcomes, including customer ratings, profitability, productivity, turnover, safety incidents, shrinkage, absenteeism, quality, wellbeing and organizational citizenship.

For a complete list of GEWA winners, visit the 2025 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award Winners page (available on March 12). Learn more about the awards here.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 31 countries and territories, with more than 16,800 stores, of which almost 13,100 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China and has recently expanded to Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands. Approximately 149,000 people are employed throughout its network.

About Gallup

Gallup delivers analytics and advice to help leaders and organizations solve their most pressing problems. Combining more than 80 years of experience with its global reach, Gallup knows more about the attitudes and behaviors of employees, customers, students and citizens than any other organization in the world.

