COUCHE-TARD TO RAISE FUNDS FOR MAKE-A-WISH FOUNDATION CANADA DURING NATIONAL CONVENIENCE WEEK

LAVAL, QC, Aug. 26, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche-Tard" or the "Company") is proud to partner with the Convenience Industry Council of Canada («CICC») to raise funds for Make-A-Wish Canada during National Convenience Week, taking place from Monday, August 29th to Friday, September 2nd, 2022 in Couche-Tard and Circle K stores.

National Convenience Week is an annual, end-of-summer event recognizing and celebrating the convenience channel and essential convenience store workers. In 2021, National Convenience Week raised over $134,000 with its national fundraising campaign. Make-A-Wish Canada works with communities across the country to provide children with critical illnesses the opportunity to realize their most heartfelt wish.

Highlighting the importance of this annual campaign, Anne Kothawala, President of the CICC: "The convenience industry employs over 200,000 Canadians and sells over $50 billion annually in goods and services, and they are a key contributor to the Canadian economy. Essential employees working in convenience stores are at the heart of those activities and are the face of our industry in our communities. We are thrilled to count on the support of Couche-Tard in these efforts, celebrating their proud Canadian roots and their global people success story.''

"Our people are the backbone of our operations at Couche-Tard, and they are important in the communities we serve and make it possible for us to continue being Canada's leading convenience retailer. Every year, National Convenience Week provides us with a unique opportunity to celebrate our team members and thank them for their contribution to our industry and our communities across Canada while helping to raise funds for an organization that provides hope to children and supports families in need. I invite all our customers to take a moment during their next trip to our stores to say thank you and show their appreciation for our team members and how they are making their lives a little easier every day.'' says Suzanne Poirier, Senior Vice President of Operations at Couche-Tard.

To learn more about National Convenience Week and the CICC, visit https://convenienceindustry.ca/national-convenience-week/ or a participating Couche-Tard or Circle K store in Canada.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and fuel retail, operating in 24 countries and territories, with more than 14,000 stores, of which approximately 10,700 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong SAR. Approximately 122,000 people are employed throughout its network.

For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. or to consult its annual Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, please visit: https://corpo.couche-tard.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation, including those with respect to the potential transaction. Positive or negative verbs such as "believe", "can", "shall", "intend", "expect", "estimate", "assume" and other related expressions are used to identify such statements. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Couche-Tard and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties outside of Couche-Tard's control. Couche-Tard would like to point out that, by their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties such that its results, or the measures it adopts, could differ materially from those indicated in or underlying these statements, or could have an impact on the degree of realization of a particular projection. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Couche-Tard disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information in this release is based on information available as of the date of the release.

