Ambition to have more than 9,000 Circle K and Couche-Tard stores in the international Too Good To Go network by year-end, enabling customers to buy and enjoy unsold food.

Through the free Too Good To Go mobile app, customers will have the chance to save good food from going to waste and enjoy it at half of the original price or less.

Reducing food waste is an easy way people can help tackle climate change.

LAVAL, QC and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc., (Couche-Tard) a global leader in convenience and mobility, and Too Good To Go, the global social impact company behind the world's largest marketplace for surplus food, today announced the expansion of their partnership in North America and Europe. Taking a significant stride in the fight against food waste, the two companies aim to have more than 9,000 Circle K and Couche-Tard stores across the United States, Canada, Ireland, and Poland available on the Too Good To Go app by year-end, marking Too Good To Go's most extensive rollout to date.

Couche-Tard teams up with Too Good To Go across North America and Europe to fight food waste (CNW Group/Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.)

"As we expand and refine our food offering globally, minimizing food waste is a priority for us – and the right thing to do both economically and environmentally," said Ina Strand, Chief People Officer and leader of sustainability efforts for Couche-Tard. "This partnership with Too Good To Go is a great complement to our continuous improvement efforts in our foodservice operations. Not only does it bolster our global sustainability commitments, but it's also an innovative way for our customers to try our delicious food at a great price."

A Powerful Partnership Driving Change

Too Good To Go's partnership with Couche-Tard started in 2018 in Norway, expanding in the years that followed to Denmark, Sweden and select markets in the United States, Canada and Poland. Since then, Circle K and Couche-Tard customers have been significantly reducing food waste, saving no less than 1.3 million Surprise Bags – the equivalent of avoiding 3,510,000 kgs of CO2e and the unnecessary use of more than 1 billion litres of water.

In this expansion, Couche-Tard and Circle K stores throughout the United States, Canada, Ireland, and Poland will join the Too Good To Go Marketplace in phases by geographic Business Unit over the remainder of 2024.

"Our collaboration with Couche-Tard has already made significant strides in the fight against food waste. This expanded partnership elevates our ability to impact to unprecedented levels, reinforcing the crucial role of businesses in addressing global challenges," said Mette Lykke, CEO of Too Good To Go.

Through the Too Good To Go app, customers can effortlessly contribute to reducing the significant climate impacts of food waste.

Daily, Circle K and Couche-Tard staff will inspect their food inventory for items nearing expiration and pack them into "Too Good To Go Surprise Bags," adapting to the fluctuating surplus. Directly from the free mobile app on their phones, more than 95 million Too Good To Go registered users across the Circle K and Couche-Tard geographic footprint will have the chance to save good food from going to waste and enjoy it for half of the original price or less.

"Too Good To Go's proposition is a true Win-Win-Win solution: Businesses unlock value from their surplus and avoid food waste; at the same time, users enjoy great value for money, while making a real, tangible difference to help tackle climate change," adds Lykke.

"On top of saving good food from going to waste at a great value for the money, our customers can now leave our stores knowing they've made a positive impact in the efforts to reduce the impacts of climate change," adds Strand.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 29 countries and territories, with more than 16,700 stores, of which approximately 13,100 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of People's Republic of China and has recently expanded to Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands. More than 150,000 people are employed throughout its network.

About Too Good To Go

Too Good To Go is a certified B Corp social impact company that helps food distributors unlock value from surplus food and reduce food waste. Too Good To Go operates the world's largest marketplace for surplus food, with 95 million registered users and 160,000 active partners, across 17 countries in Europe and North America. The company partners with some of the industry's biggest players across Grocery Retail, Bakery Cafe, Fast Casual, QSR, manufacturing and wholesale, including Carrefour, ALDI, Unilever, Starbucks, SPAR, Costa Coffee, PAUL Group, and Biedronka. With Surprise Bags, Too Good To Go Parcels, and Too Good To Go Platform, Too Good To Go provides a comprehensive range of surplus food management solutions for food distributors across food retail, food service, catering and wholesale.

