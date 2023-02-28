COUCHE-TARD NAMED ONE OF MONTREAL'S TOP EMPLOYERS

LAVAL, QC, Feb. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche-Tard" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce it has been named one of "Montreal's Top Employers" for 2023. This marks the first year that Couche-Tard receives this ranking, which recognizes employers in Greater Montréal who have led their industries in offering exceptional places to work.

"We are honoured to receive this ranking, and we are proud of our Montreal team which help create this winning culture," says Suzanne Poirier, Senior Vice-President, Operations at Couche-Tard. "At Couche-Tard, we are committed to creating a culture that encourages team members' development and embraces a warm, safe environment for people to grow with us."

Couche-Tard was recognized for a number of initiatives that encourage and support team members to progress into roles where their talents shine brighter. Over the past year, Couche-Tard has enhanced its leadership development programs and recently created a formal mentorship program. It also continues to offer an award-winning gamified training program and ACT Canadian Scholarships.

"No matter how far our people want to go, we'll help them get there. Our store and office employment opportunities offer career growth with a global company, plus an engaging OneTeam environment that embraces the values we live by," added Mrs. Poirier. "We are also excited to offer our team members a scholarship program as part of our commitment to investing in their professional development. We believe that by providing access to top-quality training and resources, we are both helping them succeed individually and contributing to the success of the next generation of employees across Canada.,"

Employing approximately 8,320 people in Québec, Couche-Tard offers positions ranging from corporate executive-level to customer service attendants. Couche-Tard continues to attract the best talent in every part of its organization by offering sought-after job opportunities and supporting career development. To learn about career opportunities at Couche-Tard, please visit: Couche-Tard careers.

"We are honoured to receive this prestigious recognition as a top employer in Montreal. We strive to create a workplace culture that empowers our employees and fosters a sense of community, collaboration, and career growth. As a pivotal operational and global functions hub in Laval, we offer senior leadership employment as well as continue the cultural traditions of the company, which was founded in Quebec." says Claude Tessier, Chief Financial Officer at Couche-Tard.

Couche-Tard has been recognized as a Gallup Exceptional Workplace, by the international journal CFI (Capital Finance International) as the "Best Convenience Store Diversity & Inclusion Employer Global and recently was awarded the Bronze-level Parity CertificationTM by Women in Governance for its progress towards gender parity in the workplace.

About Montreal's Top Employer

Montréal's Top Employers, organized by Mediacorp Canada, is a special designation that recognizes employers in Greater Montréal that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Mediacorp Canada evaluates a range of workplace-related criteria including Physical Workplace; Work Atmosphere & Social; Health, Financial & Family Benefits; Vacation & Time Off; Employee Communications; Performance Management; Training & Skills Development; and Community Involvement.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Alimentation Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 24 countries and territories, with more than 14,300 stores, of which approximately 10,900 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China. Approximately 122,000 people are employed throughout its network.

For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., or to consult its audited annual Consolidated Financial Statements, unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, please visit, please visit: https://corpo.couche-tard.com.

