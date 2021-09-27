Sep 27, 2021, 13:00 ET
BAIE-COMEAU, QC, Sept. 27, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The ministère des Forêts, de la Faune et des Parcs (MFFP) is informing the population that, given the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the issue of a forestry permit for the harvest of firewood for domestic purposes will be mailed for the 2021-2022 season.
Those wishing to obtain a permit can apply through the interactive online map at https://mffp.gouv.qc.ca/boisdechauffage, under the Côte-Nord section, or by contacting the staff in our offices by phone. Please note that that no permit will be issued in person. Payments can only be made by check or money order.
This permit allows people to harvest a maximum of 22.5 m3.
The permit is valid until March 31, 2021.
The MFFP reiterates that it is mandatory to hold a permit to harvest firewood in public forests. Like all other forestry operations, this activity is subject to strict rules aimed at ensuring the protection of forest resources.
Obtaining permits in Minganie and for the Sept-Îles-Havre-Saint-Pierre-Anticosti management unit
To obtain a permit in the Sept-Îles-Havre-Saint-Pierre-Anticosti management unit and in the Minganie RCM, you must submit the application by phone, by leaving a message including your name and contact information at 418-964-8300, ext. 0.
Department offices are currently closed to the public. It is important to avoid going on location and to favour communications by phone, email or mail. Depending on how the situation develops, the offices of the MFFP may be able to open at a later date.
For more information:
Forestville office
134 - 138 RD E, RC. 04
Forestville (Quebec) G0T 1E0
418-587-4445
Unité de gestion de Manicouagan-Outardes
Baie-Comeau office
1290 Laflèche BLVD
Baie-Comeau (Quebec) G5C 3B2
418-295-4567
Unité de gestion de Sept-Îles-Havre-Saint-Pierre-et-Anticosti
Sept-Îles office
456 Arnaud AVE, Office 1.03
Sept-Îles (Quebec) G4R 3B1
418-964-8300
Source:
Valerie Ouellet
Regional communications advisor
Ministère des Forêts, de la Faune et des Parcs
[email protected]
[email protected]
SOURCE Ministère des Forêts, de la Faune et des Parcs
