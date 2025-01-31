Costa Rica to Participate in MD&M West 2025 as a Leader in Technological and Sustainable Advancements

The country stands out as a leader in life sciences.

(PROCOMER) will attend alongside 15 exporting companies and four Free Zone parks. Costa Rica has participated in this event for over six years, the leading medical device promotion event in the Americas.

ANAHEIM, Calif., Jan. 31, 2025 /CNW/ -- With a focus on innovation, technological advancements, and sustainable solutions, Costa Rica will participate in MD&M West 2025 from February 4 to 6, reinforcing its position as a key destination for foreign direct investment (FDI) and its leadership as the top per capita exporter of medical devices in the Americas.

The primary objective of this participation is to establish strategic partnerships and attract new investment projects through business meetings and networking activities designed to maximize opportunities.

"Our proven capabilities in advanced manufacturing, Costa Rica's skilled workforce, political stability, and commitment to sustainability position us as a strategic partner for global trade and investment. Our goal is clear: to expand opportunities and generate employment that enhances Costa Rica's well-being through FDI attraction and export growth. That is why it is crucial to leverage platforms like MD&M West, which foster business development and strengthen the country's positioning," stated Laura López, General Manager of the Trade and Investment Promotion Agency of Costa Rica (PROCOMER).

This year, the country will be represented by a delegation led by PROCOMER, bringing together 15 exporting companies and four free trade zone parks. These entities excel in high-precision manufacturing, cleanroom assembly services, automation technologies, and advanced packaging solutions. The Costa Rican delegation will showcase its products and services and hold meetings with international buyers and investors at the essential COSTA RICA Country Brand stand, located at booth number 3339.

"La Lima Free Zone has participated in previous editions of MD&M, reflecting our commitment to the medical device sector and our strong ties to this important trade show. We take pride in the fact that several companies operating in our business park are also present at this event. Our value proposition includes adaptable spaces and access to a highly skilled workforce, thanks to our proximity to major academic institutions in the country. Additionally, we boast the lowest employee turnover rate in the nation, making us a strategic ally for global companies seeking to grow in a collaborative and competitive environment," commented Carolina Umaña, Commercial Manager of La Lima Free Zone.

Marko Mileta, General Manager of Tico Electronics, added: "Tico Electronics, traditionally focused on the aerospace industry, has seen increasing interest in its electromechanical products for the medical sector since the pandemic. This year marks our first participation in MD&M West, made possible thanks to PROCOMER's support in consolidating local suppliers at the Costa Rica stand. The country's strong presence in the medical industry, driven by Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from multiple Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), underscores the importance of initiatives like this in strengthening the local supplier ecosystem."

The United States remains the primary destination for Costa Rican medical device exports, accounting for 64% of the sector's total. With more than 1,400 exhibitors and attendees, MD&M West provides Costa Rica with an opportunity to position itself as a global leader in life sciences and advanced manufacturing, highlighting its competitiveness and excellence.

As of the end of 2024, Costa Rica's total exports to the United States exceeded $5.915 billion, reaffirming the market's importance to the country's economy and its role as a strategic partner in Costa Rica's global projection. This performance reflects the high quality and strength of the national supply, as well as the opportunities available to continue driving the growth of this industry.

