CosmoFEST - Canada's Premier Musical Instrument EXPO & Live Music Festival is Back!

RICHMOND HILL, ON, April 17, 2023 /CNW/ - CosmoFEST is back after three long years! The festival will run at the Cosmo Music property for its sixth edition on Saturday June 3, 2023, from 9:00 am to 9:30 pm. Parking and admission to the event are free.

Headlining the mainstage this year is Canadian icon 54·40. Lead by chief songwriter Neil Osborne, 54·40 have carved out a legacy of gold and platinum albums and an outstanding reputation for their live performances that carries through to this day. 40 years, thousands of shows, and 20+ releases.

"We know that CosmoFEST is all about bringing music and the community together and we wouldn't have it any other way. More than ever, we are grateful to perform music for the people. On June 3rd we kick off our summer touring at CosmoFEST in Richmond Hill." -- Neil Osborne, 54·40

Other free-to-see main stage acts are LIGHTHOUSE and ELTON ROHN. LIGHTHOUSE is Canada's favourite classic rock band and continues to tour with trans-generational hits like "Pretty Lady" (1973) and "One Fine Morning" (1971). ELTON ROHN is Canada's premiere Elton John tribute band and has headlined over 350 theatres and festival shows in North America. Also making rare Canadian appearances in the Cosmopolitan Music Hall for performance clinics are PAUL REED SMITH (Founder, PRS Guitars) and LARA BASILIO (Laney Amplification clinician). PAUL REED SMITH has made PRS the gold-standard of quality in the guitar business while growing the company into a major industry presence. LARA BASILIO is a guitar industry legend and solo artist that has carved her own legacy with her axe. These intimate sessions are ticketed. Artist meet and greets will be happening throughout the day, with more artists and special guest appearances inside the EXPO tent. More artist announcements still to come.

RSVP to CosmoFEST 2023 before 11:59 pm ET on May 26, 2023, and get a chance to win 1 of 23 $100 Cosmo Music gift cards that are redeemable at the event on June 3, 2023. There are no wristbands this year, however RSVPing not only gives you the opportunity to enter the gift card draw but you will get one bonus entry for every CosmoFEST Grand Prize draw that you participate in at CosmoFEST.

The EXPO Tent features major musical instrument and gear brands with fantastic prizes, swag giveaways, and an opportunity to talk directly to the builders, engineers, product specialists, and artists, as well as test drive new gear. Visitors can enjoy a variety of food trucks and licensed beer area, among many returning favourite attractions.

CosmoFEST starts at 9:00 am, however, attendees should arrive early to take advantage of the "Door Crasher" deals. For all details and announcements, visit CosmoFEST.ca.

About Cosmo Music

Cosmo Music is more than just a music store. Nowhere in Canada provides such a large variety of services all under one roof; purchase, rent, repair, learn, host, and produce. A single purpose-built destination store, it is the largest musical instrument store in North America, with a team of over 200 employees including 23 repair technicians and 80+ highly qualified teachers.

About CosmoFEST

Cosmo MusicFEST & EXPO (CosmoFEST) is Canada's premier musical instrument & gear exhibition and celebration of live music. CosmoFEST is an all-ages free event attracting 14,000 attendees, hosted on Cosmo Music's 4-acre property and 60,150 sq ft facility in Richmond Hill. This is more than a typical music festival — it is unique and not seen anywhere near this scale within Canada — global artists, experts, master builders, and leaders come from across the world to connect directly with fans. Areas include outdoor main stage, indoor Cosmopolitan Music Hall, instrument and gear EXPO, retail store sale, food trucks, and beer garden.

