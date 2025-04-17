CORUS EXECUTIVE CHAIR HEATHER SHAW TO RETIRE

TORONTO, April 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. ("Corus" or the "Company") (TSX: CJR.B) announced today that Heather Shaw will retire from her position as Executive Chair as of May 31, 2025. Ms. Shaw will remain on the Company's Board of Directors as a non-executive chair.

Ms. Shaw has served as Executive Chair since the Company's inception in September 1999. "Heather has been an important part of Corus' history, helping to steward the company through significant milestones and an ever-changing industry," said Troy Reeb, Co-Chief Executive Officer. "We are appreciative of her commitment to Corus and of her long career in media leadership."

"On behalf of our Board of Directors, I want to thank Heather for her many contributions to the Board and to Corus over the past 26 years," Fern Belisle, Co-Chair of the Human Resources and Governance Committee, added. "While we wish her all the best on her retirement as Executive Chair, we look forward to continuing to serve together on the Board."

In addition to the Corus Board, Ms. Shaw remains a director of several private companies including the Shaw Family Foundation, a philanthropic organization founded in 1970, and Managing Director of The Shawana Foundation, a Calgary-based philanthropic organization.

