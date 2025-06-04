CORUS ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP CHANGES

John Gossling Appointed Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. ("Corus" or the "Company") (TSX: CJR.B) announced today changes to its management leadership team, including the appointment of John Gossling as Chief Executive Officer. Formerly Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Gossling first joined Corus in 2016 and is a highly talented executive with extensive experience in the media and communications industry. Mr. Gossling has served in leadership roles, including as Chief Financial Officer, for major telecommunications and media companies over the past 25 years and was a partner at a global accounting firm. Mr. Gossling will continue to act as Chief Financial Officer on an interim basis.

"In light of the evolving industry landscape as well as the actions taken to date to stabilize the capital and debt structure of the Company, the Board has decided to transition back to a single CEO structure," said Mark Hollinger, Lead Independent Director and Co-Chair of the Human Resources and Governance Committee. "John has capably led the Company as Co-CEO and CFO and is an exceptional leader with the strategic experience and skills needed to guide Corus through change in an evolving industry. The Board is confident in his abilities to position Corus for future opportunities and the longer term."

With these changes, Troy Reeb has decided to pursue opportunities outside of the Company and has stepped down as Co-CEO today. Mr. Reeb's tenure at Corus extends more than 25 years, beginning at Canwest in the Global News division.

"It has been an honour to work with the best brands and the best people in the business. I have full confidence that Corus has a bright future under the leadership of John and the talented management team," said Mr. Reeb.

"We thank Troy for his leadership in News and Audio and, in recent years, Sales, Programming and Content and wish him well in his next chapter," said Heather Shaw, non-executive Chair of the Board.

Reflecting the strength and depth of experience of the existing leadership bench and management's continued focus on higher value and sustainable businesses, the Board of Directors also announced:

Jennifer Abrams will expand her mandate and has been appointed Senior Vice President, Content and Marketing. In addition to her current responsibilities overseeing all aspects of programming Global and Corus' leading suite of premium specialty channels and streaming services, Ms. Abrams will oversee Marketing and Content creation activities at Corus. Ms. Abrams is an industry-recognized leader in programming and an experienced marketing professional with over 20 years of media experience.

Jennifer Lee will expand her mandate to oversee additional operational functions, continuing as Chief Legal Officer, Chief Administrative Officer and Corporate Secretary. She will also continue to oversee regulatory and public affairs at the Company, a role she has held since she joined the Company in 2021.

Ward Smith , Senior Vice President, News and Audio, will continue to lead Global News and the Audio business and now reports directly to Mr. Gossling. Mr. Smith has over 30 years of news experience, including in senior leadership positions, and is a passionate advocate for journalism.

Barb McKergow , Senior Vice President, Advertising; Shawn Kelly , Executive Vice President, Technology; and Bianca Williamson , Senior Vice President, People and Culture will also all continue to serve on the Senior Leadership Team.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops, delivers and distributes high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 30 specialty television services, 36 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and social digital agency and media services. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, Flavour Network, Home Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Slice, Adult Swim, National Geographic and Global News, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

