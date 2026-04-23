CORUS ENTERTAINMENT'S FLAVOUR NETWORK ANNOUNCES START OF PRODUCTION ON SEASON TWO OF HALLOWEEN BAKESHOP AND HOLIDAY BAKESHOP, HOSTED BY LAUREN ASH

Chef Kareem "Mr. Bake" Queeman Returns to the Judging Panel, Joining Lauren Ash Alongside New Judge Colin Asuncion

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TORONTO, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment's Flavour Network, the nation's #2 lifestyle network*, has announced the start of production on the second season of the Canadian original series Halloween Bakeshop (7x60) – last year's #1 freshman lifestyle series**, and Holiday Bakeshop (7x60). Hosted by Lauren Ash, these seasonal baking battles bring fun, festive flair and fierce competition, with eight talented bakers competing for sweet victory and a $25,000 prize. Produced by Nikki Ray Media Agency in association with Corus Studios for Flavour Network, Halloween Bakeshop and Holiday Bakeshop are shooting in Toronto and slated to premiere in fall 2026.

L to R: Key art for Season 1 of Halloween Bakeshop and Holiday Bakeshop. Photo Credit: Flavour Network (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)

Host Lauren Ash is an actress, comedian and musician, best known for her roles in NBC's Superstore and ABC's Not Dead Yet. Hailing from Toronto, she is a Canadian Screen Award and Canadian Comedy Award-winner. James Beard nominated chef, baking entrepreneur, and TV personality, Kareem "Mr. Bake" Queeman returns to join Lauren on the judging panel, alongside new addition Colin Asuncion, a talented baker and media personality.

"As the home of Canada's leading lifestyle networks, Corus Entertainment is proud to announce season two of Halloween Bakeshop and Holiday Bakeshop. In their debut seasons, these Canadian original series connected strongly with audiences, delivering showstopping seasonal competition filled with heart and humour," said Rachel Nelson, Vice President of Original Programming and Head of Corus Studios. "Corus remains committed to intentional and focused commissions that champion homegrown talent while delivering best-in-class content. Both series feature an exceptional cast of bakers and are produced in collaboration with our valued partners at Nikki Ray Media Agency."

"We are very excited for Halloween Bakeshop and Holiday Bakeshop to return for new seasons that build on everything audiences loved the first time around," said Tanya Linton, Co-CEO and Executive Producer, Nikki Ray Media Agency. "Lauren, Kareem and our new addition, Colin are helping us raise the heat in the kitchen, so viewers can expect the bakes to be bigger, bolder, and more delicious than ever."

In both Halloween Bakeshop and Holiday Bakeshop, eight skilled bakers enter a fun-filled, high-stakes competition where their creativity and technical expertise are pushed to the limit. Each week, they race against the clock to complete two themed bakes, and at the end of each episode one baker is awarded a prize while another is sent home. In the thrilling finale, the final three competitors will craft their ultimate Halloween or holiday bakeshop masterpieces, but only one will rise to the top and savor the sweet taste of victory!

Additional details on the second seasons of Halloween Bakeshop and Holiday Bakeshop will be announced at later date.

Halloween Bakeshop and Holiday Bakeshop are produced by Nikki Ray Media Agency for Flavour Network. For Nikki Ray Media Agency, Mike Sheerin and Tanya Linton are Executive Producers, and Jennifer Pratt is Co-Executive Producer and Series Producer. For Flavour Network, Debbie Brown is Executive in Charge of Production, Lynne Carter is the Director of Original Programming, and Rachel Nelson is VP of Original Programming and Head of Corus Studios.

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*Source: Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada. FL'25 (9/1/2025 to 1/4/2026), SP'26 STD (1/5/2026 to 4/19/2026) – confirmed until 4/12/2026, A25-54, Mo-Su 2a-2a, AMA(000), CDN SPECIALTY COM ENG.

**Source: Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada. FL'25 (9/1/2025 to 1/4/2026) – confirmed data, A25-54, Mo-Su 2a-2a, AMA(000), min 3+ airings, CDN SPECIALTY COM ENG excluding sports.

Flavour Network is a Corus Entertainment Network.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops, delivers and distributes high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 25 specialty television services, 36 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and social digital agency and media services. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, Flavour Network, Home Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Slice, Adult Swim, National Geographic and Global News, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

About STACKTV

STACKTV is Corus Entertainment's premium multi-channel television streaming service that offers thousands of hours of exclusive hit content from the top Canadian TV networks, all on one platform. Stream series, movies and specials from Global Television, Flavour Network, Home Network, W Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Adult Swim, Slice, Showcase, National Geographic, Lifetime, DTOUR, Cartoon Network, Treehouse, YTV, and Disney Channel with new content added daily. STACKTV is available via Amazon Prime Video, Bell Fibe TV app, Rogers Xfinity TV and Rogers Xfinity Streaming. For more information, visit stacktv.ca.

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SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

For media inquiries, please contact: Devon Cavanagh, Senior Publicist, Flavour Network, Corus Entertainment, [email protected], 416.479.6712; Amy Doary, Unit Publicist, Nikki Ray Media Agency, ADPR, [email protected], 416.710.6079