Corus Entertainment Inc. Opens the Market

TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Doug Murphy, President and CEO, Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJR.B), joined Michael Kousaie, Vice-President, Strategy and Product Innovation, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market to celebrate 20 years listed on Toronto Stock Exchange. Corus Entertainment Inc. is a media and content company that develops and delivers brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 37 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus Entertainment Inc. commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on September 3, 1999.