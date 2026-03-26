RENOVATION RESORT UNVEILS ITS LEADING SPONSORS FOR SEASON 3

Sponsors Include Wayfair, Pollard Windows & Doors, Clorox, Veradek Outdoor and Hoft Solutions

Season 3 Premieres Sunday, April 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Home Network and Streaming Exclusively on STACKTV

Watch the Renovation Resort S3 sizzle here

Additional photography can be downloaded here

To share this release socially visit: https://bit.ly/4lTo46s

TORONTO, March 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Corus Entertainment announced the sponsor lineup powering Season 3 of Renovation Resort. Following the success of Renovation Resort's second season which reached over 2.3 million Canadians and landed in Home Network's Top 3 programs*, the popular renovation series welcomes five renowned global and national brands for its upcoming season. These premium sponsorships include both active and passive show integrations, billboards and brand presence throughout the season. Renovation Resort Season 3 premieres Sunday, April 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Home Network and streams exclusively on STACKTV.

L to R: Scott McGillivray and Bryan Baeumler (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)

This season, McGillivray and Baeumler are taking the competition lakeside to the Kawarthas. Over the course of eight weeks, four duos – comprised of builders and designers from across North America – will compete to create stunning lakeside vacation homes. The four teams will push themselves to the limit in a grueling competition with big, bold challenges to earn the title of Renovation Resort Champion and a $100,000 prize.

Online retailer Wayfair, the trusted destination for all things home, is the official furnishing partner for Season 3 of Renovation Resort, offering a dynamic multi-platform integration both in-show and across social media. The partnership includes Wayfair décor and furnishings featured in-show through active and passive integrations, along with a branded seacan shipping container, providing exposure throughout the season. Wayfair also provides additional prize sponsorship in three episodes, along with co-branded content and brand presence across all platforms.

It's not just the competitors who can win prizes: Viewers also have the chance to win $10,000 to spend on Wayfair.ca during the Renovation Resort Watch & Win contest, which will run in-show, from April 5 to May 31. Tune In each week to find the weekly code word to enter.

All season long viewers can "Shop the Look" on Wayfair with custom shoppable vignettes running across Home Network, STACKTV and the Global TV app. Each vignette includes a QR code that directs viewers to a Wayfair landing page featuring furniture and décor used in the show.

Beyond Renovation Resort, and as a part of Wayfair's partnership with Home Network, the collaboration extends to include monthly co-branded content that will feature vignettes, social videos, lower thirds, and DIY Studio Hosted Segments running throughout the season and beyond.

Pollard Windows & Doors is the official window and door provider, with exclusive in-show placement. The partnership includes integrations featuring the new PanaView folding door, as well as a dynamic range of custom windows and doors.

As the official cleaner and sponsor of Renovation Resort, Clorox™ Disinfecting Wipes, Sprays, and Bleach provide competitors with the cleaning power they need to ensure that their renovated spaces are sparkling clean and reveal-ready.

Veradek Outdoor enhances Renovation Resort's outdoor spaces with durable, stylish, Canadian-made products that are purposefully embedded across the season. Providing both privacy and style, Hoft Solutions' outdoor screens and fencing are seamlessly integrated throughout the lake house renovations.

This season also touts an all-star lineup of guest judges from popular renovation shows and Home Network favourites, who will critique the team's style and design choices. Guest judges include:

Sarah Baeumler (Building Baeumler)

Kenny Brain (Life Is Messy)

Kristen Coutts (Beer Budget Reno)

Hollie and Graham ( Renovation Resort Season 2 Winners)

Season 2 Winners) Sabrina McGillivray (Moving the McGillivrays)

Debra Salmoni (Scott's Vacation House Rules)

Randy Spracklin (Rock Solid Builds)

Alison Victoria (Sin City Rehab)

Kortney Wilson (Life Is Messy)

Renovation Resort is produced by MEM for Home Network. Scott McGillivray is CEO, Nanci MacLean is President, Lana Gorlitz is the Executive Producer and Eva Filomena is Series Producer. For Home Network, Debbie Brown is Executive in Charge of Production, Lynne Carter is the Director of Original Programming, and Rachel Nelson is VP of Original Programming and Head of Corus Studios.

Viewers can stream seasons 1-2 of Renovation Resort anytime on STACKTV.

*Source: Numeris PPM Data, S2 (3/30/2025 to 5/18/2025) – confirmed data, Total Canada, A25-54 unless otherwise stated, ranked on CDN SPECIALTY COM ENG - excludes sports networks, M-Su 2a-2a, min 3+ airings, excludes specials, AMA(000), CumRch(000) based on Ind.2+.

Social Media:

Follow Home Network Facebook: facebook.com/HomeNetworkCAOfficial

Follow Home Network Instagram: @homenetworkca

Follow Home Network Pinterest: @homenetworkca

Follow Home Network TikTok: @thehomenet

Subscribe to the Home Network YouTube: youtube.com/@homenetworkca

Follow STACKTV on Facebook: @STACKTV

Follow STACKTV on Instagram: @STACKTV

Follow STACKTV on TikTok: @STACKTV

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops, delivers and distributes high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 25 specialty television services, 36 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and social digital agency and media services. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, Flavour Network, Home Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Slice, Adult Swim, National Geographic and Global News, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

About STACKTV

STACKTV is Corus Entertainment's premium multi-channel television streaming service that offers thousands of hours of exclusive hit content from the top Canadian TV networks, all on one platform. Stream series, movies and specials from Global Television, Flavour Network, Home Network, W Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Adult Swim, Slice, Showcase, National Geographic, Lifetime, DTOUR, Cartoon Network, Treehouse, YTV, and Disney Channel with new content added daily. STACKTV is available via Amazon Prime Video, Bell Fibe TV app, Fubo, Rogers Xfinity TV and Rogers Xfinity Streaming. For more information, visit stacktv.ca.

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

For media inquiries, please contact: Ashley Holder, Publicity Coordinator, Home Network, Corus Entertainment, [email protected], 437.246.4363; Melissa Ferris, Senior Publicist, Home Network, Corus Entertainment, [email protected], 416.464.8494