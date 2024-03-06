CORUS ENTERTAINMENT APPLAUDS ITS CREATIVE TEAMS AND PRODUCTION PARTNERS ON 65 CANADIAN SCREEN AWARDS NOMINATIONS

Global Receives 13 Nominations for its Premium Programming Including Global Original Scripted Series Robyn Hood with Five Nominations and Family Law with Two Nominations, Plus Beloved Reality Show Big Brother Canada with Two Nominations and ET Canada with Four Nominations

Nelvana Receives 11 Nominations for its Exceptional Animated and Live Action Kids Content, as Part of Corus Kids Networks' Total of 21 Nominations

Corus' Lifestyle Networks Recognized for 13 Nominations Across Categories

Global News is Recognized with Seven Nominations Including Best Anchor, Best National Reporter, and Best National Newscast for the 12th Year in a Row

Stream Corus' Library of Renowned Series Live and On Demand with STACKTV

To share this release socially, use: https://bit.ly/3v9eFBv

TORONTO, March 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment congratulates its production partners on a total of 65 Canadian Screen Awards nominations, as announced today by the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television. With recognition across numerous key categories, Corus' enduring commitment to creating premium original content with valued partners is a testament to the Company's diverse and trusted storytelling across lifestyle, drama, kids, scripted and non-scripted, and factual portfolios from Corus Studios, Nelvana, Global News, and more.

L to R: Robyn Hood, Sarah's Mountain Escape, Super Wish, The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story, Global National with Dawna Friesen, The Hardy Boys. (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)

"Corus is proud to celebrate our esteemed production partners on the well-deserved recognition from the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television," said Troy Reeb, Executive Vice President, Networks and Content, Corus Entertainment. "Building on our longstanding relationships with talented Canadian producers and creators, Corus continues to create and deliver best-in-class content and share awe-inspiring stories across our powerhouse hub of networks and brands, and we remain steadfast in our promise to provide premium entertainment and news that Canadians enjoy and rely on nation-wide."

See below for the full list of Corus' 2024 Canadian Screen Awards nominations.

GLOBAL – 13 Nominations

Global celebrates 13 nominations across its slate of unscripted and scripted programming this year. Leading the way is Global Original drama series Robyn Hood with five nominations including Best Supporting Performer and Best Guest Performance for Ksenia Daniela Kharmalova and Manuel Rodriguez respectively as well as Best Ensemble Performance for the cast. Also in the drama categories, Global Original Family Law racked up two nominations for Best Supporting Performer and Best Guest Performance for Victor Garber and Lauren Holly respectively.

ET Canada is up for four awards including Best Entertainment News Program or Series and Best Host, Talk Show or Entertainment News for the entire team of hosts and reporters. Lastly, now in its astounding 12th season, Canadian reality hit Big Brother Canada scored two nominations this year, including Best Reality/Competition Program or Series.

Robyn Hood – 5 Nominations

Best Supporting Performer, Drama Series (Corus Entertainment, Boat Rocker – Ksenia Daniela Kharmalova)

Best Guest Performance, Drama Series – Robyn Hood - Lionheart (Corus Entertainment, Boat Rocker – Manuel Rodriguez )

(Corus Entertainment, Boat Rocker – ) Best Ensemble Performance, Drama Series (Corus Entertainment, Boat Rocker – Jessye Romeo , Nykeem Provo, Idrissa Sanogo Bamba , Ksenia Daniela Kharmalova, Jonathan Langdon , Kira Guloien , Ian Matthews , Matias Garrido , Nadeem Phillip , Lisa Michelle Cornelius , Sydney Kuhne , Emily Piggford , Kayla Hutton )

, Nykeem Provo, , Ksenia Daniela Kharmalova, , , , , , , , , ) Best Visual Effects – Robyn Hood – Outlaws (Corus Entertainment, Boat Rocker – Aaron Wright , Minas Kotsopoulos, Leila White , Michael Bitton , Joel Chambers , Iyi Tubi , Jeffrey King , Daniel Knight , Graham Tucker )

(Corus Entertainment, Boat Rocker – , Minas Kotsopoulos, , , , , , , ) Best Stunt Coordination – Robyn Hood – Outlaws (Corus Entertainment, Boat Rocker – Angelica Lisk-Hann , Kirpa Budwal, Victoria Goodman , Howard Green , Dillon Jagersky , Daniel Lavigne , Greg Leach , Yvette McKoy )

ET Canada – 4 Nominations

Best Entertainment News Program or Series – Entertainment Tonight Canada (Corus Entertainment)

(Corus Entertainment) Best Entertainment News Program or Series – Indigenous Artists & Icons: Inspiring Change (Corus Entertainment)

(Corus Entertainment) Best Host, Talk Show or Entertainment News – Entertainment Tonight Canada (Corus Entertainment – Cheryl Hickey , Sangita Patel , Carlos Bustamante , Morgan Hoffman , Keshia Chanté, Brittnee Blair , Jed Tavernier )

(Corus Entertainment – , , , , Keshia Chanté, , ) Best Live Production, Social Media – ET Canada Live (Corus Entertainment – John Kampilis, Laura Carroll , Bob Pagrach , Fay Philavanh , Katie Colley )

Big Brother Canada – 2 Nominations

Best Reality/Competition Program or Series – Big Brother Canada (Corus Entertainment, Insight Productions LTD – Erin Brock , Eric Abboud , Arisa Cox , John Brunton , Jennifer Leek , Liam Colle , Jessica Brunton , Lauren McCuaig , Cory Bell , Nick Vasil , Victoria DeFillipis, Akhila Adige, Mark Holland )

(Corus Entertainment, Insight Productions LTD – , , , , , , , , , , Victoria DeFillipis, Akhila Adige, ) Best Picture Editing, Reality/Competition – Big Brother Canada – Episode 1 (Corus Entertainment, Insight Productions LTD –Megan Day, Ellora Dela Fuente , Ryan Monteith , Ben O'Neil , Keith Ross , Jon Wong , Jordon Wood , Peter Antonakos , Micheal Emberley , Pat Fairburn , Jessica Graore , Alexandra Mastronardi , Heather Skeoch )

Family Law – 2 Nominations

Best Lead Performer, Drama Series (Corus Entertainment, SEVEN24 Films Inc., Lark Productions – Victor Garber )

) Best Guest Performance, Drama Series – Family Law - Fifty Shades of Judginess (Corus Entertainment, SEVEN24 Films Inc., Lark Productions – Lauren Holly )

GLOBAL NEWS – 7 Nominations

Global News was recognized with seven nominations including Best National Newscast, Global National, Best National News Anchor, Dawna Friesen, Best National Reporter, Neetu Garcha, Best Local Newscast, Global BC's Global News Hour at 6, and Best Local Anchor, Global BC's Chris Gailus and Sophie Lui.

Global National – 3 Nominations

Best National Newscast – Global National

Best News Anchor, National – Dawna Friesen

Best National Reporter – Neetu Garchu

Global News Hour at 6 – 2 Nominations

Best Local Newscast – Global BC, Global News Hour at 6

Best News Anchor, Local – Global BC's Chris Gailus and Sophie Lui

Global News – 1 Nomination

Best Live News Special – Decision Alberta 2023

The New Reality – 1 Nomination

Best Photography – The New Reality, Missing Children ( David de la Harpe )

FOOD NETWORK CANADA – 1 Nomination

Food Network Canada's larger-than-life baking showdown, The Big Bake, is recognized for its Halloween spectacular with a nomination for Best Picture Editing, Reality/Competition.

The Big Bake

Best Picture Editing, Reality/Competition, Creepy Carnival (Nikki Ray Media Agency – Wesley Finucan , Baun Mah )

HGTV CANADA – 6 Nominations

HGTV Canada's illustrious lifestyle programming is celebrated with six nominations. The inspiring home reno series Property Brothers: Forever Home is recognized for Best Lifestyle Program or Series with hosts Drew and Jonathan Scott nominated for Best Host, Lifestyle. The British Colombia-based Sarah's Mountain Escape gained three nominations across Best Lifestyle Program or Series, Best Direction, Lifestyle or Information, and Best Picture Editing, Factual. Rounding out the list, Scott's Vacation House Rules receives a nomination for Best Lifestyle Program or Series.

Property Brothers: Forever Home – 2 Nominations

Best Lifestyle Program or Series (Scott Brothers Entertainment – Drew Scott , Jonathan Scott , Josie Crimi , Katherine Buck , Glen Salzman )

, , , , ) Best Host, Lifestyle (Scott Brothers Entertainment – Drew Scott , Jonathan Scott )

Sarah's Mountain Escape – 3 Nominations

Best Lifestyle Program or Series (Insight Productions LTD – Erin Brock , Jessica Benchemam, Jessica Brunton , Sarah Richardson , John Brunton )

, Jessica Benchemam, , , ) Best Direction, Lifestyle or Information, Shrink Wrap Reno (Insight Productions LTD – Erin Redden )

) Best Picture Editing, Factual, Shrink Wrap Reno (Insight Productions LTD – Radek Zurawiecki , James Hebbard )

Scott's Vacation House Rules – 1 Nomination

Best Lifestyle Program or Series, (House Rules 4 Productions Inc. – Scott McGillivray, Angela Jennings , Nanci MacLean , Kelly Wray , Bernice Kim )

THE HISTORY® CHANNEL – 1 Nomination

The HISTORY® Channel celebrates a nomination in Best Direction, Factual, for Lost Car Rescue, a docuseries following classic car hunters in Canada's Northern wilderness in search of abandoned and valuable vehicles.

Lost Car Rescue

Best Direction, Factual, Slick Finds (Proper Television – Bobbi Wilson)

LIFETIME CANADA – 5 Nominations

Lifetime Canada is honoured with five nominations, including three for the premium scripted drama The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story in the categories of Best TV Movie, Best Direction, TV Movie, and Best Lead Performer, TV Movie. Lifetime Canada also celebrates two additional nominations for Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias, with the thriller receiving nominations for Best Direction, TV Movie and Best Supporting Performer, Drama.

The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story – 3 Nominations

Best TV Movie (KR MB Films Inc. – Juliette Hagopian , Howard Braunstein )

, ) Best Direction, TV Movie (KR MB Films Inc. – Simone Stock )

) Best Lead Performer, TV Movie (KR MB Films Inc. – Katie Douglas )

Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias – 2 Nominations

Best Direction, TV Movie (Cineflix Productions – Rama Rau)

Best Supporting Performer, Drama (Cineflix Productions – Lynn Rafferty )

W NETWORK – 10 Nominations

W Network celebrates an incredible ten nominations across key categories for TV movies, as W Network's romantic, heartwarming, feel-good movies continue to resonate with Canadian audiences. Holiday titles Christmas Island and Take Me Back for Christmas each received Best TV Movie nominations, while Well Suited for Christmas and One Delicious Christmas earned one nomination each. W Network is also celebrating two Best Direction, TV Movie nominations for Heather Hawthorn Doyle with Make Me a Match and The More Love Grows, while Corus Studio's The Love Club: Tara and The Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost – Love is a Mystery each earned one nomination. Additionally, Making Scents of Love earned a nomination for Best Lead Performer, TV Movie, Katherine Barrell.

Christmas Island – 1 Nomination

Best TV Movie (Vortex Media – Jesse Ikeman, Christopher Giroux , Terry Greenlaw )

Take Me Back for Christmas – 2 Nominations

• Best TV Movie (Vortex Media – Jesse Ikeman , Evan Ottoni )

, ) • Best Writing, TV Movie (Vortex Media – Kate Pragnell )

Well Suited for Christmas – 1 Nomination

Best Original Music, Comedy (Fireside Pictures – Catalin Marin)

One Delicious Christmas – 1 Nomination

Best Lead Performer, TV Movie (Neshama Entertainment, MarVista Entertainment – Alex Mallari Jr. )

Make Me a Match – 1 Nomination

Best Direction, TV Movie (Timeless Pictures Inc. – Heather Hawthorn Doyle )

The More Love Grows – 1 Nomination

Best Direction, TV Movie (Front Street Pictures –Heather Hawthorn Doyle)

The Love Club: Tara – 1 Nomination

Best Picture Editing, Drama (Nikki Ray Media Agency – Wesley Finucan )

The Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost – Love is a Mystery – 1 Nomination

Best Original Music, Original Song (Brain Power Studios – Steph Copeland)

Making Scents of Love – 1 Nomination

Best Lead Performer, TV Movie (Vortex Media – Katherine Barrell)

ADULT SWIM – 1 Nomination

Commissioned and greenlit by Corus' French channel Télétoon la nuit, Red Ketchup, the hit Adult Swim series based on the Quebec comic-book series, earned a nomination for Best Picture Editing, Animation, in the series' debut year.

Red Ketchup

Best Picture Editing, Animation – Red Ketchup – Dope and The Red Rope (Sphere Media – Carolina Tran-Yong )

CORUS KIDS & NELVANA – 21 Nominations

Corus continues to be recognized as a leader in kids' programming in Canada, with 21 nominations across iconic kids' networks YTV and Treehouse, and Corus' Nelvana, a world-leading international producer, distributor and licensor of children's animated and live-action content, securing a noteworthy 11 nominations. Dominating categories such as Best Writing, Children's or Youth, Best Picture Editing, Children's or Youth, and Best Original Music, Animation, Corus is the clear top choice for premium entertainment for children of all ages.

YTV – 15 Nominations

Based on the best-selling books of the same name and adapted by Corus Entertainment's Aircraft Pictures and WexWorks Media, Popularity Papers secured a notable six nominations for its first season, with its talent going to the top of the class with multiple nominations across Best Lead Performer, Children's or Youth, Best Supporting Performer, Children's or Youth and Best Writing, Children's or Youth. The final season of Nelvana's Daytime Emmy® nominated series The Hardy Boys, produced together with Lambur Productions, earned five nominations, the most nominations than any previous season. Recognized in key categories such as Best Children's or Youth Fiction Program or Series, Best Direction, Children's or Youth and Best Writing, Children's or Youth, the live-action, mystery-drama series went out with a bang. Then, the party doesn't stop for Super Wish, an animated series from redknot, a joint venture between Nelvana and Warner Bros. Discovery, with four nominations including Best Performance, Animation.

Popularity Papers – 6 Nominations

Best Writing, Children's or Youth, New School, New Start (Aircraft Pictures, Wexworks Media – Vivian Lin , Amanda Brooke Perrin )

, ) Best Writing, Children's or Youth, Teamwork Makes the Scene Work (Aircraft Pictures, Wexworks Media – Vivian Lin , Maryan Haye )

, ) Best Picture Editing, Children's or Youth, New School, New Start (Aircraft Pictures, Wexworks Media – Mike Reisacher )

) Best Lead Performer, Children's or Youth, Mia Bella (Aircraft Pictures, Wexworks Media)

(Aircraft Pictures, Wexworks Media) Best Lead Performer, Children's or Youth, Glee Dango (Aircraft Pictures, Wexworks Media)

Best Supporting Performer, Children's or Youth, Millie Davis (Aircraft Pictures, Wexworks Media)

The Hardy Boys – 5 Nominations

Best Children's or Youth Fiction Program or Series (Nelvana and Lambur Productions Inc. – Joan Lambur , Suzanne Wilson , Madeleine Lambur , Jason Stone , Chris Pozzebon , Susan Alexander , Athena Georgaklis , Pam Westman , Doug Murphy , Robbie David , Ramona Barckert )

, , , , , , , , , , ) Best Direction, Children's or Youth, The Crash (Nelvana and Lambur Productions Inc. – Felipe Rodriguez )

) Best Writing, Children's or Youth, At The Old House (Nelvana and Lambur Productions Inc. –

Chris Pozzebon )

) Best Picture Editing, Children's or Youth, At The Old House (Nelvana and Lambur Productions Inc. – Shelley Therrien )

) Best Picture Editing, Children's or Youth, A Vanishing Act (Nelvana and Lambur Productions Inc. – Thomas Lieu )

Super Wish – 4 Nominations

Best Picture Editing, Animation, The Ballooniverse Pageant / The Way Back Home (redknot, a joint venture between Nelvana and Warner Bros. Discovery – Jamie Ebata , Kirk Hudson )

, ) Best Sound, Animation, The Ballooniverse Pageant / The Way Back Home (redknot, a joint venture between Nelvana and Warner Bros. Discovery – Ryan Araki , Evan Turner , Neil Parfitt , Andrew McDonnell , Richard Spence-Thomas )

, , , , ) Best Original Music, Animation, The Ballooniverse Pageant / The Way Back Home (redknot, a joint venture between Nelvana and Warner Bros. Discovery – Neil Parfitt )

) Best Performance, Animation, Cory Doran (redknot, a joint venture between Nelvana and Warner Bros. Discovery)

TREEHOUSE – 6 Nominations

With Treehouse as the commissioning broadcaster and Nelvana as the international distributor, Corus celebrates three nominations for Builder Brothers Dream Factory, including Best Pre-School Program or Series and significant recognition for Best Original Music. redknot's Agent Binky: Pets of the Universe (a joint venture between Nelvana and Warner Bros. Discovery) and Nelvana's Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go, produced together with Mattel Television, both garner one nomination each and the new hit series Rubble & Crew lands one nomination for Best Direction, Animation.

Builder Brothers Dream Factory – 3 Nominations

Best Pre-School Program or Series (Sinking Ship Entertainment, Scott Brothers Entertainment – Carla de Jong , Amory Millard , Drew Scott , Jonathan Scott , Josie Crimi , Matthew J.R. Bishop , Blair Powers , J.J. Johnson, Scott Kraft , Megan Laughton )

, , , , , , , J.J. Johnson, , ) Best Original Music, Animation, Dancing Shoes (Sinking Ship Entertainment, Scott Brothers Entertainment – Ian LeFeuvre , Earl Torno )

, ) Best Original Music – Original Song, Groom-ba – "Builder Brothers Dream Factory Theme" (Sinking Ship Entertainment, Scott Brothers Entertainment - Brian Chan , Caleb Chan )

Agent Binky: Pets of the Universe – 1 Nomination

Best Writing, Pre-School, A Guide To Being the WURST (redknot, a joint venture between Nelvana and Warner Bros. Discovery – Ashley Spires )

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go – 1 Nomination

Best Original Music, Animation, The Mystery of Lookout Mountain (Nelvana and Mattel Television – Erica Procunier )

Rubble & Crew – 1 Nomination

Best Direction, Animation, The Crew & Chase are on the Case (Spin Master Entertainment – Diana Basso, Joey So)

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

Follow Corus PR on Twitter @CorusPR



About Corus Entertainment Inc. Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming services, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, which is the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

About Nelvana Entertaining kids for over 50 years, Nelvana is a world-leading international producer and distributor of children's animated and live-action content. Nelvana produces a stable of award-winning and globally renowned brands that focus on comedies, preschool and action series, and ancillary consumer products programs. Nelvana's content airs on Corus Entertainment's kids channels in Canada and in over 180 countries around the world. The Nelvana library has over 5,000 episodes of programming and has received over 70 major international program awards including Emmys® and Canadian Screen Awards. Visit the Nelvana website at nelvana.com.



Follow Nelvana Enterprises on Twitter @NelvanaEnt





About STACKTV

STACKTV is Corus Entertainment's premium multi-channel television streaming service that offers thousands of hours of exclusive hit content from 16 of Canada's top TV networks, all on one platform. All series, movies and specials that air on Global Television, Food Network Canada, HGTV Canada, W Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Adult Swim, Slice, Showcase, National Geographic, Lifetime, Cartoon Network, Treehouse, YTV, Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD are available to stream on STACKTV live and on demand with new content added daily. STACKTV is available via Amazon Prime Video Channels, Bell Fibe TV app, Fubo, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite Streaming. For more information, visit stacktv.ca.

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Ashley Applebaum, Head of Publicity, Corus Entertainment, 416.860.4217, [email protected]; Kelsey MacLeod, Senior Publicist, Corus Entertainment, 902.698.2475, [email protected]