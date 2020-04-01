Corus Entertainment Announces Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results

Consolidated revenues declined 2% for the quarter and 1% year-to-date

Consolidated segment profit (1)(2) increased 2% for the quarter and decreased 2% year-to-date

increased 2% for the quarter and decreased 2% year-to-date Consolidated segment profit margin (1) of 31% for the quarter and 36% year-to-date

of 31% for the quarter and 36% year-to-date Net income attributable to shareholders of $18.5 million ( $0.09 per share basic) for the quarter and $96.6 million ( $0.46 per share basic) year-to-date

( per share basic) for the quarter and ( per share basic) year-to-date Net debt to segment profit (1)(3) of 3.00 times at February 29, 2020 improved from 3.08 times at November 30, 2019

of 3.00 times at improved from 3.08 times at Free cash flow(1)(2) of $65.1 million for the quarter and $118.1 million year-to-date

"Our determined focus on executing on our strategic priorities resulted in solid second quarter consolidated revenues and segment profit," said Doug Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer. "At this unprecedented time across the world, we are focused on the health and well-being of our employees, who continue to diligently serve the needs of our audiences, clients and partners. We deeply understand that one of our foremost responsibilities as an essential national and local broadcaster is to provide reliable and timely information, news and entertainment for the public, particularly in times like these.

"The entire Corus family has been working tirelessly on business continuity measures that not only enable us to continue delivering programming across our networks, but ensure we are positioned to return to normal operations, when the situation warrants it. Strong operating and financial discipline are engrained in our culture, enabling our team to navigate adeptly through challenges. We are benefitting from the work we have done to create sufficient liquidity and improve our financial flexibility, and our long-term strategy remains unchanged."

Three months ended Six months ended

February 29, February 28, February 29, February 28, (in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues







Television 347,843 353,466 777,794 779,656 Radio 28,152 30,649 66,079 71,930

375,995 384,115 843,873 851,586 Segment profit (1) (2)







Television 115,472 113,709 294,090 298,262 Radio 4,576 4,955 16,604 17,967 Corporate (4,139) (5,516) (10,670) (11,443)

115,909 113,148 300,024 304,786 Net income attributable to shareholders 18,524 6,344 96,640 66,759 Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders (1) (3) 25,900 15,733 105,880 85,844 Basic earnings per share $0.09 $0.03 $0.46 $0.31 Adjusted basic earnings per share (1) (3) $0.12 $0.07 $0.50 $0.40 Diluted earnings per share $0.09 $0.03 $0.46 $0.31 Free cash flow (1)(2) 65,073 83,909 118,121 126,315

(1) Segment profit, segment profit margin, adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share, free cash flow and net debt to segment profit do not have standardized meanings prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The Company believes these non-IFRS measures are frequently used as key measures to evaluate performance. For definitions, explanations and reconciliations see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the Second Quarter 2020 Report to Shareholders. (2) Segment profit for the three and six months ended February 29, 2020 was impacted by the adoption of the new accounting standard, IFRS 16 - Leases, effective September 1, 2019. This has resulted in an increase in segment profit for the quarter and year-to-date of approximately $3.4 million and $6.7 million, respectively, and an increase in free cash flow of approximately $4.2 million and $8.0 million, respectively. Further discussion of this can be found in the Impact of New Accounting Policies section of the Second Quarter 2020 Report to Shareholders. (3) Refer to page 10 of this press release for details of adjustments to arrive at adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share, and the calculation of net debt to segment profit.

Consolidated Results from Operations

Consolidated revenues for the three months ended February 29, 2020 were $376.0 million, down 2% from $384.1 million last year, and consolidated segment profit was $115.9 million, an increase of 2% from $113.1 million last year. Net income attributable to shareholders for the quarter ended February 29, 2020 was $18.5 million ($0.09 per share basic), as compared to $6.3 million ($0.03 per share basic) last year. Net income attributable to shareholders for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 includes integration, restructuring and other costs of $10.0 million ($0.03 per share, net of income taxes). Adjusting for the impact of this item results in an adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of $25.9 million ($0.12 per share basic) for the quarter. Net income attributable to shareholders for the prior year quarter includes integration, restructuring and other costs of $4.0 million ($0.01 per share, net of income taxes) and an impairment of an investment in associates of $8.7 million ($0.03 per share, net of income taxes). Adjusting for the impact of these items results in an adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of $15.7 million ($0.07 per share basic) for the prior year quarter.

Consolidated revenues for the six months ended February 29, 2020 were $843.9 million, a decline of 1% from $851.6 million last year, and consolidated segment profit was $300.0 million, a decrease of 2% from $304.8 million last year. Net income attributable to shareholders for the six months ended February 29, 2020 was $96.6 million ($0.46 per share basic), as compared to a net income attributable to shareholders of $66.8 million ($0.31 per share basic) last year. Net income attributable to shareholders for the six months ended February 29, 2020 includes integration, restructuring and other costs of $12.6 million ($0.04 per share). Adjusting for the impact of this item results in an adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of $105.9 million ($0.50 per share basic) for the current fiscal year. Net income attributable to shareholders for the six months ended February 28, 2019 includes integration, restructuring and other costs of $17.2 million ($0.06 per share, net of income taxes) and an impairment of an investment in associates of $8.7 million ($0.03 per share, net of income taxes). Adjusting for the impact of these items results in an adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of $85.8 million ($0.40 per share basic) for the prior fiscal year.

Operational Results - Highlights for Q2 2020

Television

Segment revenues decreased 2% in Q2 2020 and were flat year-to-date. On a proforma basis, when adjusted for the disposal of the Telelatino Network in March 2019, segment revenues were flat for the quarter and up 1% year-to-date

Advertising revenues decreased 6% in Q2 2020 and 2% year-to-date. On a proforma basis, advertising revenues were down 5% in Q2 2020 and 1% year-to-date

Subscriber revenues were down 2% in both Q2 2020 and year-to-date. On a proforma basis, subscriber revenues were up 1% in Q2 and flat year-to-date

Merchandising, distribution and other revenues increased $8.3 million (50%) in Q2 2020 and $10.9 million (32%) year-to-date

(50%) in Q2 2020 and (32%) year-to-date Segment profit (1) was up 2% in Q2 2020 and down 1% year-to-date

was up 2% in Q2 2020 and down 1% year-to-date Segment profit margin(1) of 33% in Q2 2020 and 38% year-to-date, compared to 32% and 38%, respectively, in the prior year

Radio

Segment revenues decreased $2.5 million (8%) in Q2 2020 and $5.8 million (8%) year-to-date

(8%) in Q2 2020 and (8%) year-to-date Segment profit (1) decreased $0.4 million (8%) in Q2 2020 and $1.4 million (8%) year-to-date

decreased (8%) in Q2 2020 and (8%) year-to-date Segment profit margin(1) of 16% in Q2 2020 and 25% year-to-date was comparable with the prior year

Corporate

Free cash flow (1) of $65.1 million in Q2 2020 and $118.1 million year-to-date, compared to $83.9 million and $126.3 million , respectively, in the prior year

of in Q2 2020 and year-to-date, compared to and , respectively, in the prior year Net debt to segment profit (1) was 3.00 times at February 29, 2020 , up from 2.82 times at August 31, 2019 , due to the implementation of IFRS 16 - Leases that added $153.6 million to the net debt calculation as at February 29, 2020 , offset by bank loan repayments of $38.3 million in Q2 2020 and $87.0 million for the year-to-date, as well as segment profit growth

was 3.00 times at , up from 2.82 times at , due to the implementation of IFRS 16 - that added to the net debt calculation as at , offset by bank loan repayments of in Q2 2020 and for the year-to-date, as well as segment profit growth As at February 29, 2020 2.48 million shares have been repurchased under the Normal Course Issuer Bid since its implementation on November 13, 2019

2.48 million shares have been repurchased under the Normal Course Issuer Bid since its implementation on Consolidated segment profit margin(1) of 31% in Q2 2020 and 36% year-to-date, compared to 29% and 36%, respectively, in the prior year

(1) Segment profit, segment profit margin, free cash flow and net debt to segment profit do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company reports on these because they are key measures used to evaluate performance. For definitions and explanations, see the discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the Second Quarter 2020 Report to Shareholders.

COVID – 19 Update

The Company is closely monitoring the evolution of the novel coronavirus-19 ("COVID-19") situation. The priority has been keeping the Company's employees safe and healthy. Active steps have been taken to implement physical distancing and other measures as recommended by public health agencies, decreasing the number of people in the Company's offices and broadcast centres. Where possible, the Company's employees are working from home. Appropriate business continuity measures are being taken to ensure uninterrupted service of the Company's television, digital and radio operations, which are considered essential services across Canada. The Company has gone through extraordinary lengths to continue to serve its customers and audiences, ensuring that Canadians can connect with high-quality news and entertainment at a time when it is needed the most.

It is too soon to gauge the impacts of the current COVID-19 outbreak, given the many unknowns related to it. These include the duration and severity of the outbreak. COVID-19 is altering business and consumer activity in affected areas and beyond which may materially impact the Company. The Company's financial priorities remain unchanged. Importantly the Company remains committed to increasing its financial flexibility over the longer term. In this environment, however, the Company believes it is prudent to conserve cash out of an abundance of caution. As such, the Company expects to refrain from buying back shares under its share buyback program in the immediate term. Consistent with this approach, the Board of Directors has elected to defer its decision on the declaration of the June dividend at this time. The outside date for a decision on the declaration of the June dividend is June 9, 2020, by which point the Company expects to have more clarity on the nature and length of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. For greater clarity, the Company is not reducing, eliminating or temporarily suspending the dividend at this time.

Corus Entertainment Inc. reports its financial results in Canadian dollars.

Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release includes the non-IFRS financial measures of adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share, free cash flow and net debt to segment profit that are not in accordance with, nor an alternate to, generally accepted accounting principles ("IFRS") and may be different from non-IFRS measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-IFRS measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.

Non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. They are limited in value because they exclude charges that have a material effect on the Company's reported results and, therefore, should not be relied upon as the sole financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial results. The non-IFRS financial measures are meant to supplement, and to be viewed in conjunction with, IFRS financial results. A reconciliation of the Company's non-IFRS measures is included in the Company's most recent Report to Shareholders which is available on Corus' website at www.corusent.com as well as on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information and should be read subject to the following cautionary language:

To the extent any statements made in this report contain information that is not historical, these statements are forward-looking statements and may be forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). These forwardlooking statements relate to, among other things, our objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans, estimates and outlook, including advertising, distribution, merchandise and subscription revenues, operating costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may" and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances may be considered forward-looking information. Although Corus believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves assumptions and risks and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied with respect to the forward-looking information, including without limitation, factors and assumptions regarding the general market conditions and general outlook for the industry, interest rates, stability of the advertising, distribution, merchandise and subscription markets, operating and capital costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, our ability to source desirable content and our capital and operating results being consistent with our expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations include, among other things: our ability to attract and retain advertising revenues; audience acceptance of our television programs and cable networks; our ability to recoup production costs, the availability of tax credits and the existence of co-production treaties; our ability to compete in any of the industries in which we do business; the opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to and pursued by us; conditions in the entertainment, information and communications industries and technological developments therein; changes in laws or regulations or the interpretation or application of those laws and regulations; our ability to integrate and realize anticipated benefits from our acquisitions and to effectively manage our growth; our ability to successfully defend ourselves against litigation matters arising out of the ordinary course of business; failure to meet covenants under our senior credit facility; epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current outbreak of novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") and changes in accounting standards. Additional information about these factors and about the material assumptions underlying any forward-looking information may be found under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended August 31, 2019 and the second quarter ended February 29, 2020 and under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Information Form. Corus cautions that the foregoing list of important assumptions and factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on our forward-looking information to make decisions with respect to Corus, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Unless otherwise specified, all forward-looking information in this document speaks as of the date of this document. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Corus disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, events or circumstances that arise after the date thereof or otherwise.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 34 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an established creator of globally distributed content through Nelvana animation studio, Corus Studios, and children's book publishing house Kids Can Press. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, and lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) As at February 29, As at August 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS



Current



Cash and cash equivalents 58,458 82,568 Accounts receivable 390,159 372,828 Income taxes recoverable 12,276 13,772 Prepaid expenses and other assets 28,511 19,557 Total current assets 489,404 488,725 Tax credits receivable 36,139 25,035 Investments and other assets 57,727 51,707 Property, plant and equipment 348,062 225,927 Program rights 709,892 507,913 Film investments 53,231 53,336 Intangibles 1,909,896 1,876,235 Goodwill 1,383,958 1,383,958 Deferred income tax assets 58,290 59,463

5,046,599 4,672,299 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Current



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 525,751 429,483 Current portion of bank debt 76,339 76,339 Provisions 8,970 10,331 Total current liabilities 611,060 516,153 Bank debt 1,570,477 1,655,406 Other long-term liabilities 598,434 278,117 Provisions 9,686 7,686 Deferred income tax liabilities 462,311 472,700 Total liabilities 3,251,968 2,930,062 EQUITY



Share capital 815,205 830,477 Contributed surplus 1,509,352 1,512,818 Accumulated deficit (695,053) (758,757) Accumulated other comprehensive income 14,722 12,187 Total equity attributable to shareholders 1,644,226 1,596,725 Equity attributable to non-controlling interest 150,405 145,512 Total equity 1,794,631 1,742,237

5,046,599 4,672,299

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



Three months ended Six months ended

February 29, February 28, February 29, February 28, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues 375,995 384,115 843,873 851,586 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 260,086 270,967 543,849 546,800 Depreciation and amortization 40,299 54,801 80,266 109,129 Interest expense 29,783 31,846 58,606 63,185 Integration, restructuring and other costs 10,024 4,047 12,558 17,228 Other expense, net 5,448 6,521 3,385 7,758 Income before income taxes 30,355 15,933 145,209 107,486 Income tax expense 7,932 4,213 38,426 28,990 Net income for the period 22,423 11,720 106,783 78,496









Other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes:







Items that may be reclassified subsequently to income:







Unrealized change in fair value of cash flow hedges (9,157) (14,368) (4,208) (14,746) Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustment 231 (170) 178 120

(8,926) (14,538) (4,030) (14,626) Items that will not be reclassified to income:







Unrealized change in fair value of financial assets 1,057 96 6,565 96 Actuarial loss on post-retirement benefit plans (12,471) (3,502) (7,715) (1,176)

(11,414) (3,406) (1,150) (1,080) Other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes (20,340) (17,944) (5,180) (15,706) Comprehensive income (loss) for the period 2,083 (6,224) 101,603 62,790 Net income attributable to:







Shareholders 18,524 6,344 96,640 66,759 Non-controlling interest 3,899 5,376 10,143 11,737

22,423 11,720 106,783 78,496 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:







Shareholders (1,816) (11,600) 91,460 51,053 Non-controlling interest 3,899 5,376 10,143 11,737

2,083 (6,224) 101,603 62,790 Earnings per share attributable to shareholders:







Basic $0.09 $0.03 $0.46 $0.31 Diluted $0.09 $0.03 $0.46 $0.31

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) Share

capital Contributed

surplus Accumulated

deficit Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income Total equity

attributable

to

shareholders Non-

controlling

interest Total equity As at August 31, 2019 830,477 1,512,818 (758,757) 12,187 1,596,725 145,512 1,742,237 Comprehensive income (loss) — — 96,640 (5,180) 91,460 10,143 101,603 Dividends declared — — (25,221) — (25,221) (10,661) (35,882) Share repurchase under normal (9,761) (3,629) — — (13,390) — (13,390) course issuer bid ("NCIB") Share repurchase commitment (5,511) (398) — — (5,909) — (5,909) under NCIB Actuarial loss on post-retirement — — (7,715) 7,715 — — — benefit plans Share-based compensation expense — 561 — — 561 — 561

Equity funding — — — — — 5,411 5,411 As at February 29, 2020 815,205 1,509,352 (695,053) 14,722 1,644,226 150,405 1,794,631















(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) Share

capital Contributed

surplus Accumulated

deficit Accumulated

other comprehensive

income Total equity

attributable

to

shareholders Non-

controlling

interest Total equity As at August 31, 2018, as previously presented 2,330,477 12,119 (856,668) 36,460 1,522,388 154,415 1,676,803 IFRS 9 transitional adjustment — — — 9,396 9,396 — 9,396 IFRS 15 transitional adjustment — — 1,985 — 1,985 — 1,985 Adjusted balance as at 2,330,477 12,119 (854,683) 45,856 1,533,769 154,415 1,688,184 September 1, 2018 Comprehensive income (loss) — — 66,759 (15,706) 51,053 11,737 62,790 Dividends declared — — (25,431) — (25,431) (15,163) (40,594) Reduction of stated capital (1,500,000) 1,500,000 — — — — — Actuarial loss on post-retirement — — (1,176) 1,176 — — — benefit plans Share-based compensation expense — 247 — — 247 — 247

As at February 28, 2019 830,477 1,512,366 (814,531) 31,326 1,559,638 150,989 1,710,627

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Three months ended Six months ended

February 29, February 28, February 29, February 28, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2020 2019 2020 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net income for the period 22,423 11,720 106,783 78,496 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flow from operations:







Amortization of program rights 122,962 127,558 255,563 257,128 Amortization of film investments 5,255 2,856 11,081 6,385 Depreciation and amortization 40,299 54,801 80,266 109,129 Deferred income tax recovery (99) (10,600) (6,078) (19,947) Impairment of investment in associate — 8,720 — 8,720 Share-based compensation expense 307 202 561 247 Imputed interest 13,682 11,071 26,238 21,665 Payment of program rights (147,809) (126,590) (267,001) (236,804) Net spend on film investments (17,958) (17,722) (33,480) (28,385) CRTC benefit payments (11) (50) (733) (911) Other (2,533) (338) (3,208) (3,808) Cash flow from operations 36,518 61,628 169,992 191,915 Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations 29,225 24,692 (46,777) (60,224) Cash provided by operating activities 65,743 86,320 123,215 131,691 INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Additions to property, plant and equipment (2,016) (3,591) (6,290) (6,160) Proceeds from sale of property 30 6 39 9 Net cash flows for intangibles, investments and other assets 1,316 (2,124) 30 (2,523) Cash used in investing activities (670) (5,709) (6,221) (8,674) FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Decrease in bank loans (38,295) (60,539) (86,969) (117,548) Shares repurchased under NCIB (9,667) — (12,963) — Payments of lease liabilities (4,163) — (8,047) — Equity funding by a non-controlling interest 3,277 — 5,411 — Dividends paid (12,648) (12,717) (25,366) (12,717) Dividends paid to non-controlling interest (7,246) (9,941) (10,661) (17,163) Other (2,122) (431) (2,509) (2,740) Cash used in financing activities (70,864) (83,628) (141,104) (150,168) Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period (5,791) (3,017) (24,110) (27,151) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 64,249 70,667 82,568 94,801 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 58,458 67,650 58,458 67,650

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)







Three months ended February 29, 2020









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenues 347,843 28,152 — 375,995 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 232,371 23,576 4,139 260,086 Segment profit (loss)(1)(2) 115,472 4,576 (4,139) 115,909 Depreciation and amortization





40,299 Interest expense





29,783 Integration, restructuring and other costs





10,024 Other expense, net





5,448 Income before income taxes





30,355 Three months ended February 28, 2019









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenues 353,466 30,649 — 384,115 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 239,757 25,694 5,516 270,967 Segment profit (loss)(1) 113,709 4,955 (5,516) 113,148 Depreciation and amortization





54,801 Interest expense





31,846 Integration, restructuring and other costs





4,047 Other expense, net





6,521 Income before income taxes





15,933 Six months ended February 29, 2020









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenues 777,794 66,079 — 843,873 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 483,704 49,475 10,670 543,849 Segment profit (loss)(1)(2) 294,090 16,604 (10,670) 300,024 Depreciation and amortization





80,266 Interest expense





58,606 Integration, restructuring and other costs





12,558 Other expense, net





3,385 Income before income taxes





145,209

(1) Segment profit (loss) does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definitions and explanations, see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the Second Quarter 2020 Report to Shareholders. (2) Segment profit for the three and six months ended February 29, 2020 was impacted by the adoption of the new accounting standard, IFRS 16 - Leases, effective September 1, 2019. This has resulted in an increase in segment profit for the quarter and year-to-date of approximately $3.4 million and $6.7 million, respectively. Further discussion of this can be found in the Impact of New Accounting Policies section of the Second Quarter 2020 Report to Shareholders.

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)







Six months ended February 29, 2020









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenues 779,656 71,930 — 851,586 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 481,394 53,963 11,443 546,800 Segment profit (loss)(1) 298,262 17,967 (11,443) 304,786 Depreciation and amortization





109,129 Interest expense





63,185 Integration, restructuring and other costs





17,228 Other expense, net





7,758 Income before income taxes





107,486

(1) Segment profit (loss) does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definitions and explanations, see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the Second Quarter 2020 Report to Shareholders.

REVENUES BY TYPE



Three months ended Six months ended

February 29, February 28, February 29, February 28, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Advertising 225,860 240,284 548,269 561,619 Subscriber fees 123,750 125,639 247,419 252,323 Merchandising, distribution and other 26,385 18,192 48,185 37,644

375,995 384,115 843,873 851,586

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES



Three months ended Six months ended (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) February 29, February 28, February 29, February 28, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Shareholders 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income attributable to shareholders 18,524 6,344 96,640 66,759 Adjustments, net of income tax:







Impairment of investment in associates — 6,409 — 6,409 Integration, restructuring and other costs 7,376 2,980 9,240 12,676 Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders 25,900 15,733 105,880 85,844 Basic earnings per share $0.09 $0.03 $0.46 $0.31 Adjustments, net of income tax:







Impairment of investment in associates — $0.03 — $0.03 Integration, restructuring and other costs $0.03 $0.01 $0.04 $0.06 Adjusted basic earnings per share $0.12 $0.07 $0.50 $0.40



Three months ended Six months ended (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) February 29, February 28, February 29, February 28, Free Cash Flow 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash provided by (used in):







Operating activities (1) 65,743 86,320 123,215 131,691 Investing activities (670) (5,709) (6,221) (8,674)

65,073 80,611 116,994 123,017 Add: cash used in business acquisitions, strategic investments and non-







controlling interest (2) — 3,298 1,127 3,298 Free cash flow 65,073 83,909 118,121 126,315

(1) Free cash flow for the three and six months ended February 29, 2020 was impacted by the adoption of IFRS 16, effective September 1, 2019. This has resulted in an increase in free cash flow of approximately $4.2 million for the quarter and $8.0 million for the year-to-date. Further discussion of this can be found in the Impact of New Accounting Policies section of the First Quarter 2020 Report to Shareholders. (2) Strategic investments are comprised of investments in venture funds and associated companies

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) Six months ended

February 29, August 31, Net Debt and Net Debt to Segment Profit 2020 2019 Total bank loans, net of unamortized financing fees 1,646,816 1,731,745 Lease liabilities 153,607 — Cash and cash equivalents (58,458) (82,568) Net debt 1,741,965 1,649,177 Segment profit (denominator) (1) 580,323 585,085 Net debt to segment profit 3.00 2.82

(1) Reflects aggregate amounts for the most recent four quarters, as detailed in the table in the "Quarterly Consolidated Financial Information" section of the Second Quarter 2020 Report to Shareholders. Effective September 1, 2019, the Company adopted IFRS 16. There has been no restatement of segment profit for those quarters prior to fiscal 2020. Refer to Impact of New Accounting Policies section of the Second Quarter 2020 Report to Shareholders for more information.

