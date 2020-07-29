Corus Entertainment Announces Fall Premiere Dates For Robust Slate of New and Returning Premium Dramas and Comedies on Showcase and W Network

10 New Series Set To Premiere This Fall Across Both Networks

Highly Anticipated Peacock Original Series Brave New World Premieres September 13 on Showcase, Followed by British Workplace Comedy Intelligence Starring David Schwimmer and Nick Mohammed

Fan Favourites Absentia and The Good Fight Return

For additional photography and press kit material visit: http://www.corusent.com

To share this release socially visit: https://bit.ly/3f86Luf



TORONTO, July 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment's Showcase and W Network announced today the premiere dates for their primetime 2020 fall schedules, reinforcing both networks as top destinations for compelling storytelling, captivating crime shows, clever comedies and gripping thrillers.

"Building off successful fall seasons in 2019, Showcase being a Top 5 specialty network and W Network solidifying its #1 spot for entertainment specialty network for the third year in a row, we are proud to put forward strong schedules this fall for both networks," said Daniel Eves, Senior Vice President, Broadcast Networks, Corus Entertainment. "With an impressive slate of 10 new series plus eagerly awaited returning series, we're delivering can't-miss, fresh content that will entertain audiences throughout the season."

See below for more information on Showcase and W Network's 2020 fall premieres.



Showcase Premieres



Kicking off fall on Sunday, September 13 with three hot new shows back-to-back, viewers won't want to miss Sundays on Showcase.

Following the recent announcement that Corus will air marquee Peacock Original programming in Canada, Showcase welcomes Brave New World on Sunday, September 13 at 9 p.m. ET. The highly anticipated dystopian thriller based on the groundbreaking novel of the same name is the newest addition to the network's fall schedule. The provocative story stars Alden Ehrenreich (Hail, Ceasar!), Jessica Brown Findlay (Downton Abbey) and Harry Lloyd (Game of Thrones), and is set in New London, a visually stunning environment filled with optimism and beauty, and raises the question of what society is willing to give up in pursuit of endless happiness.

Next in the stellar Sunday lineup is Intelligence, a workplace comedy based in the UK's Government Communications Headquarters. Created by and starring Nick Mohammed (The Martian, Christopher Robin) alongside David Schwimmer (American Crime Story, Friends), Intelligence premieres Sunday, September 13 at 10 p.m. ET. The laughs continue with Hitmen at 10:30 p.m. ET, a comedic look at the inside world of contract killers. The British comedy follows best friends and mistfit duo Fran (Sue Perkins, Last Christmas) and Jamie (Mel Giedroyc, Spies of Warsaw) as they navigate being killers for hire.



Next on Showcase's fall schedule is critically acclaimed series Absentia returning with its third season on Thursday, September 24 at 9 p.m. ET. Starring Canadian Stana Katic (Castle), Season 3 of the haunting drama sees Emily on a dangerous journey far from Boston, testing her like never before. Then, American true crime series Interrogation intrigues audiences with the story of a young man convicted of murdering his mother. Based on a case that spans 20 years, the chilling depiction debuts Thursday, September 24 at 10 p.m. ET. The series stars Peter Sarsgaard, Kyle Gallner, David Strathairn and Kodi Smit-McPhee.



Bulletproof is the story of two childhood best friends from different backgrounds (Ashley Walters, Top Boy and Noel Clarke Brotherhood), who grow up to become two undercover cops, chasing down hardened criminals in London's East End. Their friendship is put to the test as the series premieres Wednesday, September 30 at 9 p.m. ET. Following at 10 p.m. ET, settle in for story time with Tell Me A Story, the spellbinding series that puts a dark twist on three classic fairy tales, Little Red Riding Hood, The Three Little Pigs, and Hansel and Gretel. The first season stars James Wolk, Billy Magnussen, Dania Ramirez, Danielle Campbell, Dorian Missick, Michael Raymond-James, Davi Santos, Sam Jaeger, Zabryna Guevara, Paul Wesley and Kim Cattrall.



No Activity is a side-splitting series that follows two cops who lie in wait for movement from the drug cartel. This no-frills comedy from Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and the creators of Funny or Die premieres Sunday, October 25 at 10 p.m. ET.

Finally, gritty drama Temple completes the Showcase fall schedule beginning Sunday, November 15 at 9 p.m. ET. Temple is the story of a successful surgeon (Mark Strong, 1917) who, following a personal tragedy, sets up an underground clinic in the tunnels and spaces beneath London to assist criminals and the like for cash.



W Network Premieres



Court is back in session as The Good Fight returns for its much-anticipated fourth season on Thursday, September 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Season 4 sees the return of Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski, The Good Wife) along with her colleagues Liz Reddick (Audra McDonald, Beauty and the Beast), Adrian Boseman (Delroy Lindo, Get Shorty), Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo, Deadwater Fell), Marissa Gold (Sarah Steele, The Good Wife) and Jay Dipersia (Nyambi Nyambi, Mike & Molly) navigating a very different landscape after being forced to become a small subsidiary. This season also features Michael Boatman (Spin City), Zach Grenier (The Good Wife) and John Larroquette (The Librarians).

Joining the W Network schedule with another all-star, female-driven cast is Why Women Kill, premiering Sunday, September 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The darkly comedic series follows the lives of three women, Lucy Liu (Kill Bill), Ginnifer Goodwin (Big Love) and Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Good Place), as they each deal with infidelity in their marriages in three separate decades.

Then, the thrilling new series Devils premieres on Wednesday, September 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Starring Patrick Dempsey (Grey's Anatomy) and Alessandro Borghi (Suburra), the drama unfolds when a murder investigation leads to the discovery of a worldwide financial conspiracy by a group of traders at a large investment bank.



In addition to delivering drama this fall, W Network continues to delight viewers with beloved Hallmark Channel seasonal events, with Hallmark Channel's Fall Harvest starting September 12, followed by Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas starting November 1, spreading two full months of festive cheer. More details on the annual holiday celebration coming soon.



Showcase is available on National Free Preview from August 28 to September 30 and W Network is available on National Free Preview from November 1 to December 13.

Showcase and W Network can be streamed on the new Global TV App, available now on iOS, Android, Chromecast and at watch.globaltv.com, and via STACKTV, available on Amazon Prime Video Channels. Both networks are also available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink and SaskTel.

Source: Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, FL19 (Aug 26 – Dec 29/19), FL18 (Aug 27 – Dec 30/18), FL17 (Aug 28 – Dec 31/17) confirmed data, M-Su 2a-2a, AMA(000), A25-54 unless otherwise noted, CDN SPEC COM ENG



SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

Follow Corus PR on Twitter @CorusPR

Follow Showcase and W Network @showcasetv and @w_network

Showcase and W Network are Corus Entertainment Networks.



About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 34 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an established creator of globally distributed content through Nelvana animation studio, Corus Studios, and children's book publishing house Kids Can Press. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, and lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV and Nickelodeon Canada, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Stacey Grimshaw, Senior Publicity Manager, Drama, Corus Entertainment, 416.479.6082, [email protected]; Kelsey MacLeod, Publicity Coordinator, Drama, Corus Entertainment, 416.479.6770, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.corusent.com

