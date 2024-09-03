CORUS ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITY

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) ("Corus" or the "Company") announced today that it has completed an agreement to amend (the "Amendment") its Sixth Amended and Restated Credit Agreement with its bank group, led by RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities, as co-leads, dated March 18, 2022, as last amended on May 30, 2024 (the "Credit Facility"). Pursuant to the Amendment, among other things, the maximum Total Debt to Cash Flow Ratio required under the financial covenants has been increased to 4.75 through to and including October 15, 2024, with ability for the Company to request Advances under the Revolving Facility to a certain limit. There are also requirements to use any Excess Cash to repay outstanding balances on the Revolving Facility and certain terms related to the use of proceeds on asset disposals, the ability to incur certain indebtedness, the ability to designate certain subsidiaries and certain reporting requirements, have also been amended. All terms are as defined in the Credit Facility and amendments thereto.

"Entering into this amendment is a prudent step as part of a more comprehensive plan we are working through to strengthen our balance sheet and manage liabilities," said John Gossling, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. "Corus is a critical independent player in the Canadian broadcast industry with a portfolio of valuable assets. We continue to take the necessary steps to create and deliver premium content, and engage audiences across Canada."

A copy of the Amendment to the Credit Facility will be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information and should be read subject to the following cautionary language:

To the extent any statements made in this press release contain information that is not historical, these statements are forward-looking statements and may be forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). This forward-looking information may relate to, among other things, the Company's objectives, goals, strategies, targets, intentions, plans, estimates and outlook, including but not limited to anticipated actions regarding or impacts to the Company's liquidity, leverage target, ability to repay debt and/or renegotiate existing debt terms; the Company's strategic plan; anticipated revenue trends; the Company's dividend policy and the payment of future dividends; the Company's ability to manage retention and reputation risks; and expectations regarding financial performance, including capital allocation, liability management and capital structure strategy and management, operating costs and tariffs, taxes and fees; and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may" or the negatives of these terms and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances may be considered forward-looking information.

Although Corus believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves assumptions, risks and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied with respect to the forward-looking information, including without limitation, factors and assumptions regarding the general market conditions and general outlook for the industry including: the impact of recessionary conditions and continuing supply chain constraints; the potential impact of new competition and industry mergers and acquisitions; changes to applicable tax, licensing and regulatory regimes; inflation and interest rates, stability of the advertising, subscription, production and distribution markets; changes to key suppliers or clients; operating and capital costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, the Company's ability to source, produce or sell desirable content and the Company's capital and operating results, including results and impacts of any capital, liability management or related actions, being consistent with its expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such information.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations include, among other things: the Company's ability to attract, retain and manage fluctuations in advertising revenue; the Company's ability to maintain relationships with key suppliers and clients and on anticipated financial terms and conditions; audience acceptance of the Company's television programs and cable networks; the Company's ability to manage retention and reputation risks related to its on-air talent; the Company's ability to recoup production costs; the availability of tax credits; the availability of expected news, production and related credits, programs and funding; the existence of co-production treaties; the Company's ability to compete in any of the industries in which it does business including with competitors which may not be regulated in the same way or to the same degree; the business and strategic opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to and pursued by the Company; conditions in the entertainment, information and communications industries and technological developments therein; changes in laws or regulations or the interpretation or application of those laws and regulations including statements, decisions or positions by applicable regulators including, without limitation, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission ("CRTC"), Canadian Heritage and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada ("ISED"); changes to licensing status or conditions; unanticipated or un-mitigatable programming costs; the Company's ability to integrate and realize anticipated benefits from its acquisitions and to effectively manage its growth; the Company's ability to successfully defend itself against litigation matters and complaints; failure to meet covenants under the Company's senior credit facility, senior unsecured notes or other instruments or facilities; epidemics, pandemics or other public health and safety crises in Canada and globally; physical and operational changes to the Company's key facilities and infrastructure; cybersecurity threats or incidents to the Company or its key suppliers and vendors; and changes in accounting standards.

Additional information about these factors and about the material assumptions underlying any forward-looking information may be found under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended August 31, 2023 and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended August 31, 2023. Corus cautions that the foregoing list of important assumptions and factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking information to make decisions with respect to Corus, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Unless otherwise specified, all forward-looking information in this document speaks as of the date of this document and may be updated or amended from time to time. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Corus disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, events or circumstances that arise after the date thereof or otherwise.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 32 specialty television services, 38 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, which is the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc (IR Group)

For media inquiries, please contact: Heidi Kucher, Director, Investor Relations, Corus Entertainment Inc., [email protected]; Melissa Eckersley, Senior Director, Communications, Corus Entertainment Inc., [email protected]