CORUS ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. ("Corus" or the "Company") (TSX: CJR.B) announced today that it has completed an agreement to amend (the "Amendment") its Sixth Amended and Restated Credit Agreement with its bank group, led by RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities, dated March 18, 2022 as amended February 17, 2023 (the "Credit Facility"). Pursuant to the Amendment, the maximum Total Debt to Cash Flow Ratio required under the financial covenants is increased through and including August 31, 2024, mandatory quarterly repayments of the Term Facility are re-introduced, certain conditions related to the use of proceeds on asset disposals are changed and additional restrictions on Distributions are introduced. All terms are defined in the Credit Facility.

A copy of the Amendment to the Credit Facility will be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

