Correction - Food Recall Warning - Certain milk products may be unsafe due to presence of sanitizer

OTTAWA, Jan. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on January 24, 2020 has been amended to correctly identify the affected products. The corrections for these products are marked by an asterisk (*). This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Agropur Cooperative is recalling certain milk products from the marketplace due to the presence of sanitizer. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Sealtest Skim Milk 2 L 64420001412 FE 08 (1490) Sealtest Skim Milk 4 L 64420001405 1490 FE08 Sealtest 1% Milk 4 L 64420001603 1490 FE08 Sealtest 2% Milk 4 L 64420000774 1490 FE08 Sealtest 2% Milk 1 L 64420000798 FE 08 (1490) L'ecole, c'est nourissant 2% Milk 150 mL 55872001068 FE 08 (1490) Sealtest 3.25% Milk 1 L 64420000224* FE 08 (1490)

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with sanitizer residue may not look or smell spoiled. Consumption of this product may cause symptoms such as nausea, upset stomach or vomiting. The affected products should not be consumed.

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There has been one reported illness associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information, Agropur Cooperative: Consumer Services Information at 1-800-501-1150 or see the details on the agropur.com website; Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

