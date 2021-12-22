Correction - Food Recall Warning - Certain Fresh Express brand salad products recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes Français
Dec 22, 2021, 20:52 ET
Summary
- Brands: Fresh Express
- Product: Salad products
- Companies: Fresh Express Incorporated
- Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Listeria
- Category: Fruits and vegetables – Fresh
- What to do: Do not consume the recalled products
- Audience: General public
- Recall class: Class I
Affected products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Fresh
|
Organic Salad Kit
|
215 g
|
0 71279 30950 7
|
All packages bearing a
|
Fresh
|
Organic Salad Kit
|
278 g
|
0 71279 78713 8
|
All packages bearing a
|
Fresh
|
Iceberg Garden
|
340 g
|
0 71279 10412 6
|
All packages bearing a
|
Fresh
|
Kit Caesar Supreme
|
298 g
|
0 71279 30214 0
|
All packages bearing a
|
Fresh
|
Kit Caesar Salad
|
278 g
|
0 71279 30215 7
|
All packages bearing a
|
Fresh
|
3 Color Deli
|
397 g
|
0 71279 12302 8
|
All packages bearing a
|
Fresh
|
Kit Bacon Caesar
|
283 g
|
0 71279 30109 9
|
All packages bearing a
|
Fresh
|
Iceberg Garden
|
680 g
|
0 71279 10413 3
|
All packages bearing a
|
Fresh
|
Spinach
|
454 g
|
0 71279 13208 2
|
All packages bearing a
|
Fresh
|
Twisted Caesar
|
272 g
|
0 71279 30212 6
|
All packages bearing a
|
Fresh
|
Chopped Kit
|
315 g*
|
0 71279 30933 0
|
All packages bearing a
|
Fresh
|
Chopped Kit
|
326 g
|
0 71279 30930 9
|
All packages bearing a
|
Fresh
|
Chopped Kit Asian
|
349 g
|
0 71279 30929 3
|
All packages bearing a
|
Fresh
|
Sweet Butter Salad
|
170 g
|
0 71279 22104 5
|
All packages bearing a
|
Fresh
|
Garden Shreds
|
227 g
|
0 71279 10708 0
|
All packages bearing a
|
Fresh
|
Twisted Caesar
|
266 g
|
0 71279 30211 9
|
All packages bearing a
|
Fresh
|
Veggie Lover's
|
312 g
|
0 71279 28106 3
|
All packages bearing a
|
Fresh
|
Green & Crisp
|
312 g
|
0 71279 10813 1
|
All packages bearing a
|
Fresh
|
Spinach
|
227 g
|
0 71279 13207 5
|
All packages bearing a
|
Fresh
|
Hearts of Romaine
|
255 g
|
0 71279 26115 7
|
All packages bearing a
|
Fresh
|
American Salad
|
312 g
|
0 71279 24103 6
|
All packages bearing a
|
Fresh
|
Twisted Caesar
|
275 g
|
0 71279 30926 2
|
All packages bearing a
|
Fresh
|
Baby Spinach
|
142 g
|
0 71279 27123 1
|
All packages bearing a
Issue
The food recall warning issued on December 21, 2021 has been has been amended to correctly identify the package size for one of the affected products. The correction for this product is marked by an asterisk (*).
Fresh Express Incorporated is recalling certain Fresh Express brand salad products from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
The recalled products have been sold in Manitoba and Ontario and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
Product codes are located on the front of the packages below the Use-By Date, as shown below.
What you should do
- If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
- Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home
- Do not consume the recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
Background
This recall was triggered by the company.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
