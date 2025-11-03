CUPANI ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM 2025 ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING AND PROVIDES BOARD UPDATE

MONTREAL, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - CUPANI Metals Corporation ("CUPANI" or the "Company") (CSE: CUPA) (OTCQB: CUPIF) reports that the Company's annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders (the "Shareholders") was held today October 31, 2025.

A total of 68,462,514 common shares were represented at the Meeting, being 47.94% of the voting rights attached to the Company's shares eligible to be voted at the Meeting. The Shareholders approved all matters brought before the Meeting as follows:



AGAINST BRIAN BOSSE 67,686,528 99.84 % 106,666 0.16 % BRYAN LOREE 67,686,528 99.84 % 106,666 0.16 % VERONIKA HIRSCH 67,793,194 100 % 0 0 % ELLIOT BEUTEL 67,793,194 100 % 0 0 % KIM HEIN 67,768,194 99.96 % 25,000 0.04 % DANIELLE GIOVENAZZO 67,793,194 100 % 0 0 % MNP LLP 68,462,514 100 % 0 0 %

BOARD UPDATE

Effective after the Meeting, Professor Kim Hein resigned from her role as a Director of the Company. Professor Hein joined the board of directors during a period of change in March 2025. With her limited availability, and stability now achieved at the Company, it is an appropriate time for Professor Hein's departure. Brian Bosse, CEO of the Company commented "I have a special respect for Professor Kim Hein. She was important for the company, for the team, and me personally during a tumultuous time. I wish her well and thank her for guiding us when we needed it most."

About CUPANI

CUPANI Metals Corp. provides shareholders with long-term capital growth exposure by investing in mineral exploration properties. The Company is listed on the CSE under the symbol "CUPA". To learn more about the Company please visit http://www.CUPANImetals.com.

Brian Bosse, Director and Chief Executive Officer, CUPANI Metals Corp., [email protected], +14168445712