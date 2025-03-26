Corix Expands Executive Team to Accelerate Energy Growth Across North America

Strategic leadership addition underscores Corix's commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions and expanding operations in key markets.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Corix, a leader in developing low-carbon thermal energy systems across North America, today announced that Diego Mandelbaum has joined the company as Chief Development Officer (CDO). In this role, Mr. Mandelbaum will spearhead Corix's growth initiatives, focusing on enhancing sustainable energy infrastructure and fostering strategic partnerships to drive expansion across the continent.

Mr. Mandelbaum brings extensive experience as an energy developer focusing on low-carbon community energy systems. Prior to joining Corix, he served as Senior Vice President of Development at Creative Energy, where he led the company's growth efforts.

"Diego's deep understanding of thermal energy development and his proven ability to drive growth align seamlessly with Corix's mission to cultivate enduring energy systems for communities to thrive," said Lisa Sparrow, President and Chief Executive Officer of Corix. "We are excited to welcome him to our executive leadership team – and back to Vancouver – as we continue to champion the transition to cleaner energy across North America."

"I am thrilled to join Corix at this pivotal time in the energy sector," said Mr. Mandelbaum. "Corix's commitment to building sustainable energy solutions resonates with my passion for creating low-carbon energy infrastructure. I look forward to collaborating with the team to further expand Corix's presence and deliver innovative energy solutions that benefit communities across Canada and the US."

Corix has a rich history in the North American utility space and is now laser-focused on energy and the transition to cleaner energy.

About Corix

Corix brings low-carbon energy systems to life by building enduring infrastructure for communities across North America. Corix has decades of utility development, ownership and operations experience serving developments of different sizes – from single-site operations to master-planned communities. Corix is owned by British Columbia Investment Management Corporation ("BCI"), one of North America's largest institutional investors. Visit corix.com to learn more.

