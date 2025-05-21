Corix and Flagborough Partner to Develop a Cost-Effective, Low-Carbon District Energy System at Utah City

Located on the picturesque eastern shore of Utah Lake, the project will consist of 350 acres of residential, retail, commercial, and medical research development, including space for a new health care facility that will be owned and operated by the Huntsman Cancer Institute.

"Every element of Utah City is being thoughtfully planned to function as part of a fully integrated community," said Pete Evans, co-managing partner of Flagship. "Building a city from the ground up gives us the rare opportunity to be intentional at every stage, from the infrastructure to how people will live, work, and recreate here. Utah is one of the most beautiful places in the world, and we feel a strong sense of stewardship to help keep it that way. Our district energy system reflects that approach. We want to build the best community in the Western US—having an affordable, enduring energy system is a key component. Utah needs more energy. By building a district energy system that, over time, can be powered mostly from recycled waste heat, we can deliver both a cost-efficient system for our residents and a system that can help keep Utah beautiful. Utah City is a long-term commitment to building a place that reflects the best of Utah—its landscape, its values, and its future."

Corix President & CEO Lisa Sparrow echoed the alignment between Utah City's stewardship goals and Corix's expertise.

"Corix and Flagborough share a vision for a vibrant future not just for today, but for generations to come," said Sparrow. "The amount of forethought into every aspect of the development is incredible—it's proof that sustainable energy, architectural ingenuity, and people-centric design don't have to be mutually exclusive," she continued.

The Flagborough – Corix partnership will help heat and cool a thriving hub, reduce emissions compared to traditional solutions, and provide incredibly reliable, cost-effective energy for residents, businesses, and institutions alike.

Corix's approach to servicing Utah City will include the construction of a connected district heating and cooling system where equipment and energy sources are shared between buildings through a centralized energy plant. Energy for the local district can come from an array of sources, including conventional gas and electricity, waste energy capture and reuse, and more.

The system will be built to grow and adapt and can be phased as new buildings are added and demand increases, while also enabling the use of waste heat from nearby facilities. The result is a cost-effective, highly reliable and efficient network with significantly cleaner air.

The district energy system will connect over 19 million square feet of mixed-use space at buildout with Phase 1, consisting of 2 million square feet, expected to be operational in early 2026.

About Corix

Corix brings energy systems to life by building enduring infrastructure for communities across North America. They partner with developers, municipalities, universities, hospitals, and other stakeholders to develop the reliable and cost-effective thermal energy they need to thrive. Corix has decades of utility development, ownership and operations experience serving communities of different sizes—from single-site operations to master-planned communities. For more information, visit corix.com.

About Utah City

Utah City is a groundbreaking 700-acre master-planned development located on the eastern shore of Utah Lake in Vineyard, Utah. A collaboration between The Flagship Companies and Woodbury Corporation, the project is anchored by the 20-acre Huntsman Cancer Institute campus that recently broke ground and will serve as a hub for cancer research and care in the region.

Designed by internationally recognized urban planner Jeff Speck and the team at DPZ, Utah City emphasizes walkability, timeless architecture, and deeply integrated outdoor spaces. Positioned as a new national model for community and human-centered growth, Utah City blends natural beauty with forward-thinking urban design to shape the next generation of livable cities.

For more information, visit utahcity.com and follow @utahcityutah on Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

