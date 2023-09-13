Corero's Leading DDoS Protection Services Now Available Through Canadian Distributor TDL Gentek

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 13, 2023 /CNW/ -- Corero Network Security, the specialists in distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions, today announced its collaboration with TDL Gentek, a prominent Canadian distributor specializing in providing cutting-edge technologies to internet and telecommunications service providers. This partnership makes DDoS protection services immediately available to businesses across Canada.

TDL Gentek's decision to incorporate Corero's DDoS protection services into its range of offerings underscores its commitment to providing Canadian businesses with the means to fortify their online infrastructure, maintain business continuity, and customer trust. The escalating frequency and complexity of DDoS attacks have led to an urgent need for advanced protection mechanisms that can safeguard businesses' online operations and reputation. Corero's flexible, automated protection aligns with TDL Gentek's mission to provide proactive cybersecurity solutions that ensure uninterrupted online services, steadfastly preserving revenue and customer trust. TDL Gentek's commitment to customer success is further enhanced through Corero's expertise to optimize DDoS protection strategies.

"We are delighted to announce our strategic expansion in the Canadian market through our partnership with TDL Gentek," said Tanya Alfonso, Chief Revenue Officer at Corero Network Security. "Our collaboration delivers unparalleled DDoS protection expertise and industry experience to empower organizations to effectively guard against the escalating threat of DDoS attacks."

"TDL Gentek has a rich history of supporting service providers and telecom in Canada," said John Williams, VP of Sales at TDL Gentek. "We are thrilled with this addition to our portfolio to help our customers defend against both known and emerging DDoS threats effectively."

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS). For more information, visit: https://www.corero.com.

About TDL Gentek

TDL Gentek is a prominent Canadian distributor specializing in delivering state-of-the-art technologies to businesses across various industries. With a strong commitment to customer success, TDL Gentek provides holistic approach to providing complete solutions to their customers. For more information, visit https://www.gentek.com.

SOURCE Corero Network Security

For further information: Blair Moreland, ZAG Communications for Corero Network Security, [email protected]