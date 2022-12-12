Olympus Canada Recognized Again as a Greater Toronto Top Employer

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., Dec. 12, 2022 /CNW/ -- Olympus announced today that Olympus Canada Inc. has been named one of Greater Toronto's Top Employers for the seventh consecutive year.

Lindsay Kingsborough, a surgical marketing senior manager, joined Olympus Canada eight years ago and said she's been impressed with her colleagues' collective commitment to upholding the company's core values of integrity, empathy, agility, long-term view and unity.

Olympus service employees dedicate their time to ensuring Olympus scopes and equipment are repaired in a competent and timely manner for our healthcare customers.

Kingsborough has had opportunities to be in operating rooms seeing Olympus equipment in use, which she said offers a reminder of the importance of the work she and her colleagues do.

"At the end of the day, we know our true customer is the patient on the table," Kingsborough said. "That's hugely motivating and fulfilling for everyone at Olympus."

During the pandemic, essential employees with service and repair operations at the Richmond Hill-based facility adapted to ensure medical equipment was being serviced by splitting into two units working different shifts to allow for social distancing and reducing potential exposure to COVID-19. As pandemic-related restrictions began to lift, staff needed to address new challenges as non-elective procedures returned, said Jonathan Tom, a service engineering specialist.

"We've been doing everything possible to ensure hospital equipment is serviced and repaired so that more surgeries and procedures can take place," he said. "To see the direct impact of our work has definitely been a big motivating factor."

The Greater Toronto Top Employers competition recognizes employers with exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies. Editors at Mediacorp grade employers on eight criteria: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time-Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs.

Olympus employee benefits considered for the award include the work-from-home option for some employees, tuition subsidies of up to $5,250 per year and subsidies for professional accreditation, 100% health plan premium and family coverage and 100% parental top-up. Benefits also include two days paid leave a year for employees who want to volunteer with a nonprofit organization and matching charitable donations of up to $2,000. Olympus Canada donated to 450 charities last year.

About Olympus Canada

Olympus is passionate about creating customer-driven solutions. For more than 100 years, Olympus has focused on making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling by helping to detect, prevent, and treat disease. Olympus Canada Inc. (OCI)—a subsidiary of Olympus Corporation of the Americas—manages the Company's operations and workforce throughout Canada in roles such as sales, marketing, service, and support functions. Based in Richmond Hill, ON, OCI is committed to developing our employees and supporting our local communities. For more information, visit www.olympuscanada.com.

