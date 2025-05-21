Core Gaming Introduces Nowifi: The Ultimate Offline Mobile Gaming Experience for On-the-Go Play

Minimalist, multilingual game built for travel, privacy and instant fun

VANCOUVER, BC, May 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (Nasdaq: SYTA, SYTAW) ("Siyata" or the "Company"), a global developer and vendor of mission-critical Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) handsets and accessories, today announced that Core Gaming, a rising innovator in AI-driven creative technologies, who it recently signed a definitive merger agreement with, is releasing an exciting new mobile product: Nowifi, a next-generation offline mini-game hub designed for flexibility, privacy, and global accessibility.

core gaming logo (PRNewsfoto/Siyata Mobile Inc.)

Nowifi is a curated offline mini-game platform designed to deliver a seamless gaming experience without the need for Wi-Fi, ideal for users in low-connectivity regions. When online, the platform auto-updates through background preloading to keep content fresh. It reflects Core Gaming's vision of making quality gaming accessible anytime, anywhere.

Designed for Play Anywhere, Anytime

In an age of constant connectivity, Nowifi offers a high-quality mobile gaming experience that requires no internet connection. Whether you are navigating a long commute, stuck with unreliable service or your device is in airplane mode, Nowifi ensures uninterrupted fun wherever you are.

"As mobile gaming continues its explosive global growth, Nowifi addresses a rising demand for quality offline games," said Aitan Zacharin, CEO of Core Gaming. "With many players frequently finding themselves in areas with poor connectivity, whether during flights, in transit or in remote regions, Nowifi is perfectly positioned to fill the gap. While App stores are saturated with online-heavy games, Nowifi carves out a niche with its offline-first approach catering to young players, who value ease of use and quick access, frequent travelers and privacy conscious users who prefer not to share personal data."

"Nowifi follows a freemium revenue model, offering free gameplay supported by in-app purchases such as skins, items and bonus levels and optional rewarded ads," continued Zacharin. "By incorporating culturally diverse content and region-specific features, Nowifi aims to be more a worldwide experience, tailor-made for today's mobile gamer."

Key Features of Nowifi:

Completely offline gameplay: No Wi-Fi or mobile data needed - ideal for travel, rural areas or low-tech downtime.





Instantly playable: A clean, intuitive interface lets players jump in with no learning curve, no account setup and no tutorials.





Diverse game modes: From brain-teasing puzzles to immersive adventures and friendly competitions, Nowifi offers multiple modes to suit every mood and play style.





offers multiple modes to suit every mood and play style. Multilingual and region-friendly: With localization and multi-language support, the game feels native to users across the globe.





Minimalist aesthetics: Elegant graphics and ambient sound effects deliver an immersive experience while conserving device resources.





Privacy first: No registration, no data tracking and everything is stored locally.

Availability

Nowifi is currently in the testing phase, with its official release date to be determined based on platform optimization results. Stay tuned for updates.

About Siyata Mobile Inc.

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global developer and vendor of next-generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular handsets and accessories. Its portfolio of rugged PTT handsets and accessories enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives. Police, fire, and ambulance organizations as well as schools, utilities, security companies, hospitals, waste management companies, resorts and many other organizations use Siyata PTT handsets and accessories today.

In support of our Push-to-Talk handsets and accessories, Siyata also offers enterprise-grade In-Vehicle solutions and Cellular Booster systems enabling our customers to communicate effectively when they are in their vehicles, and even in areas where the cellular signal is weak.

Siyata sells its portfolio through leading North American cellular carriers, and through international cellular carriers and distributors.

Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTA", and its common warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTAW".

Visit www.siyata.net to learn more.

About Core Gaming, Inc.

Core Gaming is an international AI driven mobile games developer and publisher headquartered in Miami. We create entertaining games for millions of players worldwide, while empowering other developers to deliver player-focused apps and games to enthusiasts. Core's mission is to be the leading global AI driven gaming company. Since our launch we have developed and co-developed over 2,100 games, driven over 780 million downloads, and generated a global footprint of over 40 million users from over 140 countries.

Visit www.coregaming.co to learn more.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Siyata's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance, or achievements of Siyata could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Siyata's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Siyata undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites and social media have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites or social media is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

