Siyata Mobile Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (Nasdaq: SYTA) ("Siyata" or the "Company"), a global developer and vendor of mission-critical Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) handsets and accessories, today announced its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

These financial results pertain exclusively to Siyata Mobile Inc. and do not reflect or include any financial information or performance of Core Gaming Inc., a rising innovator in AI-driven creative technologies, who Siyata signed a definitive merger agreement with on February 26, 2025 (subject to closing conditions).

Key financial highlights for the second quarter of 2025

Revenues of $2.0 million compared to $1.9 million in the year ago period.





compared to in the year ago period. Net loss was $3.8 million as compared to a net loss of $12.9 million in the year ago period.





as compared to a net loss of in the year ago period. Adjusted EBITDA was ($2.9) million versus ($3.8) million in the year ago period.

About Siyata Mobile Inc.

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global developer and vendor of next-generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular handsets and accessories. Its portfolio of rugged PTT handsets and accessories enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives. Police, fire, and ambulance organizations as well as schools, utilities, security companies, hospitals, waste management companies, resorts and many other organizations use Siyata PTT handsets and accessories today.

In support of our Push-to-Talk handsets and accessories, Siyata also offers enterprise-grade In- Vehicle solutions and Cellular Booster systems enabling our customers to communicate effectively when they are in their vehicles, and even in areas where the cellular signal is weak.

Siyata sells its portfolio through leading North American cellular carriers, and through international cellular carriers and distributors.

Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "SYTA", and its prior issued common warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "SYTAW".

Visit www.siyata.net to learn more.

About Core Gaming

Core Gaming is an international AI driven mobile games developer and publisher headquartered in Miami . We create entertaining games for millions of players worldwide, while empowering other developers to deliver player-focused apps and games to enthusiasts. Core's mission is to be the leading global AI driven gaming company. Since our launch we have developed and co-developed over 2,100 games, driven over 780 million downloads, and generated a global footprint of over 40 million users from over 140 countries.

Visit www.coregaming.co to learn more.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Siyata's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance, or achievements of Siyata could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Siyata's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Siyata undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites and social media have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites or social media is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

