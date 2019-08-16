Corby Spirit and Wine Limited Opens the Market

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Patrick O'Driscoll, President and Chief Executive Officer, Corby Spirit and Wine Limited (CSW), joined Steven Mills, Head, Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market to celebrate 50 years listed on Toronto Stock Exchange. Corby Spirit and Wine is a Canadian marketer and distributor of spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio includes Canadian brands: J.P. Wiser's®, Lot No. 40®, Pike Creek®, and Gooderham & Worts® Canadian whiskies as well as Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, and Ungava® gin. Corby Spirit and Wine Limited commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on February 3, 1969.