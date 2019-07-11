Cora breakfasts take flight aboard WestJet

SAINTE-THÉRÈSE, QC, July 11, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Cora Breakfast and Lunch is proud to announce that the brand is now a valued partner of Canadian airline WestJet. The onboard breakfast meal, served in Premium cabin on morning flights, is now provided by Cora. It is a satisfying mark of confidence in the Canadian breakfast pioneer.

WestJet has been offering Cora breakfasts on the majority of its flights lasting 2½ hours or more since June 26. The breakfast leader's morning creations are served on flights departing after 10:30 p.m. and before 9:30 a.m. The in-flight dishes are inspired by classic Cora favourites: Smoked turkey eggs Ben et Dictine, a Vegetable skillet and a Spinach and aged cheddar omelette with turkey sausage. The three plates are available in rotation and a change to the menu is planned for next fall to maintain customers' appetite for the delicious breakfast fare.

Passengers in WestJet's Premium cabin are able to savour Cora breakfasts, making it a delicious opportunity for Cora to offer a taste of its menu to a different segment of the population. Moreover, this new mandate will allow the breakfast leader to pursue its expansion plan and bring added value to its offering.

For WestJet, this tasteful initiative is part of its plan to optimize its Premium service. The breakfast dishes, served on a tray with stainless-steel utensils, will be accompanied by a serving of the fruit that is the source of Cora's fame and which continues to set it apart to this day.

About Cora Franchises Inc.

A pioneering force in the restaurant industry, Cora restaurants were the very first to introduce Quebecers to creative morning gastronomy. Since 1987, Cora restaurants has been offering quality food and service in a warm family atmosphere. Today, Canada's largest restaurant chain specializing in breakfast and lunch, headquartered in Sainte-Thérèse, Quebec, spans a network of 130 restaurants and will be opening 10 more doors in 2019.

