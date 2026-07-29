Copper Thefts on Bell's Network Surge 78% at the Mid-Year Mark

MONTREAL, July 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Copper theft continues to rise across Canada, with serious consequences for communities and the critical services they rely on. In the first half of 2026, Bell has seen a surge in theft and vandalism targeting telecommunications infrastructure, causing service outages that can disrupt Internet, TV and phone services -- and, most importantly, can potentially compromise access to 911 and other emergency services.

Between January and June 2026, Bell recorded 993 incidents of copper theft and vandalism across Canada, representing a 78% increase over the same period in 2025. Arrests have also risen by 32%, a positive step that reflects ongoing enforcement efforts, though continued action is needed to address the scale of the problem.

In many cases, the resale value of stolen copper is minimal compared to the harm caused. A small amount of metal can result in major service disruptions, costly and complex repairs, and potential risks to public safety by affecting access to 911 and emergency services.

"Copper theft is a criminal act that targets critical infrastructure and leads to service outages that can endanger public safety, particularly by disrupting access to emergency services. No single organization can stop copper theft alone. It will take coordinated action from telecommunications providers, governments, law enforcement, recyclers and communities to hold criminals accountable and protect the networks Canadians depend on."

- Mark McDonald, EVP and Chief Technology Officer, Bell

Regional hotspots across Canada

Ontario and New Brunswick are at the epicentre of the issue, together accounting for 85% of the national increase. Ontario continues to represent the highest volume of incidents, with 579 cases -- 58% of the national total. Theft activity is particularly concentrated in Hamilton, Niagara and Milton, which remain among the hardest-hit areas in the province. Meanwhile, New Brunswick is seeing the fastest growth, with 268 incidents so far in 2026, a 235% increase compared to 2025.

Quebec has also seen a significant increase in copper theft and vandalism, with 91 incidents recorded so far in 2026, up 89% compared to the same period last year. The increase in theft is more acute in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Lanaudière and the Laurentians. At the same time, the province stands out for its enforcement efforts, with arrests up 150% -- one of the highest increases in the country. Bell has also recently obtained four favourable court decisions in Quebec related to copper theft, reinforcing the use of civil remedies to hold offenders accountable.

Concrete Actions to Protect Critical Infrastructure

Bell has taken a multi-pronged approach to help prevent copper theft and protect its network, including deploying alarms connected to law enforcement, increasing on-the-ground surveillance, working closely with police departments, and pursuing legal action against offenders. Continued collaboration among governments, law enforcement, telecommunications providers, metal recyclers and local communities will be essential to help protect critical infrastructure, ensure public safety and maintain reliable access to essential telecommunications services. Protecting critical infrastructure is a shared responsibility, and members of the public can also help by reporting suspicious activity near telecommunications infrastructure to local police or Crime Stoppers.

For the latest data and information on copper theft and its impact on critical communications infrastructure, visit BCE.ca.

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company1, leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

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Éliane Légaré

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Richard Bengian

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SOURCE Bell Canada (MTL)