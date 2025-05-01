COPPER GIANT RESOURCES COMPLETES NAME CHANGE

VANCOUVER, BC, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - ("Copper Giant" or the "Company") (TSXV: CGNT) (OTCQB: LBCMF) (FRA: 29H) announces that, effective today, the Company has changed its name from "Libero Copper & Gold Corporation" to "Copper Giant Resources Corp." Shares will begin trading under the new name and ticker symbol "CGNT" on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") at market open on May 1, 2025.

The name change reflects the Company's evolution and growing focus on the copper sector, anchored by its belief in the broader potential of the Mocoa project in Colombia.

About Copper Giant Resources Corp.

Copper Giant Resources Corp. is part of the Fiore Group, a private and well-established Canadian organization known for building successful, high-impact companies across the natural resource sector. Copper Giant was formed with a singular focus: to advance high-quality copper projects beyond resource definition—responsibly, efficiently, and with long-term positive impact.

The Company is led by a team with uncommon experience, having successfully taken some of the few major copper mines developed in the past two decades from discovery through to construction.

Copper Giant's current focus is the Mocoa copper-molybdenum deposit in southern Colombia, one of the largest undeveloped resources of its kind in the Americas. Recent exploration success has revealed potential well beyond its original footprint, highlighting Mocoa as a broader district-scale opportunity—and the catalyst for the Company's name and evolution.

Guided by the values of respect and responsibility, and grounded in its Good Neighbor philosophy, Copper Giant is committed to creating enduring value for all stakeholders and playing a meaningful role in the global energy transition.

Additional Information: Ian Harris, President & CEO, [email protected]; Tetiana Konstantynivska, Vice President Investor Relations, +1 778 829 8455, [email protected]