COPPER GIANT ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNITS

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Copper Giant Resources Corp. ("Copper Giant" or the "Company") (TSXV: CGNT) (OTCQB: LBCMF) (FRA: 29H0) is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of $12,000,000.

Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 30,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.40 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each full warrant a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Share at an exercise price of $0.60 per Share until January 14, 2029.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on May 15, 2026, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid aggregate finder's fees of $585,450 in cash and issued an aggregate of 1,463,625 non-transferable finder's warrants to certain eligible parties, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Exchange, including cash finder's fees of $418,299 to Integrity Capital Group, $45,240 to Canaccord Genuity Corp., $19,431 to Haywood Securities Inc., $360 to Research Capital Corporation, $3,060 to Ventum Financial Corp. and $99,060 to Red Cloud Securities Inc., and the issuance of 1,215,975 finder's warrants to Integrity Capital Group and 247,650 finder's warrants to Red Cloud Securities Inc. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.60 per Share until January 14, 2029.

Certain insiders of the Company participated in the Offering and acquired an aggregate of 5,500,000 Units. The participation of such insiders constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The issuance of Units to insiders is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the transaction constitutes a distribution of securities for cash, and the fair market value of the Units issued to, and the consideration paid by, such insiders did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. No new insiders were created, nor did any change of control occur, as a result of the first tranche of the financing.

The Offering remains subject to final acceptance of the Exchange.

About Copper Giant

Copper Giant Resources Corp. is part of the Fiore Group, a private and well-established Canadian organization known for building successful, high-impact companies across the natural resource sector. Copper Giant was formed with a singular focus: to advance high-quality copper projects beyond resource definition--responsibly, efficiently, and with long-term positive impact.

The Company is led by a team with uncommon experience, having successfully taken some of the few major copper mines developed in the past two decades from discovery through to construction.

Copper Giant's current focus is the Mocoa copper-molybdenum deposit in southern Colombia, one of the largest undeveloped resources of its kind in the Americas. Recent exploration success has revealed potential well beyond its original footprint, highlighting Mocoa as a broader district-scale opportunity--and the catalyst for the Company's name and evolution.

Guided by the values of respect and responsibility, and grounded in its Good Neighbor philosophy, Copper Giant is committed to creating enduring values for all stakeholders and playing a meaningful role in the global energy transition.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information under applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements relating to the actual use of proceeds from the Offering. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include general economic and capital markets conditions, stock market volatility, the ability of the Company to apply the use of proceeds from the Offering as anticipated, those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on www.sedarplus.ca, the ability of the Company to obtain necessary consents for the Offering, including the approval of the Exchange, and the ability of the Company to complete the Offering on the terms expected or at all. Although the Company believes that the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions, based on currently available information, concerning future events, which may prove to be inaccurate. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future plans, operations, results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE COPPER GIANT RESOURCES CORP.

For additional information: Ian Harris, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected], +1 303 956 2944; Tetiana Konstantynivska, Vice President Investor Relations, [email protected], +1 778 829 8455