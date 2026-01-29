Copper Giant Delivers Grades Above the 2026 Resource Model and Confirms Porphyry-Style Mineralization at the La Estrella Target

Holes MD-053 and MD-054 successfully intercepted copper and molybdenum mineralization from surface to the end of the hole. Both holes were strategically designed to drill test the south edge of the Mocoa deposit where limits are still unknown towards the La Estrella target.

the first hole completed at the La Estrella target south of the Mocoa deposit, confirms that the same porphyry architecture recognized at Mocoa extends into this previously untested area. Hole MD-054 returned copper and molybdenum grades above the 2026 MRE¹ block model in an area previously modelled as waste due to sparse drilling by shallow, low-grade vertical holes (M12, M26 and M30), intercepting 61-metres grading 0.61% CuEq* (0.41% Cu and 0.04% Mo) within a broader interval of 253-metres grading 0.40% CuEq* (0.27% Cu and 0.03% Mo), starting at 367-metres downhole.

"The 2025 program delivered a major milestone for Mocoa, advancing the project beyond the one-billion-tonne resource mark through disciplined drilling and geological understanding. This outcome reflects both the scale of the system and the effectiveness of our exploration strategy. With these results, we close a highly successful exploration year and enter 2026 with a stronger geological model, clear growth vectors, and an aggressive drill strategy focused on conversion and expansion" – Edwin Naranjo Sierra, Vice-President of Exploration.

Hole MD-053

This hole was strategically designed to extend the geological model of the Mocoa porphyry system southward toward the La Estrella target. Drill hole MD-053 intersected copper and molybdenum mineralization from surface to the end of the hole within a recently identified, low-grade late-stage porphyry package (Figure 4A and 4B). Broad intervals returned average grades of approximately 300 to 1,500 ppm Cu and 30 to 55 ppm Mo from surface. While grades are lower than those typically reported within the current Mocoa resource area, the significance of MD-053 is geological rather than economic, as it confirms system continuity beyond the established deposit footprint toward the La Estrella target.

Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) Mo (%) CuEq* (%) MD-053 257 374 117 0.05 0.004 0.07 Including 203 219 16 0.09 0.002 0.1

Table 1 – Assay results for drill hole MD-053. *Copper equivalent (CuEq) for drill hole interceptions is calculated as: Copper equivalent (CuEq) for drill hole interceptions is calculated as: CuEq (%) = Cu (%) + 5.278 × Mo (%), utilizing metal prices of Cu - US$4.00/lb and Mo - US$20.00/lb and metal recoveries of 90% Cu and 95% Mo. Grades are uncut. Mineralized zones at Mocoa are bulk porphyry-style zones and drilled widths are interpreted to be very close to true widths.

Hole MD-054

Drill hole MD-054 was designed to test the southern margin of the Mocoa MRE footprint in an area previously modelled as waste due to limited drilling by short vertical to sub-vertical holes (M12, M26 and M30) (Figure 3). MD-054 returned 61-metres grading 0.61% CuEq* (0.41% Cu and 0.04% Mo) within a broader interval of 253-metres grading 0.40% CuEq* (0.27% Cu and 0.03% Mo), starting at 367 metres downhole (Figure 4C and 4D). These results exceed the corresponding 2026 MRE1 block model and demonstrate that copper–molybdenum mineralization remains continuous and locally stronger than previously interpreted at the southern margin of the deposit. The results support future resource growth and highlight the potential to upgrade areas previously considered lower priority due to limited drilling density.

Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) Mo (%) CuEq* (%) MD-054 0 804 804 0.13 0.01 0.19 Including 367 620 253 0.27 0.03 0.40 and including 418 478 61 0.41 0.04 0.64 and including 445 478 33 0.44 0.05 0.70

Table 2 – Assay results for drill hole MD-054. *Copper equivalent (CuEq) for drill hole interceptions is calculated as: Copper equivalent (CuEq) for drill hole interceptions is calculated as: CuEq (%) = Cu (%) + 5.278 × Mo (%), utilizing metal prices of Cu - US$4.00/lb and Mo - US$20.00/lb and metal recoveries of 90% Cu and 95% Mo. Grades are uncut. Mineralized zones at Mocoa are bulk porphyry-style zones and drilled widths are interpreted to be very close to true widths.

2025 Exploration Program – Strategic Objectives Achieved

With the completion of MD-053 and MD-054, the Company formally concludes its 2025 exploration program at Mocoa. During the year, the Company drilled approximately 11,400 metres, delivering its most successful campaign to date and achieving all key strategic objectives, including:

Completion and filing of an updated National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate 1 (refer to news release dated January 9, 2026), increasing the Inferred Resource to 1.12 billion tonnes at 0.51% CuEq , representing a 76% increase in tonnage and a 101% increase in contained CuEq metal compared to the 2022 estimate (refer to the news release dated Novembre 24, 2025).

(refer to news release dated January 9, 2026), increasing the Inferred Resource to , representing a 76% increase in tonnage and a 101% increase in contained CuEq metal compared to the 2022 estimate (refer to the news release dated Novembre 24, 2025). Expansion and refinement of multiple high-grade Cu-Mo domains within the Mocoa porphyry, including continued growth of a third high-grade core that remains open laterally and at depth.

that remains Validated and expanded multiple growth vectors, including the northward extension of the high-grade breccia corridor beyond the previously drilled footprint and the eastward and down-dip expansion of high-grade porphyry mineralization into areas previously modeled as low-grade

beyond the previously drilled footprint and the eastward and down-dip expansion of high-grade porphyry mineralization into areas previously modeled as low-grade Demonstration of continuous copper-molybdenum mineralization from surface to depth exceeding 1,000 vertical metres. Porphyry system remains open in all directions.

Although the 2025 campaign is now complete, two drill rigs remain on site operating at full capacity, supporting ongoing technical work and preparations for the next phase of drilling.

Looking Ahead to the 2026 Exploration Program

Building on the success of the 2025 exploration campaign, Copper Giant is advancing plans for an expanded and fully permitted 2026 drill program at Mocoa. The program is expected to focus on strategic infill drilling to support resource conversion, while continuing step-out drilling along established growth vectors, including the southern extension toward La Estrella where system limits remain undefined. In parallel, the Company will continue advancing project de-risking activities, including environmental baseline work, early-stage hydrogeological and geotechnical studies, and permitting in support of future exploration and development. Further details on the 2026 program will be provided in an upcoming news release.

Qualified Person and Technical Notes

Edwin Naranjo Sierra, Vice-President of Exploration for Copper Giant, is the designated Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release. Mr. Naranjo holds an MSc. in Earth Sciences and is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM). Mr. Naranjo is not independent of the company.

Mineralized zones at Mocoa are bulk porphyry-style zones and drilled widths are interpreted to be very close to true widths.

Copper Giant operates according to a rigorous Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) protocol consistent with industry best practices. Core diameter is a mix of HQ and NQ depending on the depth of the drill hole. Diamond drill core boxes were photographed, sawed, sampled and tagged in maximum 2-metre intervals, stopping in geological boundaries. Samples were bagged, tagged and packaged for shipment by truck from Copper Giant's core logging facilities in Mocoa, Colombia to the ActLabs certified sample preparation facility in Medellin, Colombia. ActLabs is an accredited laboratory independent of the Company. Samples are processed in the Medellin facilities where they are analyzed for copper, gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc and lead by 4-Acid digest Atomic Absorption (AA) analysis. The sample pulps are air freighted from Medellin to the ActLabs certified laboratory in Guadalajara, Mexico, where they are analyzed for a suite of 57 elements using 4-Acid digest and ICP-MS. In order to monitor the ongoing quality of assay data and the database, Copper Giant has implemented QA/QC protocols which include standard sampling methodologies, the insertion of certified copper and molybdenum standard materials, blanks, duplicates (field, preparation and analysis) randomly inserted into the sampling sequence. QA/QC program also includes ongoing monitoring of data entry, QA/QC reporting and data validation. No material QA/QC issues have been identified with respect to sample collection, security and assaying.

1 Notes on the MRE of the project

The MRE was completed by Kevin Hon, B.Sc., P.Geo., Senior Resource Geologist, and Warren Black, M.Sc., P.Geo., Senior Consultant: Mineral Resources and Geostatistics, both of APEX. Mr. Hon and Mr. Black are independent Qualified Persons, as defined by NI 43-101, and are responsible for the completion of the Mineral Resource Estimate, with an effective date of November 18, 2025. Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geo., President & CEO of APEX, completed a peer review of the estimate. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues. The Inferred Mineral Resource in this estimate has a lower level of confidence than that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could potentially be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration. The Mineral Resources were estimated in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions (2014) and Best Practices Guidelines (2019) prepared by the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definitions and adopted by the CIM Council. Economic assumptions used include US$4.00/lb Cu, US$20.00/lb Mo, process recoveries of 90% for Cu and 95% for Mo, a US$10/t processing cost, G&A costs of US$1.00/t, and a 3% NSR royalty CuEq* values are calculated using a Cu-to-Mo value ratio of 1:5.278, incorporating both metal prices and metallurgical recoveries. The constraining pit optimization parameters include a US$2.5/t mining cost for both mineralized and waste material and 45° slopes. Pit-constrained Mineral Resources are reported at a cutoff of 0.25% CuEq*.

About the Mocoa Porphyry System

The Mocoa Project is located in Colombia's Department of Putumayo, approximately 10 kilometres from the town of Mocoa in the country's south. Copper Giant controls more than 132,499 Ha of district-scale tenure through granted titles and applications, covering a significant portion of the Jurassic porphyry belt--an underexplored and highly prospective metallogenic corridor within the northern Andes.

Mocoa was first identified in 1973 through a regional geochemical survey conducted by the United Nations and the Colombian government. Follow-up programs between 1978 and 1983 included geological mapping, IP and magnetic geophysics, surface sampling, drilling, and metallurgical testing. Subsequent drilling by B2Gold in 2008 and 2012 refined the geological interpretation and confirmed the large scale of the system.

The deposit is hosted in Middle Jurassic dacite and quartz-diorite porphyries intruding andesitic to dacitic volcanics of the Central Cordillera, a 30-kilometre-wide tectonic belt that extends into Ecuador and also contains major porphyry systems such as Mirador, Warintza, San Carlos, and Panantza. Mocoa exhibits classic porphyry-style zonation with a potassic core surrounded by sericite and propylitic alteration. Mineralization consists principally of disseminated chalcopyrite and molybdenite, accompanied locally by bornite and chalcocite, and is associated with stockwork veining and hydrothermal breccias.

A distinguishing geological feature of Mocoa is the presence of a fertile magmatic window spanning roughly ten million years, a prolonged and unusually productive interval of magma generation and evolution that is not commonly observed in other Jurassic porphyry systems within the same belt. This extended fertile period provides a compelling explanation for the system's large metal endowment, broad alteration footprint, and overlapping intrusive and hydrothermal events.

The deposit demonstrates more than 1,000 metres of vertical continuity, with multiple intrusive phases, brecciation episodes, and vein generations reflecting a dynamic and long-lived magmatic–hydrothermal evolution, likely influenced by more than one porphyry center. Mocoa remains open in all directions, and several satellite targets across the broader land package support the interpretation of a district-scale mineralized system.

Mocoa's Mineral Resource Estimate1 comprises inferred resources of 12.7 billion pounds (Blbs) copper-equivalent (CuEq*) at an average grade of 0.51% CuEq*, including 7.7 Blbs of copper at 0.31% Cu and 1.0 Blbs of molybdenum at 0.039% Mo, within 1,120 million tonnes (Mt).

1 For further information refer to NI 43-101 Technical Report, entitled "Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for The Mocoa Project, Putumayo Department, Colombia", dated January 8, 2026, prepared by Michael Dufresne (P.Geo, P.Geol, MSc), Warren Black (MSc, P.Geo), Kevin Hon (BSc, P.Geo) and Chester de Leon (P.Eng), with an effective date of December 23, 2025.

About Copper Giant

Copper Giant Resources Corp. is part of the Fiore Group, a private and well-established Canadian organization known for building successful, high-impact companies across the natural resource sector. Copper Giant was formed with a singular focus: to advance high-quality copper projects beyond resource definition--responsibly, efficiently, and with long-term positive impact.

The Company is led by a team with uncommon experience, having successfully taken some of the few major copper mines developed in the past two decades from discovery through to construction.

Copper Giant's current focus is the Mocoa copper-molybdenum deposit in southern Colombia, one of the largest undeveloped resources of its kind in the Americas. Recent exploration success has revealed potential well beyond its original footprint, highlighting Mocoa as a broader district-scale opportunity--and the catalyst for the Company's name and evolution.

Guided by the values of respect and responsibility, and grounded in its Good Neighbor philosophy, Copper Giant is committed to creating enduring values for all stakeholders and playing a meaningful role in the global energy transition.

