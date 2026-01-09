Copper Giant Announces Filing of Technical Report for the Mocoa Project containing Updated Mineral Resource Estimate

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Copper Giant Resources Corp. ("Copper Giant" or the "Company") (TSXV: CGNT) (OTCQB: LBCMF) (FRA: 29H0) is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated November 24, 2025; it has filed an independent technical report containing an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") on the Company´s flagship Mocoa copper-molybdenum project in Putumayo, Colombia. The Technical Report has an effective date of December 23, 2025 and was prepared in accordance with the National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosures for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

The Technical Report can be found under the Company´s profile on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca) and is also available on the Company´s website (www.coppergiant.co)

Highlights of the MRE include:

Inferred Mineral Resources of 12.7 billion pounds (Blbs) copper-equivalent (CuEq*) at an average grade of 0.51% CuEq*, including 7.6 Blbs of copper at 0.31% Cu and 1.0 Blbs of molybdenum at 0.039% Mo , within 1.12 billion tonnes; showing a +76% increase in tonnage, +14% increase in CuEq* grade and +101% increase in contained CuEq*metal, compared to the project's previous MRE

, within 1.12 billion tonnes; showing a +76% increase in tonnage, +14% increase in CuEq* grade and +101% increase in contained CuEq*metal, compared to the project's previous MRE The Resource is constrained within a conservative revenue factor pit shell of 0.65, using US$4.0/lb copper and US$20.0/lb molybdenum at a cut-off of 0.25% CuEq*

The System remains open laterally and at depth, with multiple untested nearby porphyry targets.

Mineral Resource Estimate

Table 1 – 2025 Mocoa Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate effective November 18, 2025

Cut-Off Tonnage CuEq (%) Cu (%) Mo (%) Contained

CuEq Contained

Cu Contained

Mo (% CuEq) (Mt) ( %) ( %) ( %) (Blbs) (Blbs) (Blbs) 0.10 1,553 0.42 0.25 0.031 14.4 8.7 1.1 0.15 1,410 0.45 0.27 0.034 14.0 8.4 1.0 0.20 1,268 0.48 0.29 0.036 13.4 8.1 1.0 0.25 1,120 0.51 0.31 0.039 12.7 7.6 1.0 0.30 972 0.55 0.33 0.042 11.8 7.0 0.9 0.40 674 0.64 0.38 0.050 9.5 5.6 0.7 0.50 441 0.74 0.43 0.059 7.2 4.2 0.6 0.60 287 0.84 0.48 0.068 5.3 3.1 0.4 0.70 190 0.94 0.53 0.077 3.9 2.2 0.3

Notes

1. The MRE was completed by Kevin Hon, B.Sc., P.Geo., Senior Resource Geologist, and Warren Black, M.Sc., P.Geo., Senior Consultant: Mineral Resources and Geostatistics, both of APEX. Mr. Hon and Mr. Black are independent Qualified Persons, as defined by NI 43-101, and are responsible for the completion of the MRE, with an effective date of November 18, 2025. Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geo., President & CEO of APEX, completed a peer review of the estimate. 2. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. 3. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues. 4. The Inferred Mineral Resource in this estimate has a lower level of confidence than that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could potentially be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration. 5. The Mineral Resources were estimated in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions (2014) and Best Practices Guidelines (2019) prepared by the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definitions and adopted by the CIM Council. 6. Economic assumptions used include US$4.00/lb Cu, US$20.00/lb Mo, process recoveries of 90% for Cu and 95% for Mo, a US$10/t processing cost, G&A costs of US$1.00/t, and a 3% NSR royalty 7. CuEq* values are calculated using a Cu-to-Mo value ratio of 1:5.278, incorporating both metal prices and metallurgical recoveries. 8. The constraining pit optimization parameters include a US$2.5/t mining cost for both mineralized and waste material and 45° slopes. Pit-constrained Mineral Resources are reported at a cutoff of 0.25% CuEq*.

Qualified Person and Technical Notes

The Qualified Persons for the Technical Report are Michael B. Dufresne (P.Geo, P.Geol, MSc), Warren E. Black (P.Geo, MSc) and Kevin S. Hon (P.Geo, BSc) from APEX Geoscience and Chester de Leon (P.Eng,) from Consultec Limited.

Edwin Naranjo Sierra, Vice-President of Exploration for Copper Giant, is the designated Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release. Mr. Naranjo holds an MSc. in Earth Sciences and is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM). Mr. Naranjo is not independent of the Company.

Mineralized zones at Mocoa are bulk porphyry-style zones and drilled widths are interpreted to be very close to true widths.

Copper Giant operates according to a rigorous Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) protocol consistent with industry best practices. Core diameter is a mix of HQ and NQ depending on the depth of the drill hole. Diamond drill core boxes were photographed, sawed, sampled and tagged in maximum 2-metre intervals, stopping in geological boundaries. Samples were bagged, tagged and packaged for shipment by truck from Copper Giant's core logging facilities in Mocoa, Colombia to the ActLabs certified sample preparation facility in Medellin, Colombia. ActLabs is an accredited laboratory independent of the Company. Samples are processed in the Medellin facilities where they are analyzed for copper, gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc and lead by 4-Acid digest Atomic Absorption (AA) analysis. The sample pulps are air freighted from Medellin to the ActLabs certified laboratory in Guadalajara, Mexico, where they are analyzed for a suite of 57 elements using 4-Acid digest and ICP-MS. In order to monitor the ongoing quality of assay data and the database, Copper Giant has implemented QA/QC protocols which include standard sampling methodologies, the insertion of certified copper and molybdenum standard materials, blanks, duplicates (field, preparation and analysis) randomly inserted into the sampling sequence. QA/QC program also includes ongoing monitoring of data entry, QA/QC reporting and data validation. No material QA/QC issues have been identified with respect to sample collection, security and assaying.

In the APEX QP's opinion there were no material QA/QC issues with respect to sample collection, security and assaying.

About the Mocoa Porphyry System

The Mocoa Project is located in Colombia's Department of Putumayo, approximately 10 kilometres from the town of Mocoa in the country's south. Copper Giant controls more than 132,499 Ha of district-scale tenure through granted titles and applications, covering a significant portion of the Jurassic porphyry belt--an underexplored and highly prospective metallogenic corridor within the northern Andes.

Mocoa was first identified in 1973 through a regional geochemical survey conducted by the United Nations and the Colombian government. Follow-up programs between 1978 and 1983 included geological mapping, IP and magnetic geophysics, surface sampling, drilling, and metallurgical testing. Subsequent drilling by B2Gold in 2008 and 2012 refined the geological interpretation and confirmed the large scale of the system.

The deposit is hosted in Middle Jurassic dacite and quartz-diorite porphyries intruding andesitic to dacitic volcanics of the Central Cordillera, a 30-kilometre-wide tectonic belt that extends into Ecuador and also contains major porphyry systems such as Mirador, Warintza, San Carlos, and Panantza. Mocoa exhibits classic porphyry-style zonation with a potassic core surrounded by sericite and propylitic alteration. Mineralization consists principally of disseminated chalcopyrite and molybdenite, accompanied locally by bornite and chalcocite, and is associated with stockwork veining and hydrothermal breccias.

A distinguishing geological feature of Mocoa is the presence of a fertile magmatic window spanning roughly ten million years, a prolonged and unusually productive interval of magma generation and evolution that is not commonly observed in other Jurassic porphyry systems within the same belt. This extended fertile period provides a compelling explanation for the system's large metal endowment, broad alteration footprint, and overlapping intrusive and hydrothermal events.

The deposit demonstrates more than 1,000 metres of vertical continuity, with multiple intrusive phases, brecciation episodes, and vein generations reflecting a dynamic and long-lived magmatic–hydrothermal evolution, likely influenced by more than one porphyry center. Mocoa remains open in all directions, and several satellite targets across the broader land package support the interpretation of a district-scale mineralized system.

Mocoa's MRE1 comprises inferred resources of 12.7 billion pounds (Blbs) copper-equivalent (CuEq*) at an average grade of 0.51% CuEq*, including 7.7 Blbs of copper at 0.31% Cu and 1.0 Blbs of molybdenum at 0.039% Mo, within 1,120 million tonnes (Mt).

1 For further information refer to NI 43-101 Technical Report, entitled "Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for The Mocoa Project, Putumayo Department, Colombia", dated January 8, 2026, prepared by Michael Dufresne (P.Geo, P.Geol, MSc), Warren Black (MSc, P.Geo), Kevin Hon (BSc, P.Geo) and Chester de Leon (P.Eng), with an effective date of December 23, 2025.

About Copper Giant

Copper Giant Resources Corp. is part of the Fiore Group, a private and well-established Canadian organization known for building successful, high-impact companies across the natural resource sector. Copper Giant was formed with a singular focus: to advance high-quality copper projects beyond resource definition--responsibly, efficiently, and with long-term positive impact.

The Company is led by a team with uncommon experience, having successfully taken some of the few major copper mines developed in the past two decades from discovery through to construction.

Copper Giant's current focus is the Mocoa copper-molybdenum deposit in southern Colombia, one of the largest undeveloped resources of its kind in the Americas. Recent exploration success has revealed potential well beyond its original footprint, highlighting Mocoa as a broader district-scale opportunity--and the catalyst for the Company's name and evolution.

Guided by the values of respect and responsibility, and grounded in its Good Neighbor philosophy, Copper Giant is committed to creating enduring values for all stakeholders and playing a meaningful role in the global energy transition.

About APEX Geoscience Ltd.

APEX Geoscience Ltd. (APEX) is an employee-owned corporation founded in 1993. The company is an integrated team of professional geologists, geophysicists, and resource specialists with extensive experience in all phases of exploration, development, and production of mineral projects. APEX provides a full spectrum of consulting services, including property evaluation, exploration planning, geological interpretation, resource estimation, feasibility studies, and technical reporting compliant with NI 43-101 standards. APEX has prepared over 500 NI 43-101 technical reports for junior and intermediate mining companies worldwide, focusing on precious and base metals, industrial minerals, and specialty commodities.

APEX is independent of Copper Giant and holds no direct or indirect interest in the Mocoa project or Copper Giant, except as disclosed herein. The Qualified Persons leading the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Mocoa project are Mr. Warren Black, M.Sc., P.Geo. and Mr. Kevin Hon, B.Sc., P.Geo. Senior Geologists with APEX, and a Peer Review by Mr. Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., President and CEO of APEX. Mr. Black, Mr. Hon and Mr. Dufresne are all Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Dufresne has over 30 years of experience in mineral resource estimation and has authored numerous Technical Reports and Valuation Reports for public companies at various exploration stages, from early-stage to advanced projects. His experience spans multiple commodities and deposit types, and he has served as Qualified Person for several maiden and updated mineral resource estimates (MREs) on gold, copper, and silver projects in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and the potential to update inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources, the outcome of the Company's current resource expansion strategy; other activities and achievements of the Company, including but not limited to: the timing and success for the advancement of the Mocoa Project, the expansion of the Mocoa resource base; are to be considered forward looking. Although Copper Giant believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices and volatility with the Company's common shares, exploitation and exploration successes, uncertainty of reserve and resource estimates, risks of not achieving production, continued availability of capital and financing, processes, permits and filing requirements, risks related to operations in foreign and developing countries and compliance with foreign laws and including risks related to changes in foreign laws and changing policies related to mining and local ownership requirements in Colombia, and general economic, market, political or business conditions and regulatory and administrative approvals. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. Copper Giant does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

