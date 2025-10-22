COPPER GIANT ENGAGES APEX GEOSCIENCE LTD TO LEAD UPDATED MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE FOR MOCOA PROJECT

Independent MRE update underway -- Copper Giant has engaged Apex Geoscience Ltd. to prepare a new National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") compliant Mineral Resource Estimate for the Mocoa copper-molybdenum project in southern Colombia, reaffirming its commitment to technical excellence and disciplined advancement.

Copper Giant has engaged Apex Geoscience Ltd. to prepare a new National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") compliant Mineral Resource Estimate for the Mocoa copper-molybdenum project in southern Colombia, reaffirming its commitment to technical excellence and disciplined advancement. Expanded dataset and modernized assumptions -- The updated model will incorporate new drilling data from at least ten additional drill holes (~10,000 metres) completed since the 2022 resource, along with 2025 metallurgical results, refined density data, and revised three-year trailing metal price ratios for copper and molybdenum.

The updated model will incorporate new drilling data from at least ten additional drill holes (~10,000 metres) completed since the 2022 resource, along with 2025 metallurgical results, refined density data, and revised three-year trailing metal price ratios for copper and molybdenum. Focused on growth and engineering readiness -- Apex's mandate includes re-evaluating Mocoa's high-grade domains, updating block-model parameters, and establishing the framework for future engineering-level studies.

Apex's mandate includes re-evaluating Mocoa's high-grade domains, updating block-model parameters, and establishing the framework for future engineering-level studies. Another milestone in Copper Giant's disciplined development strategy -- The engagement follows a series of technical, social, and environmental achievements that continue to strengthen Mocoa's standing as one of the largest undeveloped copper-molybdenum systems in the Americas.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Copper Giant Resources Corp. ("Copper Giant" or the "Company") (TSXV: CGNT) (OTCQB: LBCMF) (FRA: 29H0) announces it has engaged Apex Geoscience Ltd., an independent geological consulting firm, to prepare an updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate for the Company's flagship Mocoa copper-molybdenum project in Putumayo, Colombia. The new estimate will incorporate updated geological, drilling, and metallurgical data collected since the previous Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE)¹ dated January 17, 2022 (effective November 1, 2021) and will apply revised economic parameters to align with current market conditions and the project's strategic objectives.

"This update is about precision and readiness," said Ian Harris, President & CEO of Copper Giant. "Apex Geoscience brings the independence and depth of experience needed to capture the full value of the work completed over the past two years. By modernizing our model now, incorporating new drill results, stronger metallurgical recoveries, and current copper-to-molybdenum ratios, we're building the technical foundation for the next phase of Mocoa's growth".

About Apex Geoscience Ltd.

APEX Geoscience Ltd. (APEX) is an employee-owned corporation founded in 1993. The company is an integrated team of professional geologists, geophysicists, and resource specialists with extensive experience in all phases of exploration, development, and production of mineral projects. APEX provides a full spectrum of consulting services, including property evaluation, exploration planning, geological interpretation, resource estimation, feasibility studies, and technical reporting compliant with NI 43-101 standards. APEX has prepared over 500 NI 43-101 technical reports for junior and intermediate mining companies worldwide, focusing on precious and base metals, industrial minerals, and specialty commodities.

APEX is independent of Copper Giant and holds no direct or indirect interest in the Mocoa project or Copper Giant, except as disclosed herein. The Qualified Person leading the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Mocoa project is Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., President and CEO of APEX, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Dufresne has over 30 years of experience in mineral resource estimation and has authored numerous Technical Reports and Valuation Reports for public companies at various exploration stages, from early-stage to advanced projects. His experience spans multiple commodities and deposit types, and he has served as Qualified Person for several maiden and updated mineral resource estimates (MREs) on gold, copper, and silver projects in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

Copper Giant Partners with Orbiton Capital

Copper Giant has entered into an Analytics and AI Software Services Agreement (the "Agreement") with Orbiton Capital Corp. ("Orbiton"), which includes the provision of strategic advice, digital media, and marketing services to the Company. Orbiton, a San Francisco based company, will provide strategic advice, media buying and distribution, and marketing services through on-line media placements for the Company, including but not limited to newsletters. Under the terms of the Agreement, Orbiton will be paid $85,000 USD upfront for a 24-month term that may be extended at the discretion of the Company.

Orbiton and its principal, Daniel Baraghoush, are arm's-length to the Company and currently hold no interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of Copper Giant. Orbiton may acquire such an interest in the future. There is no performance factors contained in the Agreement, and no stock options or other compensation are being issued under its terms.

Orbiton's business address is 100 Pine St, San Francisco, CA 94111, USA and can be reached at [email protected] or +1 604 364 8847.

The retention of Orbiton on the terms set out in the Agreement is subject to regulatory approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Qualified Person

Edwin Naranjo Sierra, Vice-President of Exploration for Copper Giant, is the designated Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release. Mr. Naranjo holds an MSc. in Earth Sciences and is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM).

About the Mocoa Porphyry System

The Mocoa project is located in the department of Putumayo, approximately 10 kilometres from the town of Mocoa in southern Colombia. Copper Giant holds a district-scale land package of over 1,360 square kilometres through granted titles and applications, covering a substantial portion of the Jurassic porphyry belt--an underexplored and highly prospective metallogenic zone in the northern Andes.

Discovered in 1973 through a regional geochemical survey by the United Nations and the Colombian government, Mocoa has been the subject of multiple exploration campaigns. Between 1978 and 1983, follow-up work included geological mapping, IP and magnetic geophysics, surface sampling, drilling, and metallurgical testing. Additional drilling by B2Gold in 2008 and 2012 helped shape the current geological understanding.

The deposit is hosted in Middle Jurassic dacite and quartz-diorite porphyries intruding andesitic to dacitic volcanics within Colombia's Central Cordillera. This 30-kilometre-wide tectonic belt extends into Ecuador and hosts other major porphyry systems such as Mirador, Warintza, San Carlos, and Panantza. Geochronology indicates that Mocoa was emplaced and mineralized during a ~10 million-year fertile magmatic-hydrothermal window. The system displays a classical porphyry-style alteration zonation--potassic core, sericite halo, and outer propylitic zone--with mineralization consisting of disseminated chalcopyrite and molybdenite, and local bornite and chalcocite associated with stockworks and hydrothermal breccias.

The system features over 1,000 metres of vertical continuity, overlapping hydrothermal stages, and a broad alteration footprint. Multiple intrusive phases, brecciation events, and vein generations suggest a dynamic magmatic-hydrothermal evolution likely driven by more than one porphyry center.

Mocoa remains open in all directions, with several satellite targets identified across the broader land package. These features support the interpretation of a district-scale porphyry system and position Mocoa as one of the most significant undeveloped copper-molybdenum assets in the Andes

1 For further information refer to NI 43-101 Technical Report, entitled "Technical Report on the Mocoa Copper-Molybdenum Project, Colombia", dated January 17, 2022, prepared by Michael Rowland Brepsant, FAusIMM, Robert Sim, P.Geo, and Bruce Davis, FAusIMM. with an effective date of November 01, 2021.

About Copper Giant

Copper Giant Resources Corp. is part of the Fiore Group, a private and well-established Canadian organization known for building successful, high-impact companies across the natural resource sector. Copper Giant was formed with a singular focus: to advance high-quality copper projects beyond resource definition--responsibly, efficiently, and with long-term positive impact.

The Company is led by a team with uncommon experience, having successfully taken some of the few major copper mines developed in the past two decades from discovery through to construction.

Copper Giant's current focus is the Mocoa copper-molybdenum deposit in southern Colombia, one of the largest undeveloped resources of its kind in the Americas. Recent exploration success has revealed potential well beyond its original footprint, highlighting Mocoa as a broader district-scale opportunity--and the catalyst for the Company's name and evolution.

Guided by the values of respect and responsibility, and grounded in its Good Neighbor philosophy, Copper Giant is committed to creating enduring values for all stakeholders and playing a meaningful role in the global energy transition.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the Mineral Resource update; the outcome of the Company's current resource expansion strategy; other activities and achievements of the Company, including but not limited to: the timing and success for the advancement of the Mocoa Project, the expansion of the Mocoa resource base; and the activities and outcome of Orbiton's services, are to be considered forward looking. Although Copper Giant believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices and volatility with the Company's common shares, exploitation and exploration successes, uncertainty of reserve and resource estimates, risks of not achieving production, continued availability of capital and financing, processes, permits and filing requirements, risks related to operations in foreign and developing countries and compliance with foreign laws and including risks related to changes in foreign laws and changing policies related to mining and local ownership requirements in Colombia, and general economic, market, political or business conditions and regulatory and administrative approvals. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

Additional Information: Ian Harris, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected], +1 303 956 2944; Tetiana Konstantynivska, Vice President Investor Relations, [email protected], +1 778 829 8455