COPPER GIANT DEFINES THIRD HIGH-GRADE PORPHYRY CORE AT MOCOA AND CONFIRMS NORTHERN EXTENSION OF BRECCIA CORRIDOR

"Hole MD-049 confirmed our hypothesis that the breccia corridor extends further north, where past drilling suggested it stopped. This validated our 3D model, proving the system is still wide open for expansion to the north. At the same time, MD-050 established a new third high-grade porphyry core, with copper grades that are unusually strong for porphyry systems. These results demonstrate both the continuity and the upside of Mocoa's mineralization, with all three high-grade centers remaining open at depth and laterally." -- Edwin Naranjo Sierra, Vice-President of Exploration.

"Metallurgy has exceeded assumptions, and now drilling has confirmed a third high-grade core, with each core open and growing. Mocoa keeps delivering across geology, recoveries, and infrastructure advantages demonstration that Mocoa has every ingredient needed to become one of the next globally significant copper projects. More progress is coming, both from the drill bit and from our ground work." -- Ian Harris, President & CEO.

Both holes were designed to answer key geological questions that directly influence the next stage of Mocoa's growth.

Hole MD-049 targeted the northern continuation of the main breccia corridor, testing the hypothesis that copper-molybdenum mineralization extends beyond historical hole M-15, which had intersected only weak Cu-Mo grades in a crackle-breccia zone.

MD-050 was strategically designed with two objectives: (i) to connect the geology between East Valley and the Mocoa deposit, and (ii) to extend the high-grade Cu-Mo mineralization seen at the end of MD-047 (refer to news release dated July 30, 2025) and northward towards historic high-grade results from hole MC12DH041A (drilled in 2012 by B2Gold).

These results build directly on the Company's recent metallurgical success (refer to news release dated October 2, 2025) with exceptional copper and molybdenum recoveries, a clear infrastructure advantage, and now, continued resource growth. Together, they demonstrate scale, quality, and momentum: three pillars that define Mocoa.

Hole MD-049

MD-049 was collared 300 meters northwest of previous high-grade breccia holes MD-043/MD-045 (refer to news release date April 26, 2022 for MD-043 and news release dated February 26, 2025 for MD-045) and drilled into untested ground from an elevated permitted drill pad and within the breccia domain (see figure 1). Past hole M-15 was drilled from the same pad and intercepted a low-permeability crackle zone with week Cu-Mo mineralization, interpreted to be the upper carapace of a breccia pipe, presenting an opportunity to drill-test a more favorable domain below the crackle zone (see figure 2). Hole 049 targeted the core and the high-grade subzone of the interpreted breccia corridor to the north (see figure 1). The hole was extended to greater depth to test the hypothesis that higher-grade mineralization is focused internally within the breccia domain. Hole reached 1,085-metres depth and intercepted broader brecciated porphyry intervals as anticipated by the 3D geological model but may have skimmed the edges of higher-grade Cu-Mo mineralization.

The Company believes MD-049 successfully targeted a higher-grade subzone portion of the breccia, returning continuous copper and molybdenum mineralization. Importantly, the results confirm that the better-mineralized subzone extends northward beyond the previously drilled footprint, presenting future opportunities for expansion.

The hole ended in mineralization with the final 76-metres grading 0.39% CuEq* (0.37% Cu and 0.005% Mo). These results establish a new northern growth vector for the breccia and validate the Company's geological interpretation. Follow-up drilling from new pads at lower elevations will test this extension more efficiently.

Detailed logging shows that the upper 150-metres of the hole intercepted a strong sericite altered porphyry (leach cap) with iron oxides after D-type veinlets (see figure 3A). Below this oxidized zone, a low-grade dacite porphyry with strong sericite alteration was observed. Crackle-breccia was intercepted at 450-metres downhole as anticipated by the 3D-geological model.

The upper portion of the breccia is characterized by low-grade Cu-Mo mineralization and multiple strongly sericitized volcanic and dacite porphyry fragments with early A, B and C-type veinlets. Downhole, the low-permeability crackle-breccia transitions to a hydrothermal-breccia (more fluidized) with chalcopyrite (see figure 3B) and minor molybdenite content as matrix in-fill, cemented early diorite (E0) and dacite (I1) porphyry fragments (see figure 3C). Hole ended due to drill rig capacity in a breccia containing early diorite (E0) fragments altered to secondary (hydrothermal) biotite, locally overprinted by chlorite and chalcopyrite as matrix in-fill and as C-type veinlets (see figure 3D).

Hole From

(m) To (m) Interval

(m) Cu (%) Mo (%) CuEq* (%) MD-049 0 1,085 1,085 0.17 0.01 0.21 and including 608 1,085 477 0.30 0.02 0.37 and including 608.3 808 200 0.37 0.03 0.49 and including 894.4 965 71 0.39 0.01 0.43 and including 1009.7 1085 76 0.37 0.005 0.39 MD-050 0 952 952 0.12 0.01 0.16 and including 635.7 952 316 0.25 0.02 0.35 and including 806.9 952 145 0.39 0.05 0.60

Table 1 – Assay results for drill hole MD-049 a nd MD-050. *Copper equivalent (CuEq) for drill hole interceptions is calculated as: CuEq (%) = Cu (%) + 4.2 × Mo (%), utilizing metal prices of Cu - US$4.00/lb and Mo - US$20.00/lb and metal recoveries of 90% Cu and 75% Mo. Grades are uncut. Mineralized zones at Mocoa are bulk porphyry-style zones and drilled widths are interpreted to be very close to true widths.

Hole MD-050

MD-050 was collared east of the drilled area at Mocoa, using the same permitted pad of MD-048. As anticipated, the initial 450-metres of the hole consisted of a low-grade volcanic cover sequence (Figure 4A) separating the two mineralized domains (Mocoa and East Valley). Below 450 meters hole depth, MD050 encountered typical pyrite halo to phyllic halo Mocoa-style alteration with sericite-altered inter-mineral porphyry (Figure 4B) hosting multiple generations of D-veinlets overprinting early B- and C-type veins, which carry the bulk of copper and molybdenum mineralization. As anticipated by the 3D-geological model, the hole intercepted strongly potassically (hydrothermal or secondary biotite) altered early microdiorite porphyry overprinted locally by sericite and multiple generations of pyrite-chalcopyrite, chalcopyrite and quartz-molybdenite veins to veinlets.

Due to drill rig capacity, MD-050 was stopped in strong copper and molybdenum grades, confirming that the high-grade core as documented in MD-047 (refer to news release dated July 30, 2025), now extending continuous mineralization northward toward MC12DH41A and establishing a new third high-grade zone at Mocoa. With the confirmation of this new high-grade zone, the team is now advancing new permitted pads at lower elevations, which will allow more efficient definition and step-out drilling of this new and exciting third high-grade zone.

Copper Giant has now confirmed three high-grade cores, demonstrating the Mocoa system has both the necessary scale and strong internal high-grade centers. Drilling continues with two rigs, while working in new permitted pads at lower elevations will allow more efficient step-outs of this high-grade core.

Qualified Person and Technical Notes

Edwin Naranjo Sierra, Vice-President of Exploration for Copper Giant, is the designated Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release. Mr. Naranjo holds an MSc. in Earth Sciences and is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM).

Mineralized zones at Mocoa are bulk porphyry-style zones and drilled widths are interpreted to be very close to true widths.

Copper Giant operates according to a rigorous Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) protocol consistent with industry best practices. Core diameter is a mix of HQ and NQ depending on the depth of the drill hole. Diamond drill core boxes were photographed, sawed, sampled and tagged in maximum 2-metre intervals, stopping in geological boundaries. Samples were bagged, tagged and packaged for shipment by truck from Copper Giant's core logging facilities in Mocoa, Colombia to the ActLabs certified sample preparation facility in Medellin, Colombia. ActLabs is an accredited laboratory independent of the Company. Samples are processed in the Medellin facilities where they are analyzed for copper, gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc and lead by 4-Acid digest Atomic Absorption (AA) analysis. The sample pulps are air freighted from Medellin to the ActLabs certified laboratory in Guadalajara, Mexico, where they are analyzed for a suite of 57 elements using 4-Acid digest and ICP-MS. In order to monitor the ongoing quality of assay data and the database, Copper Giant has implemented QA/QC protocols which include standard sampling methodologies, the insertion of certified copper and molybdenum standard materials, blanks, duplicates (field, preparation and analysis) randomly inserted into the sampling sequence. QA/QC program also includes ongoing monitoring of data entry, QA/QC reporting and data validation. No material QA/QC issues have been identified with respect to sample collection, security and assaying.

About the Mocoa Porphyry System

The Mocoa project is located in the department of Putumayo, approximately 10 kilometres from the town of Mocoa in southern Colombia. Copper Giant holds a district-scale land package of over 790 square kilometres through granted titles and applications, covering a substantial portion of the Jurassic porphyry belt - an underexplored and highly prospective metallogenic zone in the northern Andes.

Discovered in 1973 through a regional geochemical survey by the United Nations and the Colombian government, Mocoa has been the subject of multiple exploration campaigns. Between 1978 and 1983, follow-up work included geological mapping, IP and magnetic geophysics, surface sampling, drilling, and metallurgical testing. Additional drilling by B2Gold in 2008 and 2012 helped shape the current geological understanding.

The deposit is hosted in Middle Jurassic dacite and quartz-diorite porphyries intruding andesitic to dacitic volcanics, within Colombia's Central Cordillera. This 30-kilometre wide tectonic belt extends into Ecuador and hosts other major porphyry systems like Mirador, Warintza, San Carlos, and Panantza. Mocoa displays a classical porphyry-style alteration zonation: potassic core, sericite halo, and outer propylitic zone, with mineralization consisting of disseminated chalcopyrite and molybdenite, and local bornite and chalcocite, associated with stockworks and hydrothermal breccias.

The system features over 1,000 metres of vertical continuity, overlapping hydrothermal stages, and a broad alteration footprint. Multiple intrusive phases, brecciation events, and vein generations suggest a dynamic magmatic-hydrothermal evolution likely driven by more than one porphyry center.

Mocoa remains open in all directions, with several satellite targets identified across the broader land package. These features support the interpretation of a district-scale porphyry system and position Mocoa as one of the most significant undeveloped copper-molybdenum assets in the Andes

1 For further information refer to NI 43-101 Technical Report, entitled "Technical Report on the Mocoa Copper-Molybdenum Project, Colombia", dated January 17, 2022, prepared by Michael Rowland Brepsant, FAusIMM, Robert Sim, P.Geo, and Bruce Davis, FAusIMM. with an effective date of November 01, 2021.

About Copper Giant

Copper Giant Resources Corp. is part of the Fiore Group, a private and well-established Canadian organization known for building successful, high-impact companies across the natural resource sector. Copper Giant was formed with a singular focus: to advance high-quality copper projects beyond resource definition--responsibly, efficiently, and with long-term positive impact.

The Company is led by a team with uncommon experience, having successfully taken some of the few major copper mines developed in the past two decades from discovery through to construction.

Copper Giant's current focus is the Mocoa copper-molybdenum deposit in southern Colombia, one of the largest undeveloped resources of its kind in the Americas. Recent exploration success has revealed potential well beyond its original footprint, highlighting Mocoa as a broader district-scale opportunity--and the catalyst for the Company's name and evolution.

Guided by the values of respect and responsibility, and grounded in its Good Neighbor philosophy, Copper Giant is committed to creating enduring values for all stakeholders and playing a meaningful role in the global energy transition.

