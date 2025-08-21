COPPER GIANT COMPLETES FIRST DRILL HOLE AT EAST VALLEY TARGET, CONFIRMING PORPHYRY-STYLE MINERALIZATION BEYOND THE MOCOA RESOURCE FOOTPRINT

Hole MD-048 intercepted porphyry-style mineralization, confirming East Valley as a valid new exploration target. While grades are modest, this first-pass geological test demonstrates mineralization well beyond the current resource footprint and advances the broader district-scale potential of Mocoa.

East-dipping orientations of molybdenite and polymetallic veinlets vector into untested ground coincident with Cu–Mo and Zn–Pb soil anomalies, suggesting a potential new feeder zone to the east / southeast.

Late-mineral porphyry intrusions identified, interpreted as part of the causative system supplying hydrothermal fluids to Mocoa and reinforcing a long-lived, multi-pulsed magmatic-hydrothermal system.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Copper Giant Resources Corp. ("Copper Giant" or the "Company") (TSXV: CGNT) (OTCQB: LBCMF) (FRA: 29H0) is pleased to announce that the first drill hole at the East Valley target, MD-048, intersected porphyry-style mineralization including chalcopyrite, molybdenite, sphalerite, and galena. This marks the first-ever drill test in this highly prospective area, located well beyond the current resource footprint of Mocoa. Two rigs are currently active as part of Copper Giant's 14,000-metre resource expansion program at the Company's flagship Mocoa copper-molybdenum project in Putumayo, Colombia.

Figure 1. Plan view of MD-048 showing the molybdenum soil anomaly and assay results for the Mocoa porphyry. *Cross-section shown in figure 3 is highlighted in grey. For MD-48: azimuth of 45-degrees and dipping 50-degrees. Hole collar is 314329E, 137929N and 1669 m.a.s.l. Coordinates are UTM system, zone 18N and WGS84 projection. (CNW Group/COPPER GIANT RESOURCES CORP.) Figure 2. Mineralization and hydrothermal alteration observed in MD-048. A). Strong sericite altered dacite porphyry with multiple D-type veinlets and patchy iron oxides. B). Chlorite-sericite altered porphyry with pyrite veinlet reopened space of a PGM (Pale Green Mica) vein. C). Chlorite-sericite altered porphyry with a C-type (Chalcopyrite) vein. D). Strong sericite altered dacite porphyry with disseminated molybdenite (moly) and chalcopyrite. E). Brecciated tuff with sphalerite, molybdenite (moly) and galena as matrix in-fill. F). Chlorite-sericite altered porphyry with polymetallic mineralization. (CNW Group/COPPER GIANT RESOURCES CORP.) Figure 3. Simplified geology cross-section along the hole MD-048 with a projection influence of 100m. *Mineralized zones at East Valley are bulk porphyry-style zones, true widths are not yet known. For MD-48: azimuth of 45-degrees and dipping 50-degrees. Hole collar is 314329E, 137929N and 1669 m.a.s.l. Coordinates are UTM system, zone 18N and WGS84 projection. (CNW Group/COPPER GIANT RESOURCES CORP.)

"This first hole at East Valley has given us a much clearer understanding of its geology and the direction mineralization may extend. The east-dipping orientation of molybdenite and polymetallic veinlets, together with surface anomalies, points to a potential feeder zone in untested ground. Gold and silver are almost negligible at the current deposit area, and the stronger polymetallic signature confirms that East Valley is geochemically distinct. With these results, we now have clear vectors for the next stage of exploration." — Edwin Naranjo Sierra, Vice-President of Exploration.

Hole MD-048

Drill hole MD-048 is the first hole completed at the East Valley target, a previously untested area located well beyond the current resource footprint of the Mocoa porphyry copper-molybdenum project. The hole was designed to test a Cu-Mo soil and rock anomaly (see figure 1) and was completed to a depth of 785.3-metres, as part of Copper Giant's ongoing 14,000-metre resource expansion program.

Detailed logging confirms the presence of porphyry-style mineralization and hydrothermal alteration across several intrusive phases (see figure 2). The upper portion of the hole intercepted a strongly sericite-altered dacite porphyry (interpreted as part of a leach cap) characterized by disseminated pyrite, iron oxides, and D-type veinlets, similar to those observed in the upper levels of the Mocoa deposit (see figure 2A). At depth, alteration transitions to a chlorite-sericite alteration with the development of C- and D-type veinlets that locally reopened early dark micaceous (EDM) veinlets (see figure 2B and 2C). Several intrusive phases were recognized, including micro-diorite, (interpreted as E0-type), and microtonalite porphyries, all displaying overprinting alteration and sulfide mineralization dominated by pyrite and less content of chalcopyrite and galena (see figure 2D). Additional intervals include brecciated tuff and chlorite-sericite altered porphyry with sphalerite, galena, chalcopyrite, and pyrite (see figure 2E and 2F).

MD-048 From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) Mo (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Zn (%) Pb (%)

0.0 99.7 99.7 0.08 0.0033 0.03 3.14 0.004 0.001 Incl. 26.0 87.7 61.7 0.12 0.0034 0.03 3.13 0.005 0.001

99.7 200.2 100.5 0.10 0.0027 0.02 2.00 0.007 0.002

137.7 163.2 25.5 0.28 0.0042 0.01 2.43 0.007 0.002

200.2 300.4 100.2 0.04 0.0029 0.01 1.24 0.006 0.003

300.4 400.1 99.7 0.04 0.0029 0.03 2.08 0.023 0.016 Incl. 323.3 363.1 39.8 0.06 0.0041 0.03 1.97 0.025 0.024

400.1 500.0 99.9 0.05 0.0037 0.03 5.38 0.133 0.106 Incl. 415.1 454.0 38.9 0.02 0.0015 0.02 3.49 0.123 0.106

500.0 600.0 100.0 0.01 0.0017 0.03 1.08 0.029 0.011

600.0 699.7 99.7 0.01 0.0018 0.01 1.36 0.034 0.006

699.73 785.33 85.6 0.003 0.0007 0.03 0.97 0.016 0.002

Table 1 – Assay results for drill hole MD-048. * Intervals are reported at length-weighted averages and represent bulk porphyry-style mineralization; true widths are not yet known.

The orientation of mineralized structures provides a key vector. Molybdenite veinlets trend WNW, while polymetallic quartz-carbonate veinlets (sphalerite, pyrite, galena) trend NNE. Both sets dip eastward, away from Mocoa. In porphyry systems, Zn–Pb veinlets are typically distal features, yet at East Valley they dip directly into untested ground coincident with Cu–Mo and Zn–Pb soil anomalies. This strongly suggests a feeder zone east of MD-048. Systematic step-out drilling and expanded soil geochemistry are planned to test this hypothesis.

The hole also intersected a low-grade, late-mineral porphyry (see figure 3) phase with magnetite, pyrrhotite, hornblende, pyrite, and chalcopyrite, interpreted as emplacement from a relatively oxidized, hydrous magma source. These NNW-trending late-stage intrusions are likely part of the causative system, contributing additional hydrothermal fluids that prolonged mineralization within the Mocoa district. They are comparable to late dykes observed in earlier holes, though less pervasively altered, and their presence reinforces the interpretation of a long-lived, multi-pulsed magmatic-hydrothermal system that remains open for further discovery.

Qualified Person and Technical Notes

Edwin Naranjo Sierra, Vice-President of Exploration for Copper Giant, is the designated Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release. Mr. Naranjo holds an MSc. in Earth Sciences and is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM).

Mineralized zones at Mocoa are bulk porphyry-style zones and drilled widths are interpreted to be very close to true widths.

Copper Giant operates according to a rigorous Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) protocol consistent with industry best practices. Core diameter is a mix of HQ and NQ depending on the depth of the drill hole. Diamond drill core boxes were photographed, sawed, sampled and tagged in maximum 2-metre intervals, stopping in geological boundaries. Samples were bagged, tagged and packaged for shipment by truck from Copper Giant's core logging facilities in Mocoa, Colombia to the ActLabs certified sample preparation facility in Medellin, Colombia. ActLabs is an accredited laboratory independent of the Company. Samples are processed in the Medellin facilities where they are analyzed for copper, gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc and lead by 4-Acid digest Atomic Absorption (AA) analysis. The sample pulps are air freighted from Medellin to the ActLabs certified laboratory in Guadalajara, Mexico, where they are analyzed for a suite of 57 elements using 4-Acid digest and ICP-MS. In order to monitor the ongoing quality of assay data and the database, Copper Giant has implemented QA/QC protocols which include standard sampling methodologies, the insertion of certified copper and molybdenum standard materials, blanks, duplicates (field, preparation and analysis) randomly inserted into the sampling sequence. QA/QC program also includes ongoing monitoring of data entry, QA/QC reporting and data validation. No material QA/QC issues have been identified with respect to sample collection, security and assaying.

About the Mocoa Porphyry System

The Mocoa project is located in the department of Putumayo, approximately 10 kilometres from the town of Mocoa in southern Colombia. Copper Giant holds a district-scale land package of over 790 square kilometres through granted titles and applications, covering a substantial portion of the Jurassic porphyry belt - an underexplored and highly prospective metallogenic zone in the northern Andes.

Discovered in 1973 through a regional geochemical survey by the United Nations and the Colombian government, Mocoa has been the subject of multiple exploration campaigns. Between 1978 and 1983, follow-up work included geological mapping, IP and magnetic geophysics, surface sampling, drilling, and metallurgical testing. Additional drilling by B2Gold in 2008 and 2012 helped shape the current geological understanding.

The deposit is hosted in Middle Jurassic dacite and quartz-diorite porphyries intruding andesitic to dacitic volcanics, within Colombia's Central Cordillera. This 30-kilometre wide tectonic belt extends into Ecuador and hosts other major porphyry systems like Mirador, Warintza, San Carlos, and Panantza. Mocoa displays a classical porphyry-style alteration zonation: potassic core, sericite halo, and outer propylitic zone, with mineralization consisting of disseminated chalcopyrite and molybdenite, and local bornite and chalcocite, associated with stockworks and hydrothermal breccias.

The system features over 1,000 metres of vertical continuity, overlapping hydrothermal stages, and a broad alteration footprint. Multiple intrusive phases, brecciation events, and vein generations suggest a dynamic magmatic-hydrothermal evolution likely driven by more than one porphyry center.

Mocoa remains open in all directions, with several satellite targets identified across the broader land package. These features support the interpretation of a district-scale porphyry system and position Mocoa as one of the most significant undeveloped copper-molybdenum assets in the Andes

About Copper Giant

Copper Giant Resources Corp. is part of the Fiore Group, a private and well-established Canadian organization known for building successful, high-impact companies across the natural resource sector. Copper Giant was formed with a singular focus: to advance high-quality copper projects beyond resource definition—responsibly, efficiently, and with long-term positive impact.

The Company is led by a team with uncommon experience, having successfully taken some of the few major copper mines developed in the past two decades from discovery through to construction.

Copper Giant's current focus is the Mocoa copper-molybdenum deposit in southern Colombia, one of the largest undeveloped resources of its kind in the Americas. Recent exploration success has revealed potential well beyond its original footprint, highlighting Mocoa as a broader district-scale opportunity—and the catalyst for the Company's name and evolution.

Guided by the values of respect and responsibility, and grounded in its Good Neighbor philosophy, Copper Giant is committed to creating enduring values for all stakeholders and playing a meaningful role in the global energy transition.

