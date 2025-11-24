Copper Giant Announces Updated Mocoa Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.1 Billion Tonnes at 0.51% CuEq* (0.31% Cu and 0.039% Mo)

Mocoa's High-Grade Core: Sensitivity table shows 190 million tonnes at 0.94% CuEq (0.53% Cu, 0.077% Mo) at a 0.70% CuEq cut-off.

Mocoa now hosts over one billion pounds of molybdenum, placing it among the largest undeveloped molybdenum systems globally. Molybdenum is designated a U.S. critical mineral for its role in high-strength steels, energy infrastructure, and defense applications, with supply concentrated outside the United States. Unencumbered Resource: The entire resource and constraining shell lie outside any forestry reserve or any community.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Copper Giant Resources Corp. ("Copper Giant" or the "Company") (TSXV: CGNT) (OTCQB: LBCMF) (FRA: 29H0) announces an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for its 100%-owned Mocoa copper-molybdenum porphyry project in southern Colombia. The updated estimate, prepared by APEX Geoscience Ltd. ("APEX"), in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), incorporates 9,525-metres drilled since the 2022 MRE, enhanced geological interpretation, updated metallurgical data, and revised long-term copper and molybdenum price assumptions. Two drill rigs continue operating at full capacity as part of the ongoing 14,000-metre drill program at Mocoa.

"Mocoa has now joined a very small group of near-surface copper systems worldwide that exceed a billion tonnes -- and we're still drilling at the edges. Add strong grades, clean metallurgy, proximity to infrastructure, and a community that has been actively engaged since day one, and you have a project being advanced exactly as a major, long-life asset should be. This milestone comes at a time of structural copper deficits and accelerating global demand. Mocoa is precisely the kind of asset the world needs. We've been drilling continuously for twelve months, and we'll keep expanding the system while advancing toward economic studies to build something with meaningful global and local impact" – Ian Harris, President & CEO.

"Mocoa represents a rare, long-lived and multi-phase porphyry copper-molybdenum system, with mineralizing activity spanning approximately ten million years. Drilling routinely delivers several hundred to over a thousand metres of continuous mineralization, complemented by robust high-grade intervals. In this update, we expanded the high-grade breccia and delineated two additional high-grade porphyry phases. This combination of extensive disseminated mineralization with concentrated high-grade zones is a hallmark of exemplary porphyry systems.

The updated constrained resource model also highlights significant untapped potential: large portions of the optimized shell remain completely undrilled and are currently classified as waste, providing immediate, low-risk opportunities for ongoing drilling. The deposit remains open laterally and at depth, and several nearby porphyry targets have yet to be tested.

We are still in the early stages of defining what geological evidence strongly suggests is a broader Jurassic porphyry cluster at Mocoa." - Edwin Naranjo Sierra, Vice-President of Exploration.

Mocoa Resource Estimate

The 2025 Mocoa MRE comprises Inferred Mineral Resources of 12.7 billion pounds (Blbs) copper-equivalent (CuEq*) at an average grade of 0.51% CuEq*, including 7.6 Blbs of copper at 0.31% Cu and 1.0 Blbs of molybdenum at 0.039% Mo, within a total of 1,120 million tonnes (Mt). Table 1 provides the complete 2025 Mocoa Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) statement. A supporting NI 43-101 Technical Report will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and will be available on the Company's website within 45 days from the date of this press release.

Table 1 – 2025 Mocoa Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate effective November 18, 2025

Cut-Off Tonnage CuEq (%) Cu (%) Mo (%) Contained

CuEq Contained

Cu Contained

Mo (% CuEq) (Mt) ( %) ( %) ( %) (Blbs) (Blbs) (Blbs) 0.10 1,553 0.42 0.25 0.031 14.4 8.7 1.1 0.15 1,410 0.45 0.27 0.034 14.0 8.4 1.0 0.20 1,268 0.48 0.29 0.036 13.4 8.1 1.0 0.25 1,120 0.51 0.31 0.039 12.7 7.6 1.0 0.30 972 0.55 0.33 0.042 11.8 7.0 0.9 0.40 674 0.64 0.38 0.050 9.5 5.6 0.7 0.50 441 0.74 0.43 0.059 7.2 4.2 0.6 0.60 287 0.84 0.48 0.068 5.3 3.1 0.4 0.70 190 0.94 0.53 0.077 3.9 2.2 0.3

















Notes 1. The MRE was completed by Kevin Hon, B.Sc., P.Geo., Senior Resource Geologist, and Warren Black, M.Sc., P.Geo., Senior Consultant: Mineral Resources and Geostatistics, both of APEX. Mr. Hon and Mr. Black are independent Qualified Persons, as defined by NI 43-101, and are responsible for the completion of the Mineral Resource Estimate, with an effective date of November 18, 2025. Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geo., President & CEO of APEX, completed a peer review of the estimate. 2. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. 3. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues. 4. The Inferred Mineral Resource in this estimate has a lower level of confidence than that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could potentially be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration. 5. The Mineral Resources were estimated in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions (2014) and Best Practices Guidelines (2019) prepared by the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definitions and adopted by the CIM Council. 6. Economic assumptions used include US$4.00/lb Cu, US$20.00/lb Mo, process recoveries of 90% for Cu and 95% for Mo, a US$10/t processing cost, G&A costs of US$1.00/t, and a 3% NSR royalty 7. CuEq* values are calculated using a Cu-to-Mo value ratio of 1:5.278, incorporating both metal prices and metallurgical recoveries. 8. The constraining pit optimization parameters include a US$2.5/t mining cost for both mineralized and waste material and 45° slopes. Pit-constrained Mineral Resources are reported at a cutoff of 0.25% CuEq*.

Resource Estimation Methodology and Parameters

Mineral Resource modelling was conducted in UTM Coordinate system relative to the World Geodetic System 1984 ensemble / UTM zone 18N (EPSG:32618). The MRE utilized a block model with a size of 10 metres (X) by 10 metres (Y) by 10 metres (Z) to honour the mineralization wireframes for estimation. Copper (Cu) and molybdenum (Mo) grades were estimated for each block using Ordinary Kriging with locally varying anisotropy to ensure grade continuity in various directions is reproduced in the block model. The reported open-pit resources utilize a cutoff of 0.25% CuEq*. The resource block model underwent several pit optimization scenarios using Deswik's Pseudoflow pit optimization. The resulting conceptual 0.65 revenue factor pit shell is used to constrain the reported open-pit resources. The MRE is reported as undiluted.

Quality Control and Quality Assurance

Copper Giant operates according to a rigorous Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) protocol consistent with industry best practices. Core diameter is a mix of HQ and NQ depending on the depth of the drill hole. Diamond drill core boxes were photographed, sawed, sampled and tagged in maximum 2-metre intervals, stopping in geological boundaries. Samples were bagged, tagged and packaged for shipment by truck from Copper Giant's core logging facilities in Mocoa, Colombia to the ActLabs certified sample preparation facility in Medellin, Colombia. ActLabs is an accredited laboratory independent of the Company. Samples are processed in the Medellin facilities where they are analyzed for copper, gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc and lead by 4-Acid digest Atomic Absorption (AA) analysis. The sample pulps are air freighted from Medellin to the ActLabs certified laboratory in Guadalajara, Mexico, where they are analyzed for a suite of 57 elements using 4-Acid digest and ICP-MS. In order to monitor the ongoing quality of assay data and the database, Copper Giant has implemented QA/QC protocols which include standard sampling methodologies, the insertion of certified copper and molybdenum standard materials, blanks, duplicates (field, preparation and analysis) randomly inserted into the sampling sequence. QA/QC program also includes ongoing monitoring of data entry, QA/QC reporting and data validation.

In the APEX QP's opinion there were no material QA/QC issues with respect to sample collection, security and assaying.

Qualified Person

Edwin Naranjo Sierra, Vice-President of Exploration for Copper Giant, is the designated Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release. Mr. Naranjo holds an MSc. in Earth Sciences and is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM).

About the Mocoa Porphyry System

The Mocoa project is located in the department of Putumayo, approximately 10 kilometres from the town of Mocoa in southern Colombia. Copper Giant holds a district-scale land package of over 1,324 square kilometres through granted titles and applications, covering a substantial portion of the Jurassic porphyry belt - an underexplored and highly prospective metallogenic zone in the northern Andes.

Discovered in 1973 through a regional geochemical survey by the United Nations and the Colombian government, Mocoa has been the subject of multiple exploration campaigns. Between 1978 and 1983, follow-up work included geological mapping, IP and magnetic geophysics, surface sampling, drilling, and metallurgical testing. Additional drilling by B2Gold in 2008 and 2012 helped shape the current geological understanding.

The deposit is hosted in Middle Jurassic dacite and quartz-diorite porphyries intruding andesitic to dacitic volcanics, within Colombia's Central Cordillera. This 30-kilometre wide tectonic belt extends into Ecuador and hosts other major porphyry systems like Mirador, Warintza, San Carlos, and Panantza. Mocoa displays a classical porphyry-style alteration zonation: potassic core, sericite halo, and outer propylitic zone, with mineralization consisting of disseminated chalcopyrite and molybdenite, and local bornite and chalcocite, associated with stockworks and hydrothermal breccias.

The system features over 1,000 metres of vertical continuity, overlapping hydrothermal stages, and a broad alteration footprint. Multiple intrusive phases, brecciation events, and vein generations suggest a dynamic magmatic-hydrothermal evolution likely driven by more than one porphyry center.

Mocoa remains open in all directions, with several satellite targets identified across the broader land package. These features support the interpretation of a district-scale porphyry system and position Mocoa as one of the most significant undeveloped copper-molybdenum assets in the Andes.

About Copper Giant

Copper Giant Resources Corp. is part of the Fiore Group, a private and well-established Canadian organization known for building successful, high-impact companies across the natural resource sector. Copper Giant was formed with a singular focus: to advance high-quality copper projects beyond resource definition--responsibly, efficiently, and with long-term positive impact.

The Company is led by a team with uncommon experience, having successfully taken some of the few major copper mines developed in the past two decades from discovery through to construction.

Copper Giant's current focus is the Mocoa copper-molybdenum deposit in southern Colombia, one of the largest undeveloped resources of its kind in the Americas. Recent exploration success has revealed potential well beyond its original footprint, highlighting Mocoa as a broader district-scale opportunity--and the catalyst for the Company's name and evolution.

Guided by the values of respect and responsibility, and grounded in its Good Neighbor philosophy, Copper Giant is committed to creating enduring values for all stakeholders and playing a meaningful role in the global energy transition.

About APEX Geoscience Ltd.

APEX Geoscience Ltd. (APEX) is an employee-owned corporation founded in 1993. The company is an integrated team of professional geologists, geophysicists, and resource specialists with extensive experience in all phases of exploration, development, and production of mineral projects. APEX provides a full spectrum of consulting services, including property evaluation, exploration planning, geological interpretation, resource estimation, feasibility studies, and technical reporting compliant with NI 43-101 standards. APEX has prepared over 500 NI 43-101 technical reports for junior and intermediate mining companies worldwide, focusing on precious and base metals, industrial minerals, and specialty commodities.

APEX is independent of Copper Giant and holds no direct or indirect interest in the Mocoa project or Copper Giant, except as disclosed herein. The Qualified Persons leading the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Mocoa project are Mr. Warren Black, M.Sc., P.Geo. and Mr. Kevin Hon, B.Sc., P.Geo. Senior Geologists with APEX, and a Peer Review by Mr. Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., President and CEO of APEX. Mr. Black, Mr. Hon and Mr. Dufresne are all Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Dufresne has over 30 years of experience in mineral resource estimation and has authored numerous Technical Reports and Valuation Reports for public companies at various exploration stages, from early-stage to advanced projects. His experience spans multiple commodities and deposit types, and he has served as Qualified Person for several maiden and updated mineral resource estimates (MREs) on gold, copper, and silver projects in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the updated Mineral Resource Estimate, the outcome of the Company's current resource expansion strategy; other activities and achievements of the Company, including but not limited to: the actual mineralization at the Mocoa deposit may not be as favorable as suggested by the resource estimate, the NI 43-101 technical report that includes the resource estimate may not be filed within the anticipated timeframe or at all; the timing and success for the advancement of the Mocoa Project, the expansion of the Mocoa resource base; are to be considered forward looking. Although Copper Giant believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices and volatility with the Company's common shares, exploitation and exploration successes, uncertainty of reserve and resource estimates, risks of not achieving production, continued availability of capital and financing, processes, permits and filing requirements, risks related to operations in foreign and developing countries and compliance with foreign laws and including risks related to changes in foreign laws and changing policies related to mining and local ownership requirements in Colombia, general economic, market, political or business conditions and regulatory and administrative approvals and the additional risks described in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

