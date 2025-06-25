COPPER GIANT ANNOUNCES PARTIAL DRILL RESULT OF HOLE MD-047, INCLUDING 303-METRES GRADING 0.54% COPPER - THE HIGHEST COPPER INTERCEPT TO DATE WITHIN A PORPHYRY UNIT AT THE MOCOA PORPHYRY COPPER-MOLYBDENUM PROJECT, PUTUMAYO, COLOMBIA

Hole MD-047 intercepted visible copper and molybdenum mineralization from surface to the end of the hole (EOH). First 489m assayed 0.45% CuEq* (0.35% Cu and 0.02% Mo), including 303-metres grading 0.67% CuEq* (0.54% Cu and 0.03% Mo). These represent the highest copper grades intersected to date within a porphyry unit at Mocoa. Final assay results will be reported in the upcoming days (Table 1 and Figure 2).

Copper Giant clarifies that Resolution 0631 issued by Corpoamazonia does not apply to its permitted mining titles or current exploration activities. Further details are provided below.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Copper Giant Resources Corp. ("Copper Giant" or the "Company") (TSXV: CGNT) (OTCQB: LBCMF) (FRA: 29H0) is pleased to announce partial drill result of the first 489-metres of hole MD-047, as part of the Company's 14,000-metre resource expansion program at its flagship Mocoa porphyry copper-molybdenum project in Putumayo, Colombia. Drilling remains active with two rigs operating on newly constructed pads. Due to the exceptional copper grades intercepted and an operational delay requiring a wedge installation at 810 metres, the Company has chosen to release the upper portion of the hole in advance of final results. The mineralization highlights a potential new high-grade phase of the system.

Figure 2. Cross-section along the hole MD-047 with a projection influence of 25m. *Copper equivalent (CuEq) for drill hole interceptions is calculated as: CuEq (%) = Cu (%) + 4.2 × Mo (%), utilizing metal prices of Cu - US$4.00/lb and Mo - US$20.00/lb and metal recoveries of 90% Cu and 75% Mo. Grades are uncut. Mineralized zones at Mocoa are bulk porphyry-style zones and drilled widths are interpreted to be very close to true widths. (CNW Group/COPPER GIANT RESOURCES CORP.) Figure 3. Mineralization and hydrothermal alteration observed in MD-047. A). Strong sericite altered dacite porphyry with multiple D-type veinlets and patchy iron oxides. B). D-type (pyrite) veinlet reopened space of a B-type veinlet. C). Potassic altered porphyry with EDM (Early Dark Micaceous) crossing early A-type veinlets. D). C-type (Chalcopyrite) veinlet in an intermineral porphyry unit. E). Chalcopyrite veinlets (C-type) crossing early B-type veins (Moly). Note: Molybdenite (Moly). (CNW Group/COPPER GIANT RESOURCES CORP.)

"This is one of the most exciting results at Mocoa to date—303 metres at 0.54% copper, entirely within a porphyry unit, not breccia. That's a major development. It points to a new high-grade phase and validates the broader upside we outlined in our updated exploration target. With both rigs now turning, we're advancing quickly to define scale, unlock new zones, and position Mocoa as one of the few remaining copper systems with real potential to grow meaningfully." — Ian Harris, President & CEO.

Hole MD-047

Hole MD-047 continues to improve geological understanding of the Mocoa porphyry system and provides further evidence for its large-scale, multi-phase nature. Detailed Anaconda-style logging has confirmed multiple overprinting stages of hydrothermal alteration, consistent with those documented in holes MD-044 (refer to news release dated January 6, 2025), MD-045 (refer to new release dated February 26, 2025), and MD-046 (refer to news release dated May 6, 2025). The upper 120 metres of the hole intersected a strongly argillic-altered dacite porphyry characterized by multiple generations of D-type veinlets, locally overprinted by iron oxides features interpreted as part of a leach cap environment developed at the top of the system (Figure 3A) and locally observed reopened the structural space of earlier B-type veins, indicating a reactivation of fluid pathways during late-stage mineralization (Figure 3B). Beneath this zone, the hole intercepted an inter-mineral porphyry (I1) pervasively altered by sericite with localized remnants of K-feldspar alteration. This interval hosts a complex network of well-developed A-type veinlets crosscutting early dark micaceous (EDM) veinlets (Figure 3C), alongside abundant chalcopyrite-dominant C-type veinlets that overprint molybdenite-rich B-type veinlets (Figure 3D and 3E). These crosscutting relationships provide compelling evidence of a long-lived system with a prolonged and multi-pulsed mineralizing event, reinforcing the interpretation of Mocoa as a large and fertile porphyry system.

MD-047 From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Cu (%) Mo (%) CuEq* (%)

0 489 489 0.35 0.02 0.45 including 187 489 303 0.54 0.03 0.67 and including 395 489 94 0.53 0.05 0.74

490 810 321 pending pending pending

Table 1 – Partial assay results for drill hole MD-047. *Copper equivalent (CuEq) for drill hole interceptions is calculated as: CuEq (%) = Cu (%) + 4.2 × Mo (%), utilizing metal prices of Cu - US$4.00/lb and Mo - US$20.00/lb and metal recoveries of 90% Cu and 75% Mo. Grades are uncut. Mineralized zones at Mocoa are bulk porphyry-style zones and drilled widths are interpreted to be very close to true widths.

Drilling of MD-047 experienced a five-day delay at approximately 810 metres depth due to drill rods stuck in a fractured zone. A wedge was successfully installed to bypass the obstruction, all issues have been resolved, and drilling is now advancing according to plan toward the target depth. Logging of the remaining core is ongoing, and samples from the lower interval will be submitted for assay once logging and sampling procedures are completed. Final assay results will be reported as they become available.

Clarification on Resolution 0631 Issued by Corpoamazonia

Copper Giant is aware of public commentary surrounding Resolution No. 0631, issued by Corpoamazonia on June 13, 2025, regarding mining activity within the municipality of Mocoa. While the resolution has generated attention, it does not apply to existing mining titles, active exploration programs, or projects with valid permits. Copper Giant's current operations remain fully permitted, in compliance with all legal and regulatory frameworks, and entirely unaffected.

Resolution 0631 applies solely to new mining titles within a defined 93,000-hectare portion of the municipality of Mocoa, which spans approximately 130,500 hectares (1,305 km²). It does not suspend environmental permitting or introduce new legal thresholds. Instead, it places a conditional pause on new mining initiatives—subject to technical and scientific evaluation demonstrating no severe or irreversible environmental harm. These requirements mirror Colombia's existing Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) standards and do not alter the permitting pathway.

The resolution also designates the area as an "Area of Environmental Interest." While this term signals an intent to prioritize environmental considerations in territorial planning, it carries no direct legal implications for existing operations.

The timing and tone of the resolution appear aligned with Colombia's shifting political landscape ahead of the March 8, 2026 congressional and senate elections. Framed as bold environmental action, it largely reaffirms the existing regulatory process. For current projects like Mocoa, the resolution changes nothing operationally—and by reiterating the standard permitting structure, it implicitly affirms a continued path forward.

Copper Giant would also like to clarify that Colombian law recognizes each Indigenous community as autonomous, with the right to prior consultation when a project overlaps its territory. Within the Mocoa project, only the Inga Indigenous Reservation of Condagua holds ancestral territory and is the sole entity legally recognized to represent those interests. Copper Giant maintains a continuous process of respectful dialogue and formal consultation with the Inga, grounded in trust, transparency, and shared responsibility.

In addition, the Company engages other Indigenous communities in the region through a dedicated Coordinator for Ethnic Communities, ensuring all stakeholders are informed of our activities and the scientific basis guiding our work. Educational materials have been translated into the Inga language to support culturally aligned communication.

Copper Giant continues to operate to the highest environmental and technical standards. Drilling remains active under our permitted resource expansion program, with full coordination across national and regional authorities. We remain committed to transparency, regulatory compliance, and long-term partnership with communities.

Qualified Person and Technical Notes

Edwin Naranjo Sierra, Exploration Manager of Copper Giant is the designated Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and verified the technical information in this news release. Mr. Naranjo holds a MSc. in Earth Sciences and is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM).

*Copper equivalent (CuEq) for drill hole interceptions is calculated as: CuEq (%) = Cu (%) + 4.2 × Mo (%), utilizing metal prices of Cu - US$4.00/lb, Mo - US$20.00/lb. Metal recoveries utilized for the resource model are 90% for Cu and 75% for Mo.

Mineralized zones at Mocoa are bulk porphyry-style zones and drilled widths are interpreted to be very close to true widths.

Copper Giant operates according to a rigorous Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) protocol consistent with industry best practices. Core diameter is a mix of HQ and NQ depending on the depth of the drill hole. Diamond drill core boxes were photographed, sawed, sampled and tagged in maximum 2-metre intervals, stopping in geological boundaries. Samples were bagged, tagged and packaged for shipment by truck from Copper Giant's core logging facilities in Mocoa, Colombia to the Actlabs certified sample preparation facility in Medellin, Colombia. ActLabs is an accredited laboratory independent of the Company. Samples are processed in the Medellin facilities where they are analyzed for copper and molybdenum by 4-Acid digest Atomic Absorption (AA) analysis. The sample pulps are air freighted from Medellin to the ActLabs certified laboratory in Guadalajara, Mexico, where they are analyzed for a suite of 57 elements using 4-Acid digest and ICP-MS. In order to monitor the ongoing quality of assay data and the database, Copper Giant has implemented QA/QC protocols which include standard sampling methodologies, the insertion of certified copper and molybdenum standard materials, blanks, duplicates (field, preparation and analysis) randomly inserted into the sampling sequence. QA/QC program also include the ongoing monitoring of data entry, QA/QC reporting and data validation. No material QA/QC issues have been identified with respect to sample collection, security and assaying.

About the Mocoa Porphyry System

The Mocoa project is located in the department of Putumayo, approximately 10 kilometres from the town of Mocoa in southern Colombia. Copper Giant holds a district-scale land package of over 790 square kilometres through granted titles and applications, covering a substantial portion of the Jurassic porphyry belt - an underexplored and highly prospective metallogenic zone in the northern Andes.

Discovered in 1973 through a regional geochemical survey by the United Nations and the Colombian government, Mocoa has been the subject of multiple exploration campaigns. Between 1978 and 1983, follow-up work included geological mapping, IP and magnetic geophysics, surface sampling, drilling, and metallurgical testing. Additional drilling by B2Gold in 2008 and 2012 helped shape the current geological understanding.

The deposit is hosted in Middle Jurassic dacite and quartz-diorite porphyries intruding andesitic to dacitic volcanics, within Colombia's Central Cordillera. This 30-kilometre wide tectonic belt extends into Ecuador and hosts other major porphyry systems like Mirador, Warintza, San Carlos, and Panantza. Mocoa displays a classical porphyry-style alteration zonation: potassic core, sericitic halo, and outer propylitic zone, with mineralization consisting of disseminated chalcopyrite and molybdenite, and local bornite and chalcocite, associated with stockworks and hydrothermal breccias.

The system features over 1,000 metres of vertical continuity, overlapping hydrothermal stages, and a broad alteration footprint. Multiple intrusive phases, brecciation events, and vein generations suggest a dynamic magmatic-hydrothermal evolution likely driven by more than one porphyry center.

Mocoa remains open in all directions, with several satellite targets identified across the broader land package. These features support the interpretation of a district-scale porphyry system and position Mocoa as one of the most significant undeveloped copper-molybdenum assets in the Andes

1 For further information refer to NI 43-101 Technical Report, entitled "Technical Report on the Mocoa Copper-Molybdenum Project, Colombia", dated January 17, 2022, prepared by Michael Rowland Brepsant, FAusIMM, Robert Sim, P.Geo, and Bruce Davis, FAusIMM. with an effective date of November 01, 2021.

About Copper Giant

Copper Giant Resources Corp. is part of the Fiore Group, a private and well-established Canadian organization known for building successful, high-impact companies across the natural resource sector. Copper Giant was formed with a singular focus: to advance high-quality copper projects beyond resource definition—responsibly, efficiently, and with long-term positive impact.

The Company is led by a team with uncommon experience, having successfully taken some of the few major copper mines developed in the past two decades from discovery through to construction.

Copper Giant's current focus is the Mocoa copper-molybdenum deposit in southern Colombia, one of the largest undeveloped resources of its kind in the Americas. Recent exploration success has revealed potential well beyond its original footprint, highlighting Mocoa as a broader district-scale opportunity—and the catalyst for the Company's name and evolution.

Guided by the values of respect and responsibility, and grounded in its Good Neighbor philosophy, Copper Giant is committed to creating enduring value for all stakeholders and playing a meaningful role in the global energy transition.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the drilling results of MD-047, the outcome of the Company's current resource expansion strategy; other activities and achievements of the Company, including but not limited to: the timing and success for the advancement of the Mocoa Project, the expansion of the Mocoa resource base; are to be considered forward looking. Although Copper Giant believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices and volatility with the Company's common shares, exploitation and exploration successes, uncertainty of reserve and resource estimates, risks of not achieving production, continued availability of capital and financing, processes, permits and filing requirements, risks related to operations in foreign and developing countries and compliance with foreign laws and including risks related to changes in foreign laws and changing policies related to mining and local ownership requirements in Colombia, and general economic, market, political or business conditions and regulatory and administrative approvals. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

