COP28: Canada Daily Highlights - November 27, 2023
Environment and Climate Change Canada
21 Dec, 2023, 09:32 ET
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 21, 2023 /CNW/ -
Daily event and announcement summary
- The Honourable Steven Guilbeault leads the Canadian delegation to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates from November 30, 2023 to December 12, 2023. Canada will work hand in hand with international partners to push for ambitious climate actions and accelerate global efforts to keep the Paris agreement goal within reach.
- Read more in the news release 'Minister Guilbeault leads the Canadian delegation to the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) to push for ambitious climate action’.
- Learn about the Canada Pavilion at COP28 to stay informed.
