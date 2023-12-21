COP28: Canada Daily Highlights - November 27, 2023

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 21, 2023 /CNW/ -

Daily event and announcement summary

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault leads the Canadian delegation to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai , United Arab Emirates from November 30, 2023 to December 12, 2023 . Canada will work hand in hand with international partners to push for ambitious climate actions and accelerate global efforts to keep the Paris agreement goal within reach. Read more in the news release 'Minister Guilbeault leads the Canadian delegation to the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) to push for ambitious climate action’. Learn about the Canada Pavilion at COP28 to stay informed.

in , from to . will work hand in hand with international partners to push for ambitious climate actions and accelerate global efforts to keep the agreement goal within reach.

Environment and Climate Change Canada’s Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada’s Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]