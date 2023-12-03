DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 3, 2023 /CNW/ -

Daily event and announcement summary

Minister Guilbeault and other officials during the COP28 conference. (CNW Group/Environment and Climate Change Canada)

In line with Health, Relief, Recovery and Peace Day at COP28 , Minister Guilbeault highlighted Canada's international adaptation finance by investing in locally-led and gender-balanced adaptation initiatives. Read more about Canada's announcement of $5 million in climate finance for the Least Developed Countries Initiative for Effective Adaptation and Resilience (LIFE-AR).

, including outlining the work plan for 2024. In meetings and discussions today on health, Minister Guilbeault highlighted Canada's commitment to the COP26 health goals and discussed efforts, including the health and well-being component of the National Adaptation Strategy, in a panel on building climate-resilient health systems. Read the Joint statement from the Minister of Health, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and the Minister of Indigenous Services on COP28 .

joined her Korean counterpart, , to announce a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Environment and Climate Change Canada and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of . The MoU, formally endorsed by Minister and Minister , is an important step in fostering cooperation between the two nations to address environmental and climate challenges. This afternoon, Minister Guilbeault and Mathias Cormann , Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), co-chaired a high-level panel on strategies for scaling up adaptation finance and leveraging private finance within the $100 billion goal.

, Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), co-chaired a high-level panel on strategies for scaling up adaptation finance and leveraging private finance within the goal. While attending a cultural event "Ecology in Harmony" featuring Canadian pianist Sanaz Sotoudeh and renown British artist Sacha Jafri , the Minister took the opportunity to talk about his experiences as a climate activist and to highlight the role that art and artists can play in communicating the complexity of environmental issues in a simple way that speaks to people's hearts.

- Catch up on important climate updates with Minister Guilbeault recorded daily livestream.

Quote of the day

"We need to speak to each other, even if we disagree. This is what we are missing in the climate change movement. Moving from militarization to a culture of peace requires more women leading the world. Women and youth are the most vulnerable to climate change but are also the most resilient and willing to take action. It is important we put the right people in the right place to push for action."

– Nisreen Elsaim, Former Chair of the UN Secretary-General's Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change at UN Secretary-General's office

Source

Minister's bilateral meetings

Minister Guilbeault had a productive meeting with Mathias Cormann , Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and Jo Tyndall , Director of the Environment, OECD, on ways to strengthen cooperation with the OECD on climate finance, in particular its efforts to monitor progress towards the ambitious $100 billion climate finance goal.

, Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and , Director of the Environment, OECD, on ways to strengthen cooperation with the OECD on climate finance, in particular its efforts to monitor progress towards the ambitious climate finance goal. The Minister also met with Teresa Ribera , Spain's Vice-President and Minister for the Ecological Transition on collaborating on nature conservation.

Photo of the day

Credit: Environment and Climate Change Canada

Preview of upcoming events: December 4, 2023

Event: Indigenous People's perspectives and experiences on loss and damage in Canada

Time: 9:00 a.m. (GST)

Location: Canada Pavilion

Event: Fossil fuel subsidy reform: Bridging discussions in climate and trade forums

Time: 1:00 p.m. (GST)

Location: Finland Pavilion

Event: Inuit-led conservation in a changing climate

Time: 3:15 p.m. (GST)

Location: Canada Pavilion

Event: Global methane pledge ministerial

Time: 6:30 p.m. (GST)

Location: Side Event Room 6

