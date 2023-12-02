COP28: Canada Daily Highlights - December 2, 2023

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates , Dec. 2, 2023 /CNW/ -

Daily event and announcement summary

Minister Guilbeault speaks at the Least Developed Countries Initiative for Adaptation and Resilience event at COP28. (CNW Group/Environment and Climate Change Canada)

Minister Guilbeault spoke at the Least Developed Countries Initiative for Effective Adaptation and Resilience (LIFE-AR) Compact Signing Event, where Canada pledged $5 million over three years to the initiative. This funding will help put least developed countries on a path to climate resilience by 2030.

Minister Guilbeault addressed the audience at an event in the Canada Pavilion on climate misinformation and political polarization, led by Equiterre.

Minister Guilbeault participated in the Global Stocktake High-Level Event on Means of Implementation, which brought together leaders including heads of state, UN agencies, intergovernmental organizations, and NGO representatives.

The Government of Canada , alongside Australia , the European Commission, and the United States , jointly launched the Clean Energy Ministerial Battery Storage Initiative to supercharge global battery storage deployment. This Initiative is championed by the UN Secretary-General and highlights the crucial role of stationary battery storage in integrating renewable energy into the grid and in achieving the clean energy transition.

Ambassador for Climate Change Catherine Stewart represented Canada at the signing of a multilateral declaration, supporting the tripling of global nuclear energy capacity by 2050. Canada's endorsement of this declaration reflects the importance of nuclear energy in the transition to net zero.

Quote of the day

"Reducing methane today will help to slow warming in the coming decade, as it's one of the best ways we can reduce the intensity of costly climate impacts in the near-term, including wildfires, floods, and drought."

– Catherine Stewart, Canada's Ambassador for Climate Change

Source

Minister's bilateral meetings

Minister Guilbeault met with representatives from the Native Women's Association of Canada and discussed how climate change is drastically impacting the Indigenous way of life, including a loss of identity. They also touched on the intersectionality and culturally relevant gender-based analysis in addressing climate challenges.

Minister Guilbeault met with senior officials from the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) to discuss ongoing efforts to develop an international, legally binding agreement to end plastic pollution, and Canada's upcoming role as host of the fourth negotiating session (INC-4), in Ottawa in April 2024.



- Catch up on important climate updates with Minister Guilbeault recorded daily, livestream .

Photo of the day

Credit: Environment and Climate Change Canada

Preview of upcoming events: December 3, 2023

Event: High-Level Ministerial Dialogue on the New Collective Quantified Goal on Climate Finance Time: 10:00 a.m. (GST) Location: Meeting Room 5



Event: Joint Announcement of Canada–South Korea Memorandum of Understanding on Climate Change Cooperation Time: 1:00 p.m. (GST) Location: Canada pavilion



Event: Building Climate-Resilient Health Systems at Local and Global Scales Time: 1:30 p.m. (GST) Location: Canada Pavilion



Event: Scaling Up Adaptation Finance and Private Finance Mobilization for International Providers Time: 4:45 p.m. (GST) Location: Side Event Room 4

