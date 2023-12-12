DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 12, 2023 /CNW/ -

Minister's reflection for today

Michael Bonser, Director General and Canada’s Chief Climate Negotiator, and Laurence Ahoussou, Environment and Climate Change Canada’s Deputy Chief Negotiator, during the COP28 negotiations (CNW Group/Environment and Climate Change Canada)

"From late night huddles to early morning strategy meetings with High Ambition Coalition members, I am working tirelessly to resolve the issues we are faced with. Countries must come together to ensure COP28 is a success. Canada is active in this fight for our future."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Daily event and announcement summary

Over the past two weeks at COP28 , Minister Steven Guilbeault , accompanied by key officials and a diverse Canadian delegation, actively pursued cooperation and positive solutions to address the impacts of global climate change. Ongoing negotiations at COP28 aim to secure an outcome aligning with the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 °C. Read more in the press release 'Minister Guilbeault reaffirms Canada's commitment to global climate action and continues to push for a strong outcome at COP28 '.

, Minister , accompanied by key officials and a diverse Canadian delegation, actively pursued cooperation and positive solutions to address the impacts of global climate change. Ongoing negotiations at aim to secure an outcome aligning with the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 °C. Read more in the press release 'Minister Guilbeault reaffirms commitment to global climate action and continues to push for a strong outcome at '. Canada's participation at COP28 reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to global environmental and climate priorities. Building on existing pledges, Canada reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable practices and made new commitments totalling over $67 million to address the needs and priorities of developing countries. These announcements will promote rapid access to resources and partnerships with developing countries and provide funding in five critical areas: loss and damage, adaptation, mitigation, climate governance, and halting and reversing biodiversity loss. For more details, refer to the backgrounder 'At COP28 , Canada Announces Funding and Advocates for Better Access to Resources for Vulnerable Countries'.

Quote of the day

"At COP28 and at home, Canadians are advancing climate action through strategic investments in clean energy technologies and critical minerals, ambitious regulatory measures to cut pollution, and multilateral cooperation agreements to secure our long-term prosperity. Canada is determined to lead in collaboratively building a more sustainable and prosperous future."

– The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Minister's bilateral meetings

Minister Guilbeault met with China's Special Envoy for Climate Change, Xie Zhenhua, and discussed how climate finance commitments can best respond to the adaptation and mitigation needs of vulnerable communities.

Special Envoy for Climate Change, Xie Zhenhua, and discussed how climate finance commitments can best respond to the adaptation and mitigation needs of vulnerable communities. Minister Guilbeault met with the newly appointed Minister of the Environment of Japan , Shintaro Ito , where they discussed the ongoing COP28 negotiations, as well as critical minerals, biodiversity, and work underway on a legally binding instrument to address the global issue of plastic pollution.

Photo of the day

Credit: Environment and Climate Change Canada

See our Facebook Album for more.

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]