01 Dec, 2023, 16:19 ET
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Today's roundup of key events, announcements, and outcomes from the Canadian delegation at COP28:
"The end of my first day leaves me with the sense of pragmatic optimism. Developing countries have been calling for a fund to address loss and damage for decades, and after impressive coordination between all nations, the COP28 Presidency has kicked off the conference with the operationalization of that fund and raised over $400 million, which is historic. I'm pleased to count Canada among the first contributors."
The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change
- Today, Minister Guilbeault officially opened the Canada Pavilion at COP28, which will showcase Canada's dynamic and comprehensive efforts to address climate change throughout society and align with the theme days selected by the United Arab Emirates Presidency.
- To kick off COP28, Minister Guilbeault announced a $16 million contribution to the start-up cost of a global fund to address loss and damage. Canada is one of the first contributors to the fund. This seed investment will support the launch of activities and begin to provide vulnerable countries and communities with the resources they need to respond to the worst impacts of climate change. Read more.
- At the Canada Pavilion, Minister Guilbeault participated in a panel discussion on "How it Works: The Role of Workers in Just Transitions". The panel focused on global just transitions for workers, with insights from ministers on working with trade unions on sectoral transitions, sustainable jobs, and ensuring the long-term, well-being of communities.
- Minister Guilbeault attended the Leaders Event on Carbon Pricing at the EU Pavilion, which focused on the global push for carbon pricing, highlighting international efforts to address climate change.
- Minister Guilbeault actively engaged in an open conversation with civil society at COP28. Following last year's successful fireside chat at COP27, this event provided a unique opportunity for an open and insightful dialogue with civil society. The conversation focused on Canada's priorities at COP28, the progress made by the negotiating team, and civil society perspectives on these developments.
- Minister Guilbeault attended a networking event hosted by Health Canada at the Canada Pavilion, which brought together climate and health stakeholders to discuss shared priorities for protecting health from the impacts of climate change.
"Canada continues to stand by developing countries as they confront the effects of climate change. We know that our efforts will only be maximized when we work together with partners to make a real difference in the lives and livelihoods of communities most at risk. Let this new loss and damage fund be a catalyst for strengthened partnerships and swift action to help those who need it most."
– The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of International Development
- Minister Guilbeault had a productive meeting with Jakob Stausholm, CEO of Rio Tinto on priorities for critical minerals, decarbonization, and biodiversity protection.
- Minister Guilbeault had a meaningful discussion with Cassidy Caron, President of the Métis National Council (MNC) on issues of mutual interest at COP28 and beyond to address biodiversity loss and climate change.
- Catch up on important climate updates with Minister Guilbeault's recorded daily livestream: Watch now.
See our Facebook Album for more.

Event:

GST High-Level Event on Means of Implementation

Time:

9:00 a.m. (GST)

Location:

GST Roundtable

Event:
|
Leaders Event: Coal Transition Accelerator

Time:

10:30 a.m. (GST)

Location:

French Pavilion

Event:
|
Climate Misinformation and Polarization: Issues and Solutions in Canada and Around the World

Time:

12:30 p.m. (GST)

Location:

Canada Pavilion

Event:

LIFE-AR Compact Signing Event

Time:

2:00 p.m. (GST)

Location:

LDC Pavilion
