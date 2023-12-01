DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Today's roundup of key events, announcements, and outcomes from the Canadian delegation at COP28:

Minister's reflection for today

Minister Guilbeault talks with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, at the COP28 conference. (CNW Group/Environment and Climate Change Canada)

"The end of my first day leaves me with the sense of pragmatic optimism. Developing countries have been calling for a fund to address loss and damage for decades, and after impressive coordination between all nations, the COP28 Presidency has kicked off the conference with the operationalization of that fund and raised over $400 million, which is historic. I'm pleased to count Canada among the first contributors."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Daily event and announcement summary

Today, Minister Guilbeault officially opened the Canada Pavilion at COP28 , which will showcase Canada's dynamic and comprehensive efforts to address climate change throughout society and align with the theme days selected by the United Arab Emirates Presidency.

Minister Guilbeault attended the Leaders Event on Carbon Pricing at the EU Pavilion, which focused on the global push for carbon pricing, highlighting international efforts to address climate change.

Quote of the day

"Canada continues to stand by developing countries as they confront the effects of climate change. We know that our efforts will only be maximized when we work together with partners to make a real difference in the lives and livelihoods of communities most at risk. Let this new loss and damage fund be a catalyst for strengthened partnerships and swift action to help those who need it most."

– The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of International Development

Minister's bilateral meetings

Minister Guilbeault had a productive meeting with Jakob Stausholm , CEO of Rio Tinto on priorities for critical minerals, decarbonization, and biodiversity protection.

Photo of the day

Preview of upcoming events: December 2, 2023

Event: GST High-Level Event on Means of Implementation Time: 9:00 a.m. (GST) Location: GST Roundtable



Event: Leaders Event: Coal Transition Accelerator Time: 10:30 a.m. (GST) Location: French Pavilion



Event: Climate Misinformation and Polarization: Issues and Solutions in Canada and Around the World Time: 12:30 p.m. (GST) Location: Canada Pavilion



Event: LIFE-AR Compact Signing Event Time: 2:00 p.m. (GST) Location: LDC Pavilion

