"The pressure is on for negotiators to continue finalizing text as we enter the second week of COP15. Canada has set our sights on an ambitious post-2020 global biodiversity framework and much work remains. We've committed to protecting at least 30 percent of our land and 30 percent of our oceans by 2030, by launching the greatest conservation campaign in Canada's history. That work has continued with some major domestic and international announcements during this conference, with more to come. 'Thirty-by-thirty' and halting and reversing biodiversity loss are the collective commitments we need here in Montréal, to reach our own Paris-like movement of global action and ambition."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"It's absolutely critical as we are in these final stages of negotiating the post-2020 global biodiversity framework that we put human rights at the very heart of this, not just a token reference, but human rights woven throughout the goals, the targets, the principles and the indicators."

David Boyd, UN Special Rapporteur on human rights and the environment

DAILY EVENT SUMMARY: December 11, 2022

Minister Guilbeault had no public event scheduled for today.

The Canada Pavilion hosted events from Plenty Canada , Kahnawà:ke Environment Protection Office (KEPO), Wildlands League, International Conservation Fund of Canada , Parks Canada, Forest Stewardship Council Canada (FSC Canada) and more.

UPCOMING EVENT SUMMARY: December 12, 2022

Event: Bonn Challenge announcement with Ministers Guilbeault and Wilkinson

Time: 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Location: Canada Pavilion, Palais des congrès de Montréal

Event: Weaving Indigenous Knowledge announcement with Minister Wilkinson

Time: 2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Location: Canada Pavillion, Palais des congrès de Montréal

Event: Youth participation announcement with Minister Wilkinson

Time: 2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Location: Canada Pavillion, Palais des congrès de Montréal

Tomorrow, Canada Pavilion will host events from Natural Resources Canada, Polliflora, Canadian Forest Service, Indigenous Leadership Initiative and more. More info here: Canada Pavilion at COP15 – Events program.

For more information on the daily schedule, visit the UN CBD website: Convention on Biological Diversity (cbd.int) .

